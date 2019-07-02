You are here

  • Home
  • Jury resumes deliberations in US Navy SEAL’s Iraq war crimes trial
﻿

Jury resumes deliberations in US Navy SEAL’s Iraq war crimes trial

US Navy SEAL Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher leaves for a lunch break with his wife from his court-martial trial in San Diego. (Reuters)
Updated 1 min 49 sec ago
Reuters
0

Jury resumes deliberations in US Navy SEAL’s Iraq war crimes trial

  • Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher could face life in prison if found guilty of the most serious charge against him
  • Gallagher is charged with murdering a wounded Daesh prisoner and shooting unarmed civilians
Updated 1 min 49 sec ago
Reuters
0

SAN DIEGO: A military jury in San Diego resumed deliberations on Tuesday in the war crimes trial of a US Navy SEAL charged with murdering a wounded Daesh prisoner in his custody and shooting unarmed civilians during a 2017 deployment in Iraq.
The case against Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher, whose prosecution has drawn White House attention, went to the seven-member jury of US Marines and Navy personnel on Monday as the trial phase of his court-martial entered its third week.
A verdict requires agreement of at least five of the seven jurors, all but one of whom have served in combat. If Gallagher is convicted, the panel also will determine the sentence.
Gallagher could face life in prison if found guilty of the most serious charge against him, premeditated murder. Several fellow SEAL team members testified that he fatally stabbed the captured Iraqi prisoner in the neck with a custom-made knife after the teenage fighter was brought to Gallagher’s outpost for medical treatment.
Some of the same witnesses also said they saw Gallagher, who was originally trained as a medic, perform a number of emergency procedures on the detainee before he died.
At the jury’s request on Tuesday, the judge allowed playback of audio from testimony of the trial’s first prosecution witness, Navy Lt. Thomas McNeil, who was the second-ranking officer in charge of Gallagher’s platoon.
In the portion requested by jurors, MacNeil recounted hearing Gallagher saying over the radio, “He’s mine,” when notified that the captured Iraqi, wounded in an air strike, was being brought in from the battlefield.
Gallagher also is charged with attempted murder in the wounding of two noncombatants — a schoolgirl and an elderly man — shot from a sniper’s perch, as well as with obstruction of justice and unlawfully posing for photos with the detainee’s corpse.
Gallagher, 39, a platoon leader, has denied all charges, insisting that disgruntled subordinates with no prior battlefield experience fabricated allegations against him over grievances with his leadership style and tactics.
US President Donald Trump intervened in Gallagher’s case months ago, ordering that he be moved from pretrial detention in a military brig to confinement at a Navy base. The presiding judge later released Gallagher from custody altogether.
The chief petty officer, a decorated career combat veteran, was arrested in 2018, more than a year after returning from his eighth overseas deployment in Mosul, in northern Iraq.
In a surprise twist during the first week of the trial at a military court at US Naval Base San Diego, a Navy SEAL medic testified that it was he, not Gallagher, who caused the death of the gravely injured prisoner by blocking his breathing tube, calling it a mercy killing.
Two defense witnesses — an Iraqi general and a US Marine staff sergeant — testified they never saw the Iraqi captive mistreated by anyone while alive in American custody.
The senior prosecutor, Navy Commander Jeffrey Pietrzyk, said in his closing arguments on Monday that Gallagher had implicated himself. He cited a photo that Gallagher sent to a friend in May 2017 showing him posed with the Iraqi detainee’s corpse, with the text message: “I got a cool story for you when I get back. I got him with my hunting knife.”
Gallagher’s civilian defense lawyer, Timothy Parlatore, said prosecutors and Navy investigators succumbed to “tunnel vision” in their determination to build a case against Gallagher, rather than conducting an impartial inquiry.
“No body, no evidence, no science, no forensics, no case,” Parlatore said. “The ship has run aground.”

Topics: Daesh Iraq

Related

0
World
US Navy SEAL murder trial witness claims he is the real killer
0
World
US Navy SEAL bragged about killing captive in Iraq, prosecutor tells jurors

US says China missile test in South China Sea ‘disturbing’

Updated 9 min 6 sec ago
0

US says China missile test in South China Sea ‘disturbing’

Updated 9 min 6 sec ago
0
WASHINGTON: The Pentagon said on Tuesday a recent Chinese missile launch in the disputed South China Sea was “disturbing” and contrary to Chinese pledges that it would not militarize the disputed waterway.
The South China Sea is one of a growing number of flashpoints in the US-China relationship, which include a trade war, US sanctions and Taiwan.
China and the United States have repeatedly traded barbs in the past over what Washington says is Beijing’s militarization of the South China Sea by building military installations on artificial islands and reefs.
A US official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said China tested multiple anti-ship ballistic missiles over the weekend.
“Of course the Pentagon was aware of the Chinese missile launch from the man-made structures in the South China Sea near the Spratly Islands,” Pentagon spokesman Lt. Col. Dave Eastburn said.
“I’m not going to speak on behalf of all the sovereign nations in the region, but I’m sure they agree that the PRC’s behavior is contrary to its claim to want to bring peace to the region and obviously actions like this are coercive acts meant to intimidate other (South China Sea) claimants,” Eastburn added. PRC is an acronym for the People’s Republic of China.
China has not confirmed the missile tests and on Tuesday the foreign ministry declined to comment, referring questions to the defense ministry, which did not respond to a request for comment.
The Chinese government has said that the military was carrying out drills between the Spratly and Paracel Islands starting last weekend and ending on Wednesday, warning other shipping not to enter a designated area.
China’s claims in the South China Sea, through which about $5 trillion in ship-borne trade passes each year, are contested by Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam.
News of the China missile test was first reported by NBC News.

Latest updates

US says China missile test in South China Sea ‘disturbing’
0
French doctors to end life support in right-to-die case
0
Blast from explosive belt kills would-be suicide bomber in Tunisia
0
Air strike on migrant detention center in Libyan capital kills 40
0
US Navy SEAL found not guilty of murder in war crimes trial
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.