You are here

  • Home
  • Duterte son mulls run for top spot in Philippine Congress
﻿

Duterte son mulls run for top spot in Philippine Congress

Paolo Duterte won a seat in May’s midterm election. (File/AFP)
Updated 02 July 2019
Reuters
0

Duterte son mulls run for top spot in Philippine Congress

  • Paolo Duterte proposed to share the three-year speaker term and wants to settle what he said was a divide in the chamber
  • Sara Duterte is fast becoming a political heavyweight and is being tipped to take over as president in 2022
Updated 02 July 2019
Reuters
0

MANILA: The son of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said on Tuesday he might seek the speakership of the lower house of Congress, heating up a race for leadership of a legislature dominated by his father’s allies.
Paolo Duterte, 44, who won a seat in May’s midterm election, proposed to share the three-year speaker term and wants to settle what he said was a divide in a newly-elected chamber that has yet to convene for its first session.
“We are not talking about two persons here. We are talking about our beloved country,” he said in a statement.
“It is not about speakership alone, but who is the right person to unite Congress,” he added.
The president has yet to endorse a candidate amid intense lobbying for the post. A month ago, Duterte said he would resign the presidency if his son became speaker, because there were already three Dutertes in office.
He was referring to daughter Sara Duterte, his successor as Davao City mayor, and youngest son, Sebastian, her vice mayor.
Sara Duterte is fast becoming a political heavyweight and is being tipped to take over as president in 2022.
Paolo Duterte had served as Davao vice mayor but resigned in late 2017 citing a failed marriage and damage to his reputation from him being linked to a seized $125 million shipment of illegal drugs from China, which led to his appearance before a Senate inquiry.
He has denied involvement and he has not been charged with any offense.
Though the president has increased his majority in Congress and the Senate, his choice of house leaders and their effectiveness could be vital to determining the success or failure of his presidency.
Some political commentators say Duterte needs to get his legislative agenda passed as early as possible, or risk it being held hostage by money politics, horse-trading or a shifting of allegiances as the 2022 elections draw nearer.

Topics: Philippines Rodrigo Duterte

Related

0
World
Impeach me, I’ll jail you — Philippines’ Duterte dares foes to test him
0
World
Duterte defends use of Marawi housing funds for Hajj

India curbs on highway for Hindu pilgrimage anger Kashmir residents

Updated 02 July 2019
Reuters
0

India curbs on highway for Hindu pilgrimage anger Kashmir residents

  • The six-week Amarnath Yatra began on Monday and will see hundreds of thousands of Hindu pilgrims trek to a holy cave high in Kashmir
  • No civilian vehicles other than those transporting Hindu pilgrims will be allowed to move along a 100 km stretch of highway that links the mountainous Kashmir valley and India’s plains
Updated 02 July 2019
Reuters
0

SRINAGAR: Curbs on civilian traffic along a highway linking disputed Kashmir to the rest of India, imposed for a Hindu pilgrimage, have angered residents of the Muslim-majority region.
The six-week Amarnath Yatra began on Monday and will see hundreds of thousands of Hindu pilgrims trek to a holy cave high in the insurgency-hit region at the heart of decades of animosity between India and Pakistan.
No civilian vehicles other than those transporting Hindu pilgrims will be allowed to move along a 100 km (62 miles) stretch of highway that links the mountainous Kashmir valley and India’s plains, said an order issued by traffic police chief Alok Kumar and seen by Reuters.
Police will allow local civilian traffic during a three-and-a-half hour window in the evening, the order said.
Bashir Ahmad said it took nearly 20 hours to travel between the main cities of Srinagar to Jammu where his son had a medical checkup. The journey usually takes six hours, he said.
“It is ridiculous,” he told Reuters. “How can they stop people from traveling on the highway?“
Prime Minister Narendra Modi made Kashmir a major theme during the general election that returned his Hindu-Nationalist government to power for a second term in May.
Home affairs minister Amit Shah recently visited the region to inspect security measures for the Amarnath Yatra, which has been a target of militant attacks in the past decade.
Authorities imposed similar curbs after February attacks by a Pakistan-based militant group killed 40 Indian paramilitary personnel, taking India and Pakistan to the brink of war.
Civilian traffic was banned for two days a week to allow military convoys to move freely, triggering angry scenes as motorists left their cars to confront heavily-armed Indian troops.
Siraj Ahmad, convener of a committee representing trade bodies in Jammu and Kashmir, said most residents supported the pilgrimage but were frustrated over the disruption to their lives.
“The government attempts to make the pilgrimage look like an aggression by making the lives of the people uncomfortable,” he said.

Topics: India Kashmir hindu

Related

Special 0
World
Minister wants to talk Kashmir but not at cost of BJP agenda
Special 0
World
New police team to watch over tourists in Azad Kashmir

Latest updates

Macron warns Tehran against further breaches
0
Son of UAE royal dies in London
0
UAE approves 13 sectors eligible for up to 100% foreign ownership — WAM
0
Emirati fashion designer Madiyah Al-Sharqi inspired by Indian summers
0
Maison Rabih Kayrouz celebrates 20th anniversary with Paris show
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.