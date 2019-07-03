You are here

  • Home
  • US government staff told to treat Huawei as blacklisted
﻿

US government staff told to treat Huawei as blacklisted

In May, Huawei was added to the so-called Entity List, which bans American firms from selling to it without special permission. (AFP)
Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters
0

US government staff told to treat Huawei as blacklisted

  • Donald Trump surprised markets by promising Chinese President Xi Jinping that he would allow US companies to sell products to Huawei
  • In May, the company was added to the so-called Entity List, which bans American firms from selling to it without special permission
Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters
0

WASHINGTON: A senior US official told the Commerce Department’s enforcement staff this week that China’s Huawei should still be treated as blacklisted, days after US President Donald Trump sowed confusion with a vow to ease a ban on sales to the firm.
Trump surprised markets on Saturday by promising Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Japan that he would allow US companies to sell products to Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
In May, the company was added to the so-called Entity List, which bans American firms from selling to it without special permission, as punishment for actions against US national security interests.
Trump’s announcement on Saturday — an olive branch to Beijing to revive stalled trade talks — was cheered by US chipmakers eager to maintain sales to Huawei, the world’s largest telecoms equipment maker and a key US customer.
But Trump’s comments also spawned confusion among industry players and government officials struggling to understand what Huawei policy he had unveiled.
In an email to enforcement staff on Monday that was seen by Reuters, John Sonderman, Deputy Director of the Office of Export Enforcement, in the Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS), sought to clarify how agents should approach license requests by firms seeking approval to sell to Huawei.
All such applications should be considered on merit and flagged with language noting that “This party is on the Entity List. Evaluate the associated license review policy under part 744,” he wrote, citing regulations that include the Entity List and the “presumption of denial” licensing policy that is applied to blacklisted companies.
He added that any further guidance from BIS should also be taken into account when evaluating Huawei-related license applications.
Huawei told Reuters earlier on Wednesday that founder and CEO Ren Zhengfei had said Trump’s statements over the weekend were “good for American companies.”
“Huawei is also willing to continue to buy products from American companies. But we don’t see much impact on what we are currently doing. We will still focus on doing our own job right,” a Huawei spokesman said in an email.
The Commerce Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
A person familiar with the matter said the letter was the only guidance that enforcement officials had received after Trump’s surprise announcement on Saturday. A presumption of denial implies strict review and most licenses reviewed under it are not approved.
It is unclear when the Commerce Department will provide its enforcement staff with additional guidance, based on Trump’s promises, and how that might alter the likelihood of obtaining licenses.
The internal memo, not previously reported, came as White House advisers also scrambled to shed light on Trump’s announcement.
White House trade adviser Peter Navarro noted on Tuesday that the government would allow “lower tech” chip sales to the company, which don’t impact national security.
The United States has accused Huawei of stealing American intellectual property and violating Iran sanctions.
It has launched a lobbying effort to convince US allies to keep Huawei out of next-generation 5G telecommunications infrastructure, citing concerns the company could spy on customers. Huawei has denied the allegations.

Topics: technology Huawei US China

Related

0
Business & Economy
‘Good chance’ for more US exports to Huawei: Trump aide
0
Business & Economy
Huawei warns US patent curbs would hurt global tech

PMI: Saudi private sector growth rises to 18-month high in June, softens in the UAE

Updated 49 min 6 sec ago
Reuters
0

PMI: Saudi private sector growth rises to 18-month high in June, softens in the UAE

Updated 49 min 6 sec ago
Reuters
0

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s non-oil private sector growth rose to an 18-month high in June, although output prices and growth fell, a monthly survey of companies showed on Wednesday.

The seasonally adjusted Emirates NBD Saudi Arabia Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to 57.4 in June from 57.3 in May, well above the 50-mark indicating expansion.

Saudi Arabia’s private sector was subdued last year as it felt the impact of fuel price hikes, the introduction of a 5 percent value-added tax and the higher cost of hiring foreign workers.

But it has rebounded this year, with the PMI averaging 56.9 points so far against last year’s average of 53.8.

“The June survey data showed little change from May’s readings, with the headline PMI only marginally higher on the back of slightly faster new work growth,” said Khatija Haque, head of MENA research at Emirates NBD.

Job creation decelerated slightly to 50.3 in June from 50.5 a month earlier.

Output prices for goods and services dropped as well, to 49.6, after a rise to 50.6 last month.

Output growth fell slightly in June, with the sub-index dropping to 61.1 from 61.4 in May, a three-month low. Growth continued, however, reflecting an increase in customer demand, according to the survey’s authors.

Meanwhile, growth in the United Arab Emirates’ non-oil private sector softened slightly in June due to a marginal increase in overall input prices.

The UAE PMI fell to 57.7 last month from 59.4 in May. Output growth fell to 66.8 from 69.4 and decline in new orders was 66.0 against 69.5. Employment, which had dropped in May, rebounded slightly to 50.2.

Haque said that growth in the UAE private sector has accelerated in the second quarter, noting that the average PMI reading for the second quarter was the highest since the second quarter of 2014.

But Haque also noted that: “While firms have reported growth in output and new orders, this has come on the back of further price discounting. As a result, there has been no real boost to hiring as businesses remain focused on keeping costs down.”

Although the reading for employment rose in June, almost all respondents saw no change to their workforce numbers during the month.

Topics: PMI Saudi Arabia UAE

Related

0
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia PMI: Employment index contracts in March
0
Business & Economy
Saudi private sector growth surges to 13-month high: PMI survey

Latest updates

US government staff told to treat Huawei as blacklisted
0
Tokyo Olympic stadium 90% complete; opening set for December
0
Dam bursts in India after rains, several dead
0
PMI: Saudi private sector growth rises to 18-month high in June, softens in the UAE
0
California town wants to be a sanctuary — for gun owners
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.