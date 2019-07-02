You are here

Maison Rabih Kayrouz celebrates 20th anniversary with Paris show

Updated 02 July 2019
Arab News
DUBAI: Lebanese fashion house Maison Rabih Kayrouz showed off its latest collection at Paris Couture Week on Monday, celebrating head designer Rabih Kayrouz’s 20th anniversary as a couturier.

The mood at the show was festive, with the designer enlisting the help of his many friends — including Lebanese influencer Nour Arida — to walk the runway in the sunlit greenhouse where the showcase took place.

“This is what I’ve been doing all this time. I talk about themes, but it’s actually just about the women and my dreams. And it took me 10 years to say it — that they make me dream,” Kayrouz said, referring to the decade he has spent in Paris.

(AFP)

“I’m just grateful that I have been doing what I love for 20 years and sharing these years with these people,” the emotional designer said, according to Vogue magazine.

Slashed, billowing sleeves, casual silhouettes and an ochre to neon green color palette defined the collection. Breathable fabrics and the designer’s signature tent-shaped dresses and tops combined to make the collection perfect for the summer months, with elements of structure added in the form of slouchy blazers and stiff skirts that seemed to froth at the pockets.

“Up close, any traces of handwork were imperceptible, yet each required at last 200 to 250 hours of exactly that,” Vogue magazine’s Amy Verner added, noting that models entered the space from three doors, making the entire experience feel as though the audience was sat in an outdoor piazza buzzing with activity.

(AFP)

The design house was granted haute couture status by the French Couture Federation in December and this showcase marks the second Paris Couture Week it has taken part in with official haute couture status.

Maison Rabih Kayrouz was elected as a guest member of the haute couture calendar in 2016 — guest members can take part in the couture week showcases but cannot use the label “haute couture.”

Other iconic fashion houses to hold the haute couture tag include Givenchy, Chanel and Maison Margiela.

Emirati fashion designer Madiyah Al-Sharqi inspired by Indian summers

Emirati fashion designer Madiyah Al-Sharqi is a member of Fujairah's royal family. (Supplied)
Updated 56 min 28 sec ago
SUJATA ASSOMULL
DUBAI: Middle Eastern designers have always been a favorite amongst international celebrities when it comes to red-carpet dressing.

Oscars night is incomplete without one of the winners picking up their statuette wearing a dress by a designer from the region.

Of late, Middle East talent has also been spotted in Hollywood for other occasions as more of the region’s designers turn to contemporary fashion, and one such pioneer is 29-year-old Madiyah Al-Sharqi.

The daughter of the ruler of Fujairah, in the UAE, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al-Sharqi, she launched her eponymous label in 2012. The first store to carry her designs was Dubai’s Symphony, and her outfits have been worn by US-Colombian actress Sofia Vergara and American model Paris Jackson.

(Supplied)

This summer Al-Sharqi’s collection, inspired by former US First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy’s visit to India in 1962, has been one of her strongest to date, featuring metallic tops, gingham jumpsuits and fun T-shirts; perfect for summer travel.

Details such as bishop sleeves, button-down styles and wraparounds give it a feeling of nostalgia, yet she kept it very au courant with cold-shoulders, cami dresses and ruffles.

“I’ve always been fond of looking to the past as a source of inspiration and often find myself gravitating toward the 1960s and 1970s,” said Al-Sharqi.

Her gold-wrap dress caught the eye of US celebrity Khloe Kardashian who wore it for singer Diana Ross’ 75th birthday.

(Supplied)

The Emirati designer is proud of her roots, and while she sources fabrics from Paris (and for this summer’s line all the sequined materials came from India), everything is made at her atelier in Fujairah.

Al-Sharqi understands the importance of celebrity dressing in taking the “Made in the Middle East” story forward. Recently, Indian actress Priyanka Chopra wore an olive-green paisley jacket from her summer collection and tastemakers Lana El-Sahely and Marwa Meme Biltagi have also been seen in her items.

Al-Sharqi’s pieces are available on The Modist and her website. “We’re looking to the 1970s this fall. Some of the most iconic women who’ve made a name for themselves in fashion and music came out of that decade.”

