UAE approves 13 sectors eligible for up to 100% foreign ownership

The UAE last year approved a new law that would allow foreigners to own more than 49 percent in a UAE business. (Shutterstock)
Updated 02 July 2019
Reuters
  • UAE cabinet has approved 122 economic activities across 13 sectors eligible for up to 100% foreign ownership
  • Sectors include manufacturing, agriculture, and renewable energy
DUBAI: The UAE will allow up to 100 percent foreign ownership of some companies operating in 13 sectors, including manufacturing, agriculture, and renewable energy, state news agency WAM reported on Tuesday.
The UAE cabinet has approved 122 economic activities across 13 sectors eligible for up to 100% foreign ownership, WAM said. It did not say when the decision was made.
The UAE last year approved a new foreign investment law that would allow foreigners to own more than 49 percent and up to 100 percent in some UAE businesses.
Officials later said a full list of which sectors and activities the law would apply to would be published in the first quarter of 2019.
Other sectors and activities where up to 100 percent foreign ownership will now be permitted include space, transportation, hospitality, and professional, scientific and technical activities, according to WAM.
The full list of sectors and activities the law applies to was not included in the WAM report.
Local governments are to determine how much foreign investors can own in each activity, WAM reported, suggesting some emirates could apply different limits to foreign ownership in the same sector or activity.
The government previously said several sectors and activities would be excluded from changes in the foreign investment law, including oil and gas production and exploration, land and air transport, and security and military.
The foreign ownership law is one of a series of economic reforms aimed at spurring investment and attracting foreign investors amid an economic slowdown in the Gulf.
Foreigners could already own up to 100 percent of businesses registered in designated business parks known as “free zones.”

OPEC and allies set to extend oil supply cuts, prop up prices

  • Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih said on Monday he was growing more positive about the global economy
  • Oil prices could stall as a slowing global economy squeezes demand and US oil floods the market, analysts said
VIENNA: OPEC and its allies led by Russia are set to extend oil output cuts until March 2020 on Tuesday to try to prop up the price of crude as the global economy weakens and US production soars.
The alliance, known as OPEC+, has been reducing oil supply since 2017 to prevent prices from sliding amid increasing competition from the US, which has overtaken Russia and Saudi Arabia to become the world’s top producer.
Benchmark Brent crude has climbed more than 25% so far this year after Washington tightened sanctions on OPEC members Venezuela and Iran, causing their oil exports to drop.
But fears about weaker global demand as a result of a US-China trade spat have added to the challenges faced by the 14-nation Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.
Brent was trading flat on Tuesday at around $65 per barrel after OPEC approved the supply-cut extension the previous day.
Monday’s OPEC meeting will be followed by talks with its allies on Tuesday. The gathering is due to start after 0800 GMT.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday he had agreed with Saudi Arabia to extend the existing OPEC+ pact and continue to cut combined production by 1.2 million barrels per day, or 1.2% of world demand.
Oil prices could stall as a slowing global economy squeezes demand and US oil floods the market, a Reuters poll of analysts found.
Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih said on Monday he was growing more positive about the global economy after a G20 meeting of world leaders over the weekend.
“The global economy in the second half of the year looks a lot better today than it did a week ago because of the agreement reached between (the United States and China) and the truce they have reached in their trade and the resumption of serious trade negotiations,” Falih said.
The meeting on Tuesday will also discuss a charter for long-term cooperation between OPEC and non-OPEC producers.

