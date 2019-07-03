You are here

EU leaders strike deal to give two top jobs to women

In this file photo taken on June 15, 2019 German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen gives a speech during the Day of the German Armed Forces at the air base in Fassberg, northern Germany. (AFP)
AFP
  • Von der Leyen, a minister for the past 14 years under German Chancellor Angela Merkel, has been an advocate for closer EU integration, calling for a “United States of Europe”
AFP
BRUSSELS: EU leaders on Tuesday struck a hard-fought summit deal to put women in two of the bloc’s most important jobs for the first time.
After three days of bitter wrangling, German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen was named to replace Jean-Claude Juncker at the head of the European Commission for the next five years.
Once confirmed, von der Leyen will lead a commission facing a host of challenges, ranging from climate change to disinformation, populism and Brexit.
Former French finance minister Christine Lagarde, who has led the International Monetary Fund since 2011, is to take charge at the European Central Bank.
Summit host and European Council President Donald Tusk confirmed the appointments on Twitter, ending difficult talks that had dragged on since Sunday evening, dogged by division and infighting.
The 60-year-old conservative von der Leyen’s name came in the frame for the commission after an earlier proposal to name Dutch social democrat Frans Timmermans ran into insurmountable opposition.
The package agreed by the 28 EU leaders also sees Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel take over from Tusk at the European Council of member states, while Spanish Foreign Minister Josep Borrell becomes foreign policy chief, replacing Federica Mogherini.
Von der Leyen, a minister for the past 14 years under German Chancellor Angela Merkel, has been an advocate for closer EU integration, calling for a “United States of Europe.”
Except for Michel, the package still needs the blessing of the European Parliament, and several senior figures in Timmermans’ center-left group tweeted their disgruntlement at the proposed ticket.

Von der Leyen would take office on November 1 — the day after Britain is currently due to leave the bloc.
Both candidates vying to take over as British prime minister have vowed to leave on time come what may, so the new commission’s first task in office could be to mop up the fall out from a messy “no deal” Brexit.
Von der Leyen had the crucial backing of French President Emmanuel Macron, as well as the support of the Visegrad 4 bloc — Hungary, Poland, Czech Republic and Slovakia.
This saved von der Leyen from the fate suffered by Timmermans, who was suggested by France and Germany as commission chief instead of the early front-runner Manfred Weber.
A marathon 18-hour negotiating session that began on Sunday evening broke up without agreement on Monday as the V4 plus Italy, where the populist government shares some of the Eastern Europeans’ anger at Brussels over migration, refused to countenance Timmermans.
As he arrived at the summit on Tuesday, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis slammed Timmermans, who pushed a softer line on migration, as “absolutely unacceptable.”
“He has always pushed a migration policy which is unacceptable for us, so this man is absolutely unacceptable and I can’t see why the prime ministers of France, Spain, the Netherlands and Germany weren’t able to understand,” Babis said.
Other countries — including Ireland, Latvia and Croatia — also objected on the grounds they had not been properly consulted about the French-German plan cooked up on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka at the weekend.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez initially stood firm behind fellow Social Democrat Timmermans on Tuesday, but after a morning of bilateral and small group meetings among leaders, the Dutchman’s chances were finally buried, according to two sources close to the talks.
Deciding the top jobs was complicated by the fragmentation of the EU political landscape in the May elections to the European Parliament.
The center-right EPP and center-left socialist group, the dominant forces in EU politics for years, lost their combined majority in the assembly.
The liberals, which include Macron supporters, are increasingly assertive over the choice of top jobs after they and the Greens made significant gains in the polls.
Protracted wrangling to dish out the EU’s top jobs is not new: in 2014 it took three summits to fill the posts.

Topics: Ursula von der Leyen European Union (EU)

Kabul to impose fine on second-time Hajj pilgrims

Updated 03 July 2019
Sayed Salahuddin
0

Kabul to impose fine on second-time Hajj pilgrims

  • Move to ensure all pilgrims get an opportunity to apply in limited Afghan quota
  • Tens of thousands wait for years to get the chance to visit, but for various reasons, many of them cannot go
Updated 03 July 2019
Sayed Salahuddin
0

KABUL: Faced with a huge backlog of applicants, with some waiting for years to perform Hajj, the Afghan government has introduced a $500 fine for those visiting Saudi Arabia for the second time, officials said on Tuesday.

The country’s Ministry of Religious Trust and Hajj has also launched a campaign to encourage pilgrims to avoid frequent visits and instead help poor countrymen as the humanitarian crisis and poverty grinds on, the head of publication for the ministry said.

“We have set up a database showing names and details of visitors and those making a second or third trip without a reason will be fined $500,” Nader Darez told Arab News.

Afghanistan’s annual quota for visitors to Islam’s holiest site, Makkah, stands at 30,000 people. Tens of thousands of people wait for years to get the chance to visit, but for various reasons, one being corruption, many of them cannot go.

Darez said as part of a move to cut graft and embezzlement several government organs this year will oversee the Hajj arrangement.

The first flights carrying pilgrims to Saudi Arabia will depart in two weeks’ time and government has yet to complete training guides and teachers for the Hajjis, he said.

The cost of one visit stands at $2,750 while tens of thousands perform Umrah during other times of the year. After the visit some pilgrims, as part of tradition, throw lavish food parties and give expensive gifts back home.

However, some have put an end to this practice.

Mir Agha, a resident from Kabul who has been to Hajj, welcomed the government move for trying to deter frequent visitors through the imposition of a fine and its campaign for encouraging them to help the poorer people in Afghanistan.

“If you are rich and capable physically, you are required to visit Makkah once in your entire life. Repeated visits are a waste of money and have no remuneration. Instead, God wants us to help our poor relatives and neighbors with that money,” he told Arab News.

Taj Mohammad Ahmadzada, who has been to Hajj said patronage, nepotism and graft still existed in Hajj visits, but added that the government had succeeded in putting forward some measures to make sure that visitors have better accommodation, transport and food.

“We have a saying that you can mock with anything, but not with the beard of your grandfather. People pay bribes for many things here and to pay a bribe for going to Hajj is a biggest sin both for the taker and giver,” he said.

Topics: Hajj pilgrims Kabul Afghan

