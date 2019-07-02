You are here

  • Home
  • Holders Cameroon to face Nigeria as Ghana pinch top spot
﻿

Holders Cameroon to face Nigeria as Ghana pinch top spot

Cameroon's defender Banana Yaya (L) fights for the ball with Benin's forward Jodel Dossou during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) Group F football match between Benin and Cameroon. (AFP)
Updated 15 sec ago
AFP
0

Holders Cameroon to face Nigeria as Ghana pinch top spot

Updated 15 sec ago
AFP
0

ISMAILIA, Egypt: Defending Africa Cup of Nations champions Cameroon will meet Nigeria in a clash of continental giants in the last 16 after Tuesday's 0-0 draw with Benin allowed Ghana to finish top of Group F.
Cameroon stuttered to a second goalless stalemate in succession as Ghana, who drew their opening two games, beat Guinea-Bissau 2-0 to finish ahead of the holders on goals scored.
The Black Stars will take on the runners-up from Group E, where all four teams remain in contention, for a place in the quarter-finals while Benin scraped through as one of the best third-place sides.
Saturnin Allagbe replaced Fabien Farnolle in goal for Benin and produced fine saves to deny Ambroise Oyongo and Cameroon captain Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting but the Indomitable Lions again looked worryingly blunt in attack.
Clarence Seedorf's side have scored just twice in Egypt, in the opening 2-0 win over Guinea-Bissau, and their path to retaining the title grew increasingly more difficult with a wounded Nigeria now awaiting them in the next round and hosts Egypt likely facing the winner of that tie.
Jordan Ayew struck for the second time in three matches in the group's other game in Suez as Ghana sent Guinea-Bissau home without a point or a goal.
Richard Ofori made a sharp stop to prevent former Liverpool youth team forward Toni Silva giving Guinea-Bissau a shock lead but Ayew, who endured a miserable season at Crystal Palace, has rediscovered his form for his country.
Ayew collected a ball down the left-hand side right at the start of the second half and ran towards goal as the defence backed off before picking out the corner of the net.
Mamadu Cande rattled the woodwork for Guinea-Bissau while Ayew twice hit the post for Ghana before Thomas Partey slid in to convert Baba Rahman's cross 20 minutes from time to send the four-time champions through as group winners.

Topics: Cameroon Nigeria Africa Cup of Nations 2019 benin

Related

Update 0
Sport
Egypt to host 2019 Africa Cup of Nations
0
Sport
Cameroon, Egypt go head to head in Africa Cup of Nations final

Sharma ton helps India seal World Cup semi-final spot

Updated 16 min 27 sec ago
AFP
0

Sharma ton helps India seal World Cup semi-final spot

  • Sharma hits his fourth century in the 28-run win over Bangladesh
Updated 16 min 27 sec ago
AFP
0

BIRMINGHAM, UK: India opener Rohit Sharma hit his fourth century of the World Cup as Virat Kohli's side booked their place in the semi-finals with a 28-run win over Bangladesh at Edgbaston on Tuesday.
Sharma's attacking 104 laid the foundation of India's 314 for nine after Kohli elected to bat first in India's penultimate match of the league phase.
Yet for the second match in a row Sharma -- as happened during India's 31-run defeat by England at Edgbaston on Sunday -- was dropped in single figures before making a hundred.
India's bowlers then combined to dismiss Bangladesh for 286 with two overs to spare after star batsman Shakib Al Hasan top-scored with a valiant 66.
Jasprit Bumrah took four wickets and fellow paceman Hardik Pandya three, including the prize scalp of Shakib.
Defeat ended Bangladesh's slim hopes of a place in the last four after they had impressed during wins over South Africa and the West Indies.
The day belonged to the in-form Sharma, who played an attacking knock, hitting seven fours and five sixes in his 92-ball innings while being cheered on by another largely pro-India crowd in Birmingham.
Sharma and opening partner KL Rahul put on 180 -- the highest stand for the first wicket in the tournament -- to get India off to a flying start.
But Sharma should have been out for nine only for Tamim Iqbal to drop a simple catch at deep midwicket following a mistimed pull off paceman Mustafizur Rahman.
Sharma was finally was caught at extra cover by Liton Das off the bowling of Soumya Sarkar and Rahul, who filled an opener's slot following an injury to Shikhar Dhawan, was caught behind off Rubel Hossain for 77.
Mustafizur took five wickets, including star batsman Kohli for 26, to check India's surge.
The paceman struck twice in the space of three balls to dismiss both Kohli and Pandya.
Rishabh Pant once again showed his worth at the number four position with a brisk 48, using the short boundary at one side of Edgbaston to his advantage.
M.S. Dhoni, who received flak for his slow innings in India's defeat by England on Sunday -- their only loss so far this tournament -- chipped in with a 33-ball 35.
Paceman Mohammed Shami struck early in Bangladesh's reply when Tamim, who made 22, chopped the ball onto his stumps.
Shakib struck his sixth fifty-plus score that includes two hundreds to keep Bangladesh in hunt.
But Pandya's second spell saw the all-rounder account for Liton and Shakib to leave Bangladesh struggling at 179-6 in the 34th over.
Shakib, who has been Bangladesh's go-to man, played well for his 46th ODI fifty but was undone by a slower ball and caught at extra cover.
Mohammad Saifuddin made an unbeaten 51 only to run out of partners as Bumrah ended the match with two wickets in successive deliveries.
Bangladesh face Pakistan in their last group match at Lord's on Friday.
India meet Sri Lanka on the final day of the round-robin phase on Saturday.

Topics: India World Cup Cricket 2019 Rohit Sharma

Related

0
Sport
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma star in India’s big ODI win over West Indies
0
Sport
Sharma ton sets up India’s six-wicket win

Latest updates

Lebanese govt takes ‘48-hour breather’ after Mount Lebanon killings
0
Sharma ton helps India seal World Cup semi-final spot
0
Saudi Arabia and UN Alliance of Civilizations review partnership
0
Ash Barty wins first Wimbledon match as world No. 1
0
Fatima Al-Banawi, Saudi writer, actress, and performing artist
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.