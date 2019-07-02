You are here

Important to continue dialogue in Sudan, avoid escalation: UAE

UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash wrote the statement on Twitter. (File/AFP)
Updated 02 July 2019
  Dialogue should continue without antagonism and toward an agreement on transition...," a UAE official said
  Sudan has been dealing with protests and internal disputes since the ouster of Omar al-Bashir
Updated 02 July 2019
DUBAI: It is important to continue dialogue in Sudan and avoid an escalation, a senior UAE official said on Tuesday, after protests against the ruling military.


“Dialogue should continue without antagonism and toward an agreement on transition...It is necessary to avoid conflict and escalation,” UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash wrote on Twitter.

Iran says several suspected US spies face possible death sentences

Updated 4 min 15 sec ago
Reuters
  Iranian officials said some of the arrested held dual citizenship
  A defence ministry former contract employee was executed last year on charges of spying
Updated 4 min 15 sec ago
Reuters
DUBAI: Iranian prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for several suspects arrested last year for spying for the United States in military and nuclear bodies, state media reported on Tuesday, as tensions rise with Washington over Tehran’s nuclear program.
Iran said in August it had arrested “tens of spies” in state bodies, many of whom were dual nationals.
In June, Iran said it executed a former contract employee of the defense ministry aerospace body on charges of spying for the US Central Intelligence Agency.
Judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili said an unspecified number of suspects, arrested less than a year ago, faced possible death sentences in military tribunals, state television reported.
“Two of the defendants, who were not military, have received long prison terms,” Esmaili added, without giving details.
Iran announced on Monday it had amassed more low-enriched uranium than permitted under a 2015 nuclear deal, a move denounced by President Donald Trump as “playing with fire” amid concerns about deepening US-Iranian confrontation.
The initiative marked Tehran’s first major shift from the provisions of the pact since the United States pulled out of it more than a year ago.
However, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said the move was not a violation of the accord, arguing that Iran was exercising its right to respond to the US walkout.

