Film Review: ‘Yesterday,’ a rom-com with a soundtrack of Beatles hits

Updated 02 July 2019
Gautaman Bhaskaran
CHENNAI: Fantasy plays an important part in English director Danny Boyle’s latest work, “Yesterday” — just as it did in his 2008 drama “Slumdog Millionaire,” which traced the magical journey of two impoverished children in India. “Yesterday” has a liberal dose of the incredible and the ingenious.

Boyle directs a script by Richard Curtis (“Four Weddings and a Funeral,” “Love Actually”) in which singer-songwriter Jack Malik (Himesh Patel) is struggling to maintain his career in the face of public apathy. Apart from his best friend and manager Ellie (Lily James), and a few other pals, no one shows any interest in Malik’s music.

But a mysterious worldwide blackout comes as a heaven-sent boon. Mailk gets hit by a bus, and he lands in hospital. When he wakes up, he finds that everyone in the world except for him has forgotten the songs of arguably the most famous pop band in history, The Beatles.

Malik takes full advantage of this collective memory loss, and begins to pass off The Beatles’ hits — “Yesterday,” “She Loves You,” “Let It Be” and more — as his own work.

But “Yesterday” is not a film about The Beatles’ music. The songs are just the vehicle that carries the plot, which has more to do with love and price of fame. Whether by design or accident, Boyle fails to recreate the magical allure of The Beatles performing their songs — perhaps understandably, since it would be near-impossible to replicate the electricity and insanity of their live shows — instead settling for a narrative that winds its way through romance, disappointment, hurt, humiliation and guilt.

Many media outlets, including The Guardian, have branded the film “predictable,” and it is. While audiences will no doubt enjoy the soundtrack and the film’s undeniable feel-good charm, there is no real exploration of the secrets behind “Beatlemania” and how the band managed to capture hearts all over the world as they did.

Nonetheless, “Yesterday” is sugary fun, funny, and will no doubt have you singing along to your favorite Beatles tunes throughout the summer.

Emirati fashion designer Madiyah Al-Sharqi inspired by Indian summers

Emirati fashion designer Madiyah Al-Sharqi is a member of Fujairah's royal family. (Supplied)
Updated 56 min 28 sec ago
SUJATA ASSOMULL
DUBAI: Middle Eastern designers have always been a favorite amongst international celebrities when it comes to red-carpet dressing.

Oscars night is incomplete without one of the winners picking up their statuette wearing a dress by a designer from the region.

Of late, Middle East talent has also been spotted in Hollywood for other occasions as more of the region’s designers turn to contemporary fashion, and one such pioneer is 29-year-old Madiyah Al-Sharqi.

The daughter of the ruler of Fujairah, in the UAE, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al-Sharqi, she launched her eponymous label in 2012. The first store to carry her designs was Dubai’s Symphony, and her outfits have been worn by US-Colombian actress Sofia Vergara and American model Paris Jackson.

(Supplied)

This summer Al-Sharqi’s collection, inspired by former US First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy’s visit to India in 1962, has been one of her strongest to date, featuring metallic tops, gingham jumpsuits and fun T-shirts; perfect for summer travel.

Details such as bishop sleeves, button-down styles and wraparounds give it a feeling of nostalgia, yet she kept it very au courant with cold-shoulders, cami dresses and ruffles.

“I’ve always been fond of looking to the past as a source of inspiration and often find myself gravitating toward the 1960s and 1970s,” said Al-Sharqi.

Her gold-wrap dress caught the eye of US celebrity Khloe Kardashian who wore it for singer Diana Ross’ 75th birthday.

(Supplied)

The Emirati designer is proud of her roots, and while she sources fabrics from Paris (and for this summer’s line all the sequined materials came from India), everything is made at her atelier in Fujairah.

Al-Sharqi understands the importance of celebrity dressing in taking the “Made in the Middle East” story forward. Recently, Indian actress Priyanka Chopra wore an olive-green paisley jacket from her summer collection and tastemakers Lana El-Sahely and Marwa Meme Biltagi have also been seen in her items.

Al-Sharqi’s pieces are available on The Modist and her website. “We’re looking to the 1970s this fall. Some of the most iconic women who’ve made a name for themselves in fashion and music came out of that decade.”

