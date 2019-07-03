US says China missile test in South China Sea ‘disturbing’

You are here

Construction is shown on Mischief Reef, in the Spratly Islands, the disputed South China Sea in this June 19, 2017 satellite image released by CSIS Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS). (Reuters file photo)
Reuters
  • The South China Sea is one of a growing number of flashpoints in the US-China relationship
  • China’s claims in the South China Sea are contested by Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam
Reuters
WASHINGTON: The Pentagon said on Tuesday a recent Chinese missile launch in the disputed South China Sea was “disturbing” and contrary to Chinese pledges that it would not militarize the disputed waterway.
The South China Sea is one of a growing number of flashpoints in the US-China relationship, which include a trade war, US sanctions and Taiwan.
China and the United States have repeatedly traded barbs in the past over what Washington says is Beijing’s militarization of the South China Sea by building military installations on artificial islands and reefs.
A US official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said China tested multiple anti-ship ballistic missiles over the weekend.
“Of course the Pentagon was aware of the Chinese missile launch from the man-made structures in the South China Sea near the Spratly Islands,” Pentagon spokesman Lt. Col. Dave Eastburn said.
“I’m not going to speak on behalf of all the sovereign nations in the region, but I’m sure they agree that the PRC’s behavior is contrary to its claim to want to bring peace to the region and obviously actions like this are coercive acts meant to intimidate other (South China Sea) claimants,” Eastburn added. PRC is an acronym for the People’s Republic of China.
China has not confirmed the missile tests and on Tuesday the foreign ministry declined to comment, referring questions to the defense ministry, which did not respond to a request for comment.
The Chinese government has said that the military was carrying out drills between the Spratly and Paracel Islands starting last weekend and ending on Wednesday, warning other shipping not to enter a designated area.
China’s claims in the South China Sea, through which about $5 trillion in ship-borne trade passes each year, are contested by Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam.
News of the China missile test was first reported by NBC News.

Topics: South China Sea Spratly Islands

French doctors to end life support in right-to-die case

In this handout file photo taken on June 3, 2015 and released by the family of Vincent Lambert shows Vincent Lambert, a quadriplegic man on artificial life support at the CHU of Reims. (AFP)
Updated 11 min ago
AFP
0

  • The last attempt to remove his tubes was made in May this year, but was then overturned by a Paris appeals court
  • His mother Viviane, who has previously shared photographs and video footage of her son from his hospital bed, has insisted he “just needs something to drink and eat, and love”
AFP
LILLE, FRANCE: French doctors are set to begin removing life support from paralyzed road accident victim Vincent Lambert on Tuesday, in what could be the final act in a hugely controversial right-to-die case that has drawn in Pope Francis.
The main doctor treating Lambert, Vincent Sanchez, informed his family by email that he intended to start removing his feeding tubes in line with a French court ruling last Friday, according to the message that was shared with AFP.
The doctor urged family members to ensure that “support to Mr.Vincent Lambert is as peaceful, intimate and personal as possible.”
Lambert, 42, has been in a vegetative state since a 2008 car accident, with the question of whether to continue keeping him alive artificially bitterly dividing his family and the nation.
Legal battles in French and European courts over the last six years have pitted Lambert’s Catholic parents and two of his siblings — who want to keep him alive — against his wife and six other brothers and sisters.
His wife Rachel, who is his legal guardian under French law, has maintained that Lambert had made clear before the accident that he would not want to be kept alive artificially, though this was never put in writing.
Multiple medical assessments over the years ordered by the courts have found that Lambert, a former psychiatric nurse, has no chance of recovering.
Doctors at the hospital in Reims, northern France, have made five attempts previously to remove life support before being forced to reinstate it following court rulings obtained by Lambert’s parents.
The last attempt to remove his tubes was made in May this year, but was then overturned by a Paris appeals court.
The UN committee on disabled rights has also asked France to keep Lambert alive while it conducts its own investigation into his fate — a request the French government has rejected as non-binding.

In what was hailed as a definitive legal judgment by a lawyer representing Lambert’s wife, France’s top appeals court, the Cour de Cassation, ruled last Friday that life support could be turned off.
The case has rekindled a charged debate over France’s right-to-die laws, which allow so-called “passive” euthanasia for severely ill or injured patients who are being kept alive with no chance of recovery.
Having seen their efforts rejected by France’s highest courts and the European Court of Human Rights, lawyers for Lambert’s parents are now threatening to press “murder” charges if his life support is halted.
His mother Viviane, who has previously shared photographs and video footage of her son from his hospital bed, has insisted he “just needs something to drink and eat, and love.”
Pope Francis intervened in May when he tweeted to say that it was necessary to “always safeguard life, God’s gift, from its beginning until its natural end.”
President Emmanuel Macron has also been drawn into the case, but he has rejected calls to intervene by Lambert’s parents on the grounds that it is a medical case that should be decided by doctors and Lambert’s wife.

Topics: quadriplegic France Vincent Lambert

