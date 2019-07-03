You are here

  • Home
  • PMI: Saudi private sector growth rises to 18-month high in June, softens in the UAE
﻿

PMI: Saudi private sector growth rises to 18-month high in June, softens in the UAE

Saudi Arabia’s private sector was subdued last year as it felt the impact of fuel price hikes, but has rebounded this year. (Reuters)
Updated 5 sec ago
Reuters
0

PMI: Saudi private sector growth rises to 18-month high in June, softens in the UAE

Updated 5 sec ago
Reuters
0

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s non-oil private sector growth rose to an 18-month high in June, although output prices and growth fell, a monthly survey of companies showed on Wednesday.

The seasonally adjusted Emirates NBD Saudi Arabia Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to 57.4 in June from 57.3 in May, well above the 50-mark indicating expansion.

Saudi Arabia’s private sector was subdued last year as it felt the impact of fuel price hikes, the introduction of a 5 percent value-added tax and the higher cost of hiring foreign workers.

But it has rebounded this year, with the PMI averaging 56.9 points so far against last year’s average of 53.8.

“The June survey data showed little change from May’s readings, with the headline PMI only marginally higher on the back of slightly faster new work growth,” said Khatija Haque, head of MENA research at Emirates NBD.

Job creation decelerated slightly to 50.3 in June from 50.5 a month earlier.

Output prices for goods and services dropped as well, to 49.6, after a rise to 50.6 last month.

Output growth fell slightly in June, with the sub-index dropping to 61.1 from 61.4 in May, a three-month low. Growth continued, however, reflecting an increase in customer demand, according to the survey’s authors.

Meanwhile, growth in the United Arab Emirates’ non-oil private sector softened slightly in June due to a marginal increase in overall input prices.

The UAE PMI fell to 57.7 last month from 59.4 in May. Output growth fell to 66.8 from 69.4 and decline in new orders was 66.0 against 69.5. Employment, which had dropped in May, rebounded slightly to 50.2.

Haque said that growth in the UAE private sector has accelerated in the second quarter, noting that the average PMI reading for the second quarter was the highest since the second quarter of 2014.

But Haque also noted that: “While firms have reported growth in output and new orders, this has come on the back of further price discounting. As a result, there has been no real boost to hiring as businesses remain focused on keeping costs down.”

Although the reading for employment rose in June, almost all respondents saw no change to their workforce numbers during the month.

Topics: PMI Saudi Arabia UAE

Related

0
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia PMI: Employment index contracts in March
0
Business & Economy
Saudi private sector growth surges to 13-month high: PMI survey

Oil prices steady on extended supply cuts, US stocks draw

Updated 03 July 2019
Reuters
0

Oil prices steady on extended supply cuts, US stocks draw

  • OPEC+ agreed on Tuesday to extend oil supply cuts until March 2020 as members overcame differences to try to prop up prices
  • US crude inventories fell by 5 million barrels last week, more than the expected decrease of 3 million barrels
Updated 03 July 2019
Reuters
0

SINGAPORE: Oil prices edged higher on Wednesday after a steep fall in the previous session, supported by extended output cuts by OPEC and its allies despite concerns that a slowing global economy could crimp demand.
An expected large draw in US crude oil inventories also underpinned sentiment after a bigger-than-expected stocks fall in a private survey.
Brent crude futures for September delivery were trading up 36 cents, or 0.6 percent, at $62.76 a barrel by 0244 GMT.
US crude futures for August were up 29 cents, or 0.5 percent, at $56.54 a barrel. Both benchmarks fell more than 4 percent on Tuesday as worries about a slowing global economy overshadowed OPEC supply cuts.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producers such as Russia, a group known as OPEC+, agreed on Tuesday to extend oil supply cuts until March 2020 as members overcame differences to try to prop up prices.
“The OPEC+ meeting showed the members sticking together in tough times, characterized by weakening global demand outlook, aiming for a more balanced oil market, despite clear market share implications,” said Amarpreet Singh, analyst at Barclays Commodities Research in a note.
“This is supportive of oil prices, in our view, even as the market remains squarely focused on weak macro signals.”
Ahead of government data due later on Wednesday, industry group the American Petroleum Institute (API) said that US crude inventories fell by 5 million barrels last week, more than the expected decrease of 3 million barrels.
The OPEC+ agreement to extend oil output cuts for nine months should draw down oil inventories in the second half of this year, boosting oil prices, said analysts from Citi Research in a note.
“Keeping cuts through the end of 1Q aims to avoid putting oil into the market during a seasonal low for demand and refinery runs, as well as providing time to assess the impacts of IMO 2020,” they said.
Still, signs of a global economic slowdown hitting oil demand growth worried investors after global manufacturing indicators disappointed and the US opened another trade front after threatening the EU with more tariffs to offset government aid to the aviation industry.
Barclays expects demand to grow at its slowest pace since 2011, gaining less than 1 million barrels per day year-on-year this year.
Morgan Stanley, meanwhile, lowered its long-term Brent price forecast on Tuesday to $60 per barrel from $65 per barrel, and said the oil market is broadly balanced in 2019.
Crude prices were also capped by signs of a recovery in oil exports from Venezuela in June and growth in oil production in Argentina in May.

Topics: Oil energy Markets OPEC OPEC+ US

Related

0
Business & Economy
Iran oil minister calls for unity among OPEC members
0
Business & Economy
OPEC and allies set to extend oil supply cuts, prop up prices

Latest updates

PMI: Saudi private sector growth rises to 18-month high in June, softens in the UAE
0
California town wants to be a sanctuary — for gun owners
0
Copa América: Messi fails again with Argentina
0
China’s top paper warns ‘turbulence’ could hurt Hong Kong’s economy
0
Oil prices steady on extended supply cuts, US stocks draw
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.