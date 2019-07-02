You are here

All-Afghan peace summit agreed upon, but on Taliban terms

An earlier intra-Afghan dialogue in Qatar was scuttled when the two sides couldn’t agree on participants. (File/AFP)
Updated 02 July 2019
AP
  • There will be no official government representation at the meeting
  • Germany will co-sponsor the talks with Qatar
ISLAMABAD: An all-Afghan peace summit will be held July 7 and 8 in the Middle Eastern nation of Qatar, but it would seem on Taliban terms as there will be no official government representation.
Rather, according to Germany’s special representative, those attending “will participate only in their personal capacity and on an equal footing.”
Germany will co-sponsor the talks with Qatar, according to a statement Tuesday issued by Ambassador Marcus Potzel, Germany’s special representative for Pakistan and Afghanistan.
An earlier intra-Afghan dialogue in Qatar was scuttled when the two sides couldn’t agree on participants. Potzel said the invitations this time have been jointly issued by Germany and Qatar.
The announcement comes as US peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad is in Qatar holding a seventh round of direct talks with the Taliban.

Topics: Taliban Afghanistan

India curbs on highway for Hindu pilgrimage anger Kashmir residents

Updated 5 min 48 sec ago
Reuters
India curbs on highway for Hindu pilgrimage anger Kashmir residents

  • The six-week Amarnath Yatra began on Monday and will see hundreds of thousands of Hindu pilgrims trek to a holy cave high in Kashmir
  • No civilian vehicles other than those transporting Hindu pilgrims will be allowed to move along a 100 km stretch of highway that links the mountainous Kashmir valley and India’s plains
Updated 5 min 48 sec ago
Reuters
0

SRINAGAR: Curbs on civilian traffic along a highway linking disputed Kashmir to the rest of India, imposed for a Hindu pilgrimage, have angered residents of the Muslim-majority region.
The six-week Amarnath Yatra began on Monday and will see hundreds of thousands of Hindu pilgrims trek to a holy cave high in the insurgency-hit region at the heart of decades of animosity between India and Pakistan.
No civilian vehicles other than those transporting Hindu pilgrims will be allowed to move along a 100 km (62 miles) stretch of highway that links the mountainous Kashmir valley and India’s plains, said an order issued by traffic police chief Alok Kumar and seen by Reuters.
Police will allow local civilian traffic during a three-and-a-half hour window in the evening, the order said.
Bashir Ahmad said it took nearly 20 hours to travel between the main cities of Srinagar to Jammu where his son had a medical checkup. The journey usually takes six hours, he said.
“It is ridiculous,” he told Reuters. “How can they stop people from traveling on the highway?“
Prime Minister Narendra Modi made Kashmir a major theme during the general election that returned his Hindu-Nationalist government to power for a second term in May.
Home affairs minister Amit Shah recently visited the region to inspect security measures for the Amarnath Yatra, which has been a target of militant attacks in the past decade.
Authorities imposed similar curbs after February attacks by a Pakistan-based militant group killed 40 Indian paramilitary personnel, taking India and Pakistan to the brink of war.
Civilian traffic was banned for two days a week to allow military convoys to move freely, triggering angry scenes as motorists left their cars to confront heavily-armed Indian troops.
Siraj Ahmad, convener of a committee representing trade bodies in Jammu and Kashmir, said most residents supported the pilgrimage but were frustrated over the disruption to their lives.
“The government attempts to make the pilgrimage look like an aggression by making the lives of the people uncomfortable,” he said.

Topics: India Kashmir hindu

