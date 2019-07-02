You are here

Abha Airport operations back to normal after early morning Houthi attack: Al Arabiya reporter

Abha Airport has been targeted in three separate attacks in the past four weeks. (File/Arab News)
Updated 02 July 2019
Arab News
Abha Airport operations back to normal after early morning Houthi attack: Al Arabiya reporter

  • Tuesaday's Houthi attack on the airport took place shortly after midnight
  • This is the third time the airport has been targeted by the Yemen-based militia
Updated 02 July 2019
Arab News
DUBAI: Operations at Saudi Arabia’s Abha Airport have returned to normal after a third Houthi attack on Tuesday, news channel Al-Arabiya has reported.

Nine people were injured when the drone hit the facility at 00:35 local time, the reporter added.

The eight injured Saudis and one Indian were taken to a number of hospitals, Saudi state news agency SPA reported.

Their conditions were described as stable, although the severity of the injuries is unknown.

Arab Coalition spokesman Col. Turki Al-Maliki said the fight against Houthis would continue, as they repeatedly violated international law by targeting civilians and civilian structures.

The militants claimed the attack through their own media, the spokesman added.

Tuesday’s attack is the third targeting the airport in the last four weeks, with the previous two taking place on June 23 and 12.

One person was killed in the second attack, and overall there have been 56 people injured.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meets with Japanese emperor in Tokyo

Updated 02 July 2019
Arab News
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meets with Japanese emperor in Tokyo

  • The crown prince arrived in Japan on June 27
  • He participated in the G20 summit in Osaka
Updated 02 July 2019
Arab News
DUBAI: Japanese Emperor Naruhito welcomed Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the Akasaka Palace in Tokyo on Tuesday, SPA state news agency reported.

The Crown Prince attended the G20 summit between June 28-29 in Osaka, where world leaders met to discuss international issues.

 Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived in Osaka on June 27 from South Korea.

He also visited the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum on Sunday, which was established in 1955 to commemorate the atomic bomb attack of World War II.

