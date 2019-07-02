You are here

Ash Barty wins first Wimbledon match as world No. 1

Australia's Ashleigh Barty returns against China's Zheng Saisai during their women's singles first round match on the second day of the 2019 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 2, 2019. (AFP)
Updated 11 sec ago
AP
  • Defending champion Angelique Kerber also advanced, beating Tatjana Maria 6-4, 6-3 on Centre Court
WIMBLEDON, ENGLAND: Ash Barty played her first match as the No. 1 player in the world on No. 1 Court at Wimbledon, and she won.
The top-seeded Australian, who followed her victory at the French Open by winning a grass-court warm-up tournament in Birmingham, advanced to the second round at the All England Club on Tuesday by winning her 13th straight match. She beat Zheng Saisai 6-4, 6-2.
"It feels incredible," Barty said about playing at Wimbledon as the top-ranked woman. "It's a little bit of a bizarre feeling, to be honest. But I just try and go about my business the exact same way.
"This hallowed turf that we do get to play on is sacred, it's beautiful. And you have to enjoy every minute."
Defending champion Angelique Kerber also advanced, beating Tatjana Maria 6-4, 6-3 on Centre Court.
"I was really nervous, to be honest, because of course to (go) out there as the defending champion, it was really special," Kerber said. "Walking on the Centre Court, playing there again, I mean, a lot of emotions, a lot of memories."
Both Barty and Kerber are in the same quarter of the women's draw, which means they could meet in the quarterfinals. Seven-time champion Serena Williams is also in that same quarter, and she also won, beating Giulia Gatto-Monticone of Italy 6-2, 7-5.
Garbine Muguruza, the 2017 Wimbledon champion who was also placed in that same tough quarter of the draw, didn't make it through her first match. And neither did Maria Sharapova, the champion in 2004.
Muguruza, seeded 26th, lost to Brazilian qualifier Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-4, 6-4. Sharapova, who served for the match while leading 5-3 in the second, retired from her match with a left wrist injury while trailing Pauline Parmentier of France 4-6, 7-6 (4), 5-0.
The combative and combustible Nick Kyrgios advanced to the second round despite winning only five points in the fourth set. The unseeded Australian beat Jordan Thompson 7-6 (4), 3-6, 7-6 (10), 0-6, 6-1.
Kyrgios took a medical timeout after the second set and a trainer came on court to examine his left side. He then won the third set in a tiebreaker — a set which took 1 hour, 16 minutes to complete.
The fourth set, however, lasted only 18 minutes as Thompson won 24 points while Kyrgios took only five.
"The medical timeout was to loosen up my hamstring a little bit. It was a physical match." Kyrgios said. "Especially on the grass, it was a little bit slower this year. There were a lot more rallies."
Kyrgios will face two-time champion Rafael Nadal in the next round. The Spaniard beat Yuichi Sugita of Japan 6-3, 6-1, 6-3.
Eight-time champion Roger Federer lost the opening set of his opening match on Centre Court, but he quickly recovered and beat Lloyd Harris of South Africa 3-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2.
Federer, who is seeded second at the All England Club, reached the second round at Wimbledon for the 17th consecutive year.
However, fifth-seeded Dominic Thiem, who lost to Nadal in the French Open final, was eliminated after losing to Sam Querrey 6-7 (4), 7-6 (1), 6-3, 6-0.
Thiem follows a pair of other top seeds out of the tournament in the first round. No. 6 Alexander Zverev and No. 7 Stefanos Tsitsipas lost on Monday.
"I was mentally prepared for this kind of game," said Thiem, who has had much more success on the slower clay surface. "Just broke down a little bit after he converted his first break chance, and that was it basically."

Topics: Ashleigh Barty Australia Wimbledon 2019

Holders Cameroon to face Nigeria as Ghana pinch top spot

Updated 12 min 15 sec ago
AFP
ISMAILIA, Egypt: Defending Africa Cup of Nations champions Cameroon will meet Nigeria in a clash of continental giants in the last 16 after Tuesday's 0-0 draw with Benin allowed Ghana to finish top of Group F.
Cameroon stuttered to a second goalless stalemate in succession as Ghana, who drew their opening two games, beat Guinea-Bissau 2-0 to finish ahead of the holders on goals scored.
The Black Stars will take on the runners-up from Group E, where all four teams remain in contention, for a place in the quarter-finals while Benin scraped through as one of the best third-place sides.
Saturnin Allagbe replaced Fabien Farnolle in goal for Benin and produced fine saves to deny Ambroise Oyongo and Cameroon captain Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting but the Indomitable Lions again looked worryingly blunt in attack.
Clarence Seedorf's side have scored just twice in Egypt, in the opening 2-0 win over Guinea-Bissau, and their path to retaining the title grew increasingly more difficult with a wounded Nigeria now awaiting them in the next round and hosts Egypt likely facing the winner of that tie.
Jordan Ayew struck for the second time in three matches in the group's other game in Suez as Ghana sent Guinea-Bissau home without a point or a goal.
Richard Ofori made a sharp stop to prevent former Liverpool youth team forward Toni Silva giving Guinea-Bissau a shock lead but Ayew, who endured a miserable season at Crystal Palace, has rediscovered his form for his country.
Ayew collected a ball down the left-hand side right at the start of the second half and ran towards goal as the defence backed off before picking out the corner of the net.
Mamadu Cande rattled the woodwork for Guinea-Bissau while Ayew twice hit the post for Ghana before Thomas Partey slid in to convert Baba Rahman's cross 20 minutes from time to send the four-time champions through as group winners.

Topics: Cameroon Nigeria Africa Cup of Nations 2019 benin

