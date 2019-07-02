You are here

Sharma ton helps India seal World Cup semi-final spot

India's Rohit Sharma celebrates making his century during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between Bangladesh and India at Edgbaston in Birmingham, England, on July 2, 2019. (AFP)
Updated 8 sec ago
AFP
Sharma ton helps India seal World Cup semi-final spot

  • Sharma hits his fourth century in the 28-run win over Bangladesh
Updated 8 sec ago
AFP
BIRMINGHAM, UK: India opener Rohit Sharma hit his fourth century of the World Cup as Virat Kohli's side booked their place in the semi-finals with a 28-run win over Bangladesh at Edgbaston on Tuesday.
Sharma's attacking 104 laid the foundation of India's 314 for nine after Kohli elected to bat first in India's penultimate match of the league phase.
Yet for the second match in a row Sharma -- as happened during India's 31-run defeat by England at Edgbaston on Sunday -- was dropped in single figures before making a hundred.
India's bowlers then combined to dismiss Bangladesh for 286 with two overs to spare after star batsman Shakib Al Hasan top-scored with a valiant 66.
Jasprit Bumrah took four wickets and fellow paceman Hardik Pandya three, including the prize scalp of Shakib.
Defeat ended Bangladesh's slim hopes of a place in the last four after they had impressed during wins over South Africa and the West Indies.
The day belonged to the in-form Sharma, who played an attacking knock, hitting seven fours and five sixes in his 92-ball innings while being cheered on by another largely pro-India crowd in Birmingham.
Sharma and opening partner KL Rahul put on 180 -- the highest stand for the first wicket in the tournament -- to get India off to a flying start.
But Sharma should have been out for nine only for Tamim Iqbal to drop a simple catch at deep midwicket following a mistimed pull off paceman Mustafizur Rahman.
Sharma was finally was caught at extra cover by Liton Das off the bowling of Soumya Sarkar and Rahul, who filled an opener's slot following an injury to Shikhar Dhawan, was caught behind off Rubel Hossain for 77.
Mustafizur took five wickets, including star batsman Kohli for 26, to check India's surge.
The paceman struck twice in the space of three balls to dismiss both Kohli and Pandya.
Rishabh Pant once again showed his worth at the number four position with a brisk 48, using the short boundary at one side of Edgbaston to his advantage.
M.S. Dhoni, who received flak for his slow innings in India's defeat by England on Sunday -- their only loss so far this tournament -- chipped in with a 33-ball 35.
Paceman Mohammed Shami struck early in Bangladesh's reply when Tamim, who made 22, chopped the ball onto his stumps.
Shakib struck his sixth fifty-plus score that includes two hundreds to keep Bangladesh in hunt.
But Pandya's second spell saw the all-rounder account for Liton and Shakib to leave Bangladesh struggling at 179-6 in the 34th over.
Shakib, who has been Bangladesh's go-to man, played well for his 46th ODI fifty but was undone by a slower ball and caught at extra cover.
Mohammad Saifuddin made an unbeaten 51 only to run out of partners as Bumrah ended the match with two wickets in successive deliveries.
Bangladesh face Pakistan in their last group match at Lord's on Friday.
India meet Sri Lanka on the final day of the round-robin phase on Saturday.

Topics: India World Cup Cricket 2019 Rohit Sharma

Ash Barty wins first Wimbledon match as world No. 1

Updated 10 min 27 sec ago
AP
Ash Barty wins first Wimbledon match as world No. 1

  • Defending champion Angelique Kerber also advanced, beating Tatjana Maria 6-4, 6-3 on Centre Court
Updated 10 min 27 sec ago
AP
WIMBLEDON, ENGLAND: Ash Barty played her first match as the No. 1 player in the world on No. 1 Court at Wimbledon, and she won.
The top-seeded Australian, who followed her victory at the French Open by winning a grass-court warm-up tournament in Birmingham, advanced to the second round at the All England Club on Tuesday by winning her 13th straight match. She beat Zheng Saisai 6-4, 6-2.
"It feels incredible," Barty said about playing at Wimbledon as the top-ranked woman. "It's a little bit of a bizarre feeling, to be honest. But I just try and go about my business the exact same way.
"This hallowed turf that we do get to play on is sacred, it's beautiful. And you have to enjoy every minute."
Defending champion Angelique Kerber also advanced, beating Tatjana Maria 6-4, 6-3 on Centre Court.
"I was really nervous, to be honest, because of course to (go) out there as the defending champion, it was really special," Kerber said. "Walking on the Centre Court, playing there again, I mean, a lot of emotions, a lot of memories."
Both Barty and Kerber are in the same quarter of the women's draw, which means they could meet in the quarterfinals. Seven-time champion Serena Williams is also in that same quarter, and she also won, beating Giulia Gatto-Monticone of Italy 6-2, 7-5.
Garbine Muguruza, the 2017 Wimbledon champion who was also placed in that same tough quarter of the draw, didn't make it through her first match. And neither did Maria Sharapova, the champion in 2004.
Muguruza, seeded 26th, lost to Brazilian qualifier Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-4, 6-4. Sharapova, who served for the match while leading 5-3 in the second, retired from her match with a left wrist injury while trailing Pauline Parmentier of France 4-6, 7-6 (4), 5-0.
The combative and combustible Nick Kyrgios advanced to the second round despite winning only five points in the fourth set. The unseeded Australian beat Jordan Thompson 7-6 (4), 3-6, 7-6 (10), 0-6, 6-1.
Kyrgios took a medical timeout after the second set and a trainer came on court to examine his left side. He then won the third set in a tiebreaker — a set which took 1 hour, 16 minutes to complete.
The fourth set, however, lasted only 18 minutes as Thompson won 24 points while Kyrgios took only five.
"The medical timeout was to loosen up my hamstring a little bit. It was a physical match." Kyrgios said. "Especially on the grass, it was a little bit slower this year. There were a lot more rallies."
Kyrgios will face two-time champion Rafael Nadal in the next round. The Spaniard beat Yuichi Sugita of Japan 6-3, 6-1, 6-3.
Eight-time champion Roger Federer lost the opening set of his opening match on Centre Court, but he quickly recovered and beat Lloyd Harris of South Africa 3-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2.
Federer, who is seeded second at the All England Club, reached the second round at Wimbledon for the 17th consecutive year.
However, fifth-seeded Dominic Thiem, who lost to Nadal in the French Open final, was eliminated after losing to Sam Querrey 6-7 (4), 7-6 (1), 6-3, 6-0.
Thiem follows a pair of other top seeds out of the tournament in the first round. No. 6 Alexander Zverev and No. 7 Stefanos Tsitsipas lost on Monday.
"I was mentally prepared for this kind of game," said Thiem, who has had much more success on the slower clay surface. "Just broke down a little bit after he converted his first break chance, and that was it basically."

Topics: Ashleigh Barty Australia Wimbledon 2019

