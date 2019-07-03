You are here

  • Home
  • Two shot, two others hurt in San Francisco-area shopping mall
﻿

Two shot, two others hurt in San Francisco-area shopping mall

Shoppers hug after being escorted from the Tanforan Mall in San Bruno, Calif., Tuesday, July 2, 2019. (AP)
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters
0

Two shot, two others hurt in San Francisco-area shopping mall

  • The Bay Area Rapid Transit authority said one of its commuter stops was shut down as a precaution after the shooting
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters
0

SAN FRANCISCO: Two people were shot and two others hurt on Tuesday when at least one gunman opened fire at a mall in the San Francisco suburb of San Bruno before apparently fleeing on a nearby train, police said.
Two people were taken to San Francisco General Hospital with gunshot wounds to their lower bodies in stable condition, San Bruno Police Chief Ed Barberini told reporters at a late-afternoon news conference.
“It was a senseless act,” Barberini said, adding that opening fire in a crowded shopping mall near a Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) station showed a “true disregard for human life.”
Two other people were treated at the scene for minor injuries they suffered in fleeing from the gunmen.
Barberini said police were searching for one or possibly two gunmen who may have fled the scene by getting on a BART train headed for Oakland.
The shopping mall in San Bruno, located south of San Francisco, was closed after the gunfire, police said on Twitter.
The Bay Area Rapid Transit authority said one of its commuter stops was shut down as a precaution after the shooting.

Topics: San Francisco

Related

0
World
Imam hurt in shooting outside mosque in northwest France
0
Middle-East
Trump warns Iran it ‘made big mistake’ shooting down US drone over Strait of Hormuz

US says China missile test in South China Sea ‘disturbing’

Updated 25 min 20 sec ago
Reuters
0

US says China missile test in South China Sea ‘disturbing’

  • The South China Sea is one of a growing number of flashpoints in the US-China relationship
  • China’s claims in the South China Sea are contested by Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam
Updated 25 min 20 sec ago
Reuters
0

WASHINGTON: The Pentagon said on Tuesday a recent Chinese missile launch in the disputed South China Sea was “disturbing” and contrary to Chinese pledges that it would not militarize the disputed waterway.
The South China Sea is one of a growing number of flashpoints in the US-China relationship, which include a trade war, US sanctions and Taiwan.
China and the United States have repeatedly traded barbs in the past over what Washington says is Beijing’s militarization of the South China Sea by building military installations on artificial islands and reefs.
A US official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said China tested multiple anti-ship ballistic missiles over the weekend.
“Of course the Pentagon was aware of the Chinese missile launch from the man-made structures in the South China Sea near the Spratly Islands,” Pentagon spokesman Lt. Col. Dave Eastburn said.
“I’m not going to speak on behalf of all the sovereign nations in the region, but I’m sure they agree that the PRC’s behavior is contrary to its claim to want to bring peace to the region and obviously actions like this are coercive acts meant to intimidate other (South China Sea) claimants,” Eastburn added. PRC is an acronym for the People’s Republic of China.
China has not confirmed the missile tests and on Tuesday the foreign ministry declined to comment, referring questions to the defense ministry, which did not respond to a request for comment.
The Chinese government has said that the military was carrying out drills between the Spratly and Paracel Islands starting last weekend and ending on Wednesday, warning other shipping not to enter a designated area.
China’s claims in the South China Sea, through which about $5 trillion in ship-borne trade passes each year, are contested by Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam.
News of the China missile test was first reported by NBC News.

Topics: South China Sea Spratly Islands

Related

0
World
US warship sails in disputed South China Sea amid trade tensions
0
World
Mahathir: China should define claims in South China Sea

Latest updates

Two shot, two others hurt in San Francisco-area shopping mall
0
Britain’s BBC says three women break into top-10 earners after pay row
0
US says China missile test in South China Sea ‘disturbing’
0
French doctors to end life support in right-to-die case
0
Blast from explosive belt kills would-be suicide bomber in Tunisia
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.