China's top paper warns 'turbulence' could hurt Hong Kong's economy

A protester defaces the Hong Kong emblem after breaking into the government headquarters on July 1, 2019, the 22nd anniversary of the city’s handover from Britain to China. (AFP)
Updated 03 July 2019
Reuters


  • China called the violence an ‘undisguised challenge’ to the ‘one country, two systems’ model under which Hong Kong has been ruled for 22 years
  • China has blamed Western countries for offering succor to the protests

Reuters
SHANGHAI: Confrontations and outbreaks of lawlessness in Hong Kong could damage its reputation as an international business hub and seriously hurt its economy, China’s top newspaper, the People’s Daily, said in an editorial on Wednesday.
Hundreds of protesters in the former British colony besieged and broke into the legislature late on Monday after a demonstration marking the anniversary of its return to Chinese rule in 1997.
China called the violence an “undisguised challenge” to the “one country, two systems” model under which Hong Kong has been ruled for 22 years.
“It is not surprising there are some disagreements and even major disputes about certain issues, but if we fall into the whirlpool of ‘overpoliticization’ and artificially create division and opposition, it will not only serve no purpose, but will also severely hinder economic and social development,” the ruling Communist Party’s official People’s Daily said.
The turbulence in Hong Kong was triggered by an extradition bill opponents say will undermine Hong Kong’s much-cherished rule of law and give Beijing powers to prosecute activists in mainland courts, which are controlled by the Communist Party.
The People’s Daily said the rule of law did not mean a small number of “extremists” should be allowed to conduct violent crimes that would damage Hong Kong’s reputation as an international business city.
It warned that Hong Kong was already under pressure as a result of changes to the global economy and intensifying competition and “cannot bear turbulence and internal friction.”
China has blamed Western countries, particularly the United States and Hong Kong’s former colonial master Britain, for offering succor to the protests.
The official China Daily, an English-language newspaper often used by Beijing to put out its message to the rest of the world, denounced “outside agitations” in its editorial on Wednesday.
“What has also been notable is the hypocrisy of some Western governments — the United States and United Kingdom most prominently — which have called for a stop to the violence, as if they have had nothing to do with it,” the China Daily said.
“But, looking back at the whole protest saga, they have been deeply involved in fueling it since its inception,” it said.
British Foreign Minister Jeremy Hunt condemned violence on both sides on Tuesday and warned of consequences if China neglects commitments made when it took back Hong Kong to allow freedoms not enjoyed in mainland China, including the right to protest.
China said on Monday Britain no longer has any responsibility for Hong Kong and needed to stop “gesticulating” about the city.

Topics: China Hong Kong Democracy



Six killed in Bangladesh textile factory blaze

Updated 03 July 2019
AFP
Six killed in Bangladesh textile factory blaze

  • The fire brigade took 12 hours to control the blaze at the huge factory in Sreepur, near the capital Dhaka
  • Bangladesh, the world’s second largest clothes maker after China, has faced international criticism over lax factory safety standards

AFP
DHAKA: Fire tore through a textile factory in central Bangladesh killing at least six people, officials said Wednesday.
The fire brigade took 12 hours to control the blaze at the huge factory in Sreepur, near the capital Dhaka, which cast fresh attention on safety in Bangladeshi factories after a series of disasters.
The fire spread quickly late Tuesday as water supplies to the fire hydrant ran out, local fire chief Akhter uz Zaman said.
The fire brigade said six bodies had been recovered.
With about half of the complex destroyed, emergency services were searching for other victims, Zaman added. Authorities have launched an inquiry into the cause of the blaze.
Bangladesh, the world’s second largest clothes maker after China, has faced international criticism over lax factory safety standards. The pressure intensified after the 2013 Rana Plaza disaster when a complex of factories collapsed, killing more than 1,100 people.
Western retailers have pushed factory owners to boost safety standards and created two monitoring associations to help the effort.
These organizations have either stopped their work or are about to leave, and rights groups say the government is not yet ready to enforce international standards.
The debate was raised again in March when a fire in a Dhaka office building killed 26 people.

Topics: Bangladesh

