Dam bursts in India after rains, several dead

State officials requested the National Disaster Response Force to help find the 18 missing people. (File/AFP)
Updated 03 July 2019
Reuters
  • Wall collapses during current monsoon season have already killed almost 30 persons
  • Monsoon seasons in India last from June to September
Updated 03 July 2019
Reuters
MUMBAI: Heavy monsoon rains caused the breach of a small dam in western India, washing away dozens of homes and killing at least six people with 18 missing, a government official said on Wednesday.
Seasonal rains have crippled India’s financial center of Mumbai this week, disrupting rail and air traffic in the city of 18 million, while wall collapses have killed nearly 30 people.
Tuesday’s breach of the Tiware dam in the coastal district of Ratnagiri, nearly 275 km south of Mumbai, washed away dozens of homes, an official of the Maharashtra state government said.
“Around 18 people are missing,” he added. “Six dead bodies have been recovered.”
State officials have asked the National Disaster Response Force to help find the missing.
In every monsoon season, from June to September, India suffers fatal incidents of building and wall collapses as rainfall weakens the foundations of poorly-built structures.

Topics: India monsoon Flood

Party pooper: Food served at birthday fete of ex-Philippine dictator’s wife Imelda Marcos downs 200

Updated 32 min 44 sec ago
AP
  • The incident cut short what was supposed to be a daylong celebration
  • Imelda Marcos’ husband, dictator Ferdinand, was ousted by an army-backed ‘people power’ revolt in 1986
Updated 32 min 44 sec ago
AP
MANILA, Philippines: More than 240 people were brought to hospitals in the Philippine capital Wednesday with suspected food poisoning in an event celebrating the 90th birthday of former first lady Imelda Marcos.
Bryant Wong, a disaster-response officer, said dozens of ambulances transported at least 244 people who either vomited or grew dizzy hours after eating a breakfast of chicken stew with egg and rice and drinking water in a sports center in suburban Pasig city.
Food and Drug Administration personnel took samples of the food to check if it caused the apparent poisoning.
The incident cut short what was supposed to be a daylong celebration by more than 2,000 Marcos followers, Wong said.
Imelda Marcos’s son, Bongbong, apologized and promised to help those who fell ill until they fully recover.
Imelda Marcos, who ended her term in May as a member of the House of Representatives, celebrated her birthday Tuesday. Her daughter, Imee, ran successfully for a Senate seat in the May 13 local and congressional elections.
Mrs. Marcos’s husband, dictator Ferdinand Marcos, was ousted by an army-backed “people power” revolt in 1986 amid accusations of massive corruption, which she steadfastly denies. He died in self-exile in Hawaii in 1989, while his widow and children made an impressive political comeback.
Mrs. Marcos drew international condemnation for her massive collection of shoes and expensive jewelry she left behind after the couple was overthrown.

Topics: Philippines Imelda Marcos

