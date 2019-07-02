Saudi Arabia and UN Alliance of Civilizations review partnership

JEDDAH: The High Representative for the UN Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC), Miguel Angel Moratinos, called on King Salman at Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah on Tuesday.

During the meeting, they reviewed opportunities for partnership between the Kingdom and the UNAOC to strengthen Saudi Arabia’s cultural ties with other nations.

The UN official praised the leadership of King Salman and the crown prince for taking initiatives to promote dialogue among civilizations.

The meeting was attended by Interior Minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saud bin Naif and other officials.

In a separate meeting with a delegation of the Saudi National Committee for the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques’ sponsored Initiative for Dialogue among Followers of Faith, Culture and Salam Cultural Outreach, led by Faisal bin Muammar, the vice president of the committee and supervisor of Salam program, Moratinos hailed the Kingdom-run programs for cultural outreach, for embracing cultural visions and working toward building knowledge-based bridges among the Saudi youths and their peers in other countries, all over the world.

Such programs launched by the initiative, he remarked, fall in line with the universal percepts endeavoring to float reach out and interaction among different and various nations and cultures, driven by information technology, media, communications and the worldwide web to bring about a tangible human rapprochement and coming together.