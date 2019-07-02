You are here

  • Home
  • Turkey to delay planned tax hikes for high earners, luxury homes
﻿

Turkey to delay planned tax hikes for high earners, luxury homes

The delayed parts of the package include a new tax band of about 50 percent for those earning 1 million lira per year, up from 35 percent, and the introduction of new taxes on luxury housing. (File/AFP)
Updated 02 July 2019
Reuters
0

Turkey to delay planned tax hikes for high earners, luxury homes

  • The Treasury and Finance ministry has drawn up measures to prevent further deterioration in Turkey’s budget deficit
  • The measures included raising taxes on high-income individuals, lowering corporate taxes
Updated 02 July 2019
Reuters
0

ANKARA: Turkey’s government has decided to postpone until October planned tax rises for high earners and ultra-luxury housing sales because parliament is about to go on summer recess, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
The Treasury and Finance ministry has drawn up measures to prevent further deterioration in Turkey’s budget deficit, which soared 225 percent in the first five months of the year.
Reuters reported last week the measures included raising taxes on high-income individuals, lowering corporate taxes, and transferring the central bank’s 46 billion lira ($8 billion) in legal reserves to the budget.
The proposals by the ministry, which is run by President Tayyip Erdogan’s son-in-law Berat Albayrak, were expected to be presented to parliament in a few weeks, after which they could be passed into law.
But the two sources familiar with the matter said that work on the tax regulations for high-income earners and for luxury home sales would not be completed before parliament’s recess, which is expected to begin on July 15.
The delayed parts of the package include a new tax band of about 50 percent for those earning 1 million lira per year, up from 35 percent, and the introduction of new taxes on luxury housing.
A spokesperson for the ministry was not immediately available to comment on the issue.
The two sources told Reuters the final assessment about the proposal would be made by Erdogan and Albayrak, who are on an official visit to Japan and China until Wednesday.
“There are three proposals on the agenda of the parliament before the vacation. Luxury housing sales and income tax regulation will not be included in the package,” one of the sources said.
The other source said: “It was necessary to remove some time frames from the proposal due to (parliament’s) tight schedule. Luxury housing and income tax items are postponed to October. Some other items from the proposal may have to be left out as well.”

Topics: Turkey

Related

0
Middle-East
Turkey says 6 citizens held in Libya have been freed
0
Middle-East
Turkey’s Erdogan: Russian missile defence system to arrive in 10 days

UAE approves 13 sectors eligible for up to 100% foreign ownership

Updated 02 July 2019
Reuters
0

UAE approves 13 sectors eligible for up to 100% foreign ownership

  • UAE cabinet has approved 122 economic activities across 13 sectors eligible for up to 100% foreign ownership
  • Sectors include manufacturing, agriculture, and renewable energy
Updated 02 July 2019
Reuters
0

DUBAI: The UAE will allow up to 100 percent foreign ownership of some companies operating in 13 sectors, including manufacturing, agriculture, and renewable energy, state news agency WAM reported on Tuesday.
The UAE cabinet has approved 122 economic activities across 13 sectors eligible for up to 100% foreign ownership, WAM said. It did not say when the decision was made.
The UAE last year approved a new foreign investment law that would allow foreigners to own more than 49 percent and up to 100 percent in some UAE businesses.
Officials later said a full list of which sectors and activities the law would apply to would be published in the first quarter of 2019.
Other sectors and activities where up to 100 percent foreign ownership will now be permitted include space, transportation, hospitality, and professional, scientific and technical activities, according to WAM.
The full list of sectors and activities the law applies to was not included in the WAM report.
Local governments are to determine how much foreign investors can own in each activity, WAM reported, suggesting some emirates could apply different limits to foreign ownership in the same sector or activity.
The government previously said several sectors and activities would be excluded from changes in the foreign investment law, including oil and gas production and exploration, land and air transport, and security and military.
The foreign ownership law is one of a series of economic reforms aimed at spurring investment and attracting foreign investors amid an economic slowdown in the Gulf.
Foreigners could already own up to 100 percent of businesses registered in designated business parks known as “free zones.”

Topics: UAE foreign ownership

Related

0
Business & Economy
Committee to decide on UAE industries open to full foreign ownership
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia to allow 100% foreign ownership of engineering firms

Latest updates

Macron warns Tehran against further breaches
0
Son of UAE royal dies in London
0
UAE approves 13 sectors eligible for up to 100% foreign ownership — WAM
0
Emirati fashion designer Madiyah Al-Sharqi inspired by Indian summers
0
Maison Rabih Kayrouz celebrates 20th anniversary with Paris show
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.