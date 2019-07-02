You are here

Saudi Arabia and UN Alliance of Civilizations review partnership

King Salman receives the High Representative for the UN Alliance of Civilizations Miguel Angel Moratinos at Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah on Tuesday. (SPA)
JEDDAH: The High Representative for the UN Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC), Miguel Angel Moratinos, called on King Salman at Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah on Tuesday.

During the meeting, they reviewed opportunities for partnership between the Kingdom and the UNAOC to strengthen Saudi Arabia’s cultural ties with other nations. 

The UN official praised the leadership of King Salman and the crown prince for taking initiatives to promote dialogue among civilizations.

The meeting was attended by Interior Minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saud bin Naif and other officials.

In a separate meeting with a delegation of the Saudi National Committee for the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques’ sponsored Initiative for Dialogue among Followers of Faith, Culture and Salam Cultural Outreach, led by Faisal bin Muammar, the vice president of the committee and supervisor of Salam program, Moratinos hailed the Kingdom-run programs for cultural outreach, for embracing cultural visions and working toward building knowledge-based bridges among the Saudi youths and their peers in other countries, all over the world.

Such programs launched by the initiative, he remarked, fall in line with the universal percepts endeavoring to float reach out and interaction among different and various nations and cultures, driven by information technology, media, communications and the worldwide web to bring about a tangible human rapprochement and coming together.

Fatima Al-Banawi is a Saudi writer, actress, and performing artist. She is also the founder of The Other Story Project, a storytelling project that collects handwritten life stories by the people of Jeddah and turns them into creative productions.

She was selected in 2018 as a Next Generation Leader by Time magazine for her storytelling ventures. Al-Banawi was previously a social development and women’s empowerment consultant at the Islamic Development Bank (IDB).

In 2016, she won international recognition for her debut in the award-winning Saudi feature film Barakah Meets Barakah.

She worked at the Family Protection Society, a private charity organization fighting violence against women and children. In 2010, she co-founded a community theater and later staged one of its plays at Harvard University.

She holds a master’s degree in theological studies from Harvard University, focusing on issues of gender and identity in the contemporary Middle East. She also worked at the university as a graduate teaching assistant for intermediate Arabic.

Al-Banawi received her bachelor’s degree in psychology from Effat University in Jeddah. She also attended an advanced oil painting course at the School of the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, US.

Works by three of Saudi artists, including Al-Banawi, were exhibited at South America’s most prestigious art show hosted at the Pavilion of Fine Arts at the Pontifical Catholic University of Argentina.

This event is “helping build bridges of understanding between cultures,” Saudi Culture Minister Prince Bader bin Abdullah bin Farhan Al-Saud said on Monday.

