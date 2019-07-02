Maison Rabih Kayrouz celebrates 20th anniversary with Paris show

DUBAI: Lebanese fashion house Maison Rabih Kayrouz showed off its latest collection at Paris Couture Week on Monday, celebrating head designer Rabih Kayrouz’s 20th anniversary as a couturier.

The mood at the show was festive, with the designer enlisting the help of his many friends — including Lebanese influencer Nour Arida — to walk the runway in the sunlit greenhouse where the showcase took place.

“This is what I’ve been doing all this time. I talk about themes, but it’s actually just about the women and my dreams. And it took me 10 years to say it — that they make me dream,” Kayrouz said, referring to the decade he has spent in Paris.

“I’m just grateful that I have been doing what I love for 20 years and sharing these years with these people,” the emotional designer said, according to Vogue magazine.

Slashed, billowing sleeves, casual silhouettes and an ochre to neon green color palette defined the collection. Breathable fabrics and the designer’s signature tent-shaped dresses and tops combined to make the collection perfect for the summer months, with elements of structure added in the form of slouchy blazers and stiff skirts that seemed to froth at the pockets.

“Up close, any traces of handwork were imperceptible, yet each required at last 200 to 250 hours of exactly that,” Vogue magazine’s Amy Verner added, noting that models entered the space from three doors, making the entire experience feel as though the audience was sat in an outdoor piazza buzzing with activity.

The design house was granted haute couture status by the French Couture Federation in December and this showcase marks the second Paris Couture Week it has taken part in with official haute couture status.

Maison Rabih Kayrouz was elected as a guest member of the haute couture calendar in 2016 — guest members can take part in the couture week showcases but cannot use the label “haute couture.”

Other iconic fashion houses to hold the haute couture tag include Givenchy, Chanel and Maison Margiela.