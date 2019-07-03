You are here

French doctors to end life support in right-to-die case

Viviane Lambert (2nd L), Vincent Lambert's mother, who has been in a vegetative state since a 2008 traffic accident, leaves with her lawyers after addressing the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva on July 1, 2019. (AFP)
In this handout file photo taken on June 3, 2015 and released by the family of Vincent Lambert shows Vincent Lambert, a quadriplegic man on artificial life support at the CHU of Reims. (AFP)
French doctors to end life support in right-to-die case

  • The last attempt to remove his tubes was made in May this year, but was then overturned by a Paris appeals court
  • His mother Viviane, who has previously shared photographs and video footage of her son from his hospital bed, has insisted he “just needs something to drink and eat, and love”
LILLE, FRANCE: French doctors are set to begin removing life support from paralyzed road accident victim Vincent Lambert on Tuesday, in what could be the final act in a hugely controversial right-to-die case that has drawn in Pope Francis.
The main doctor treating Lambert, Vincent Sanchez, informed his family by email that he intended to start removing his feeding tubes in line with a French court ruling last Friday, according to the message that was shared with AFP.
The doctor urged family members to ensure that “support to Mr.Vincent Lambert is as peaceful, intimate and personal as possible.”
Lambert, 42, has been in a vegetative state since a 2008 car accident, with the question of whether to continue keeping him alive artificially bitterly dividing his family and the nation.
Legal battles in French and European courts over the last six years have pitted Lambert’s Catholic parents and two of his siblings — who want to keep him alive — against his wife and six other brothers and sisters.
His wife Rachel, who is his legal guardian under French law, has maintained that Lambert had made clear before the accident that he would not want to be kept alive artificially, though this was never put in writing.
Multiple medical assessments over the years ordered by the courts have found that Lambert, a former psychiatric nurse, has no chance of recovering.
Doctors at the hospital in Reims, northern France, have made five attempts previously to remove life support before being forced to reinstate it following court rulings obtained by Lambert’s parents.
The last attempt to remove his tubes was made in May this year, but was then overturned by a Paris appeals court.
The UN committee on disabled rights has also asked France to keep Lambert alive while it conducts its own investigation into his fate — a request the French government has rejected as non-binding.

In what was hailed as a definitive legal judgment by a lawyer representing Lambert’s wife, France’s top appeals court, the Cour de Cassation, ruled last Friday that life support could be turned off.
The case has rekindled a charged debate over France’s right-to-die laws, which allow so-called “passive” euthanasia for severely ill or injured patients who are being kept alive with no chance of recovery.
Having seen their efforts rejected by France’s highest courts and the European Court of Human Rights, lawyers for Lambert’s parents are now threatening to press “murder” charges if his life support is halted.
His mother Viviane, who has previously shared photographs and video footage of her son from his hospital bed, has insisted he “just needs something to drink and eat, and love.”
Pope Francis intervened in May when he tweeted to say that it was necessary to “always safeguard life, God’s gift, from its beginning until its natural end.”
President Emmanuel Macron has also been drawn into the case, but he has rejected calls to intervene by Lambert’s parents on the grounds that it is a medical case that should be decided by doctors and Lambert’s wife.

Topics: quadriplegic France Vincent Lambert

US Navy SEAL found not guilty of murder in war crimes trial

US Navy SEAL found not guilty of murder in war crimes trial

  • Edward Gallagher convicted of posing for a photograph beside corpse of prisoner he stabbed
  • Gallagher’s case proved divisive in the US, where he is viewed as a war hero by some
LOS ANGELES: A decorated US Navy SEAL was found not guilty Tuesday of murdering a captive teenage militant in Iraq, the most serious of the charges brought against him during a two-week war crimes trial in San Diego.
Edward Gallagher, 40, was likewise acquitted of two counts of attempted murder against Iraqi civilians, but was convicted of posing for a photograph beside the corpse of the captive Daesh group fighter.
The maximum sentence he could face is four months imprisonment, meaning he is set to walk free following Tuesday’s verdict on account of the nine months he has already served in pre-trial confinement.
The jury found Gallagher “not guilty of murder, not guilty of stabbing, not guilty of shooting, not guilty of all those things, they found him guilty of taking a photograph,” Timothy Parlatore, one of Gallagher’s attorney’s, told journalists outside the courthouse.
The prosecution’s case was dealt a major blow when a witness said that it was he, not Gallagher, who had put an end to the captive Daesh militant’s life.
Corey Scott, a first class petty officer, testified that while he had seen Gallagher stab the wounded fighter in the neck in May 2017, he had killed the boy afterwards.
He testified that he covered the victim’s breathing tube with his thumb and then watched him die.
Scott said he did so to spare the boy — who prosecutors say was about 15 years old — from suffering or being tortured by Iraqi forces.
Scott, who was given immunity from prosecution, acknowledged during questioning that he made the revelation to spare Gallagher, who is married and has children, from going to prison.
Prosecutors argued Scott’s version of events was a fabrication and that he was lying to protect Gallagher.

Divisive case
Gallagher’s case proved divisive in the US, where he is viewed as a war hero by some.
His cause was championed by around 40 Republican members of Congress, as well as the right-wing Fox News channel.
President Donald Trump in May expressed concern over the prosecution of US soldiers accused of war crimes, with Gallagher reportedly among those he was considering granting pardons.
The charges against Gallagher stemmed from allegations by men under his own command in the US Navy’s premier special operations forces.
They were among American troops deployed to Mosul, in northern Iraq, alongside Iraqi forces battling IS for control of the country’s second city.
According to court documents, some members of the “Alpha” platoon were so horrified by Gallagher’s behavior that they tampered with his sniper rifle and fired warning shots to scare civilians away before he had time to open fire on them.
They told investigators that Gallagher, who began his career as a medic, would brag about the number of people he had killed.
One platoon mate said he saw Gallagher fatally stab the teenage IS militant. Gallagher then allegedly posed with the boy’s body for photographs and texted the pictures to fellow SEALs.
“Good story behind this one,” one text message read, according to prosecutors. “Got him with my hunting knife.”
When some of the other SEALs expressed reservations over the killing, prosecutors said Gallagher’s response was: “I thought everyone would be cool with it. Next time it happens, I’ll do it somewhere where you can’t see.”

Topics: US Navy SEAL war crimes Edward Gallagher

