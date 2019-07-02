Emirati fashion designer Madiyah Al-Sharqi inspired by Indian summers

DUBAI: Middle Eastern designers have always been a favorite amongst international celebrities when it comes to red-carpet dressing.

Oscars night is incomplete without one of the winners picking up their statuette wearing a dress by a designer from the region.

Of late, Middle East talent has also been spotted in Hollywood for other occasions as more of the region’s designers turn to contemporary fashion, and one such pioneer is 29-year-old Madiyah Al-Sharqi.

The daughter of the ruler of Fujairah, in the UAE, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al-Sharqi, she launched her eponymous label in 2012. The first store to carry her designs was Dubai’s Symphony, and her outfits have been worn by US-Colombian actress Sofia Vergara and American model Paris Jackson.

This summer Al-Sharqi’s collection, inspired by former US First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy’s visit to India in 1962, has been one of her strongest to date, featuring metallic tops, gingham jumpsuits and fun T-shirts; perfect for summer travel.

Details such as bishop sleeves, button-down styles and wraparounds give it a feeling of nostalgia, yet she kept it very au courant with cold-shoulders, cami dresses and ruffles.

“I’ve always been fond of looking to the past as a source of inspiration and often find myself gravitating toward the 1960s and 1970s,” said Al-Sharqi.

Her gold-wrap dress caught the eye of US celebrity Khloe Kardashian who wore it for singer Diana Ross’ 75th birthday.

The Emirati designer is proud of her roots, and while she sources fabrics from Paris (and for this summer’s line all the sequined materials came from India), everything is made at her atelier in Fujairah.

Al-Sharqi understands the importance of celebrity dressing in taking the “Made in the Middle East” story forward. Recently, Indian actress Priyanka Chopra wore an olive-green paisley jacket from her summer collection and tastemakers Lana El-Sahely and Marwa Meme Biltagi have also been seen in her items.

Al-Sharqi’s pieces are available on The Modist and her website. “We’re looking to the 1970s this fall. Some of the most iconic women who’ve made a name for themselves in fashion and music came out of that decade.”