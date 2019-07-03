You are here

  • Home
  • Film Review: Fakir’s farcical European adventure a condescending take on India
﻿

Film Review: Fakir’s farcical European adventure a condescending take on India

‘The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir’ was released in regional cinemas on Friday. (Supplied)
Updated 03 July 2019
Gautaman Bhaskaran
0

Film Review: Fakir’s farcical European adventure a condescending take on India

Updated 03 July 2019
Gautaman Bhaskaran
0

CHENNAI: Canadian director Ken Scott (“Starbuck,” “Delivery Man”) reduces his latest outing, “The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir,” into a farce.

Intertwining his narrative with magical fantasy, Scott dresses up his protagonist, Tamil cinema star Dhanush, as a fakir (holy man) with the tongue-twisting name, Ajatashatru Lavash Patel.

A street performer, Patel tricks Westerners with an ease that seems exaggerated. And he is the second screen Indian to do so in recent months – with Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar also having essayed a fakir in Anand Surapur’s “The Fakir of Venice.”

Patel is the son of a poor, single mother, who grows up in the slums of Mumbai secretly harboring a dream to visit Paris, where his French father lives. Finally, he gets the chance to go to Europe, and Scott takes us to some of the most picture-postcard cities there.

Patel’s travels are as much hilarious as they are silly: he gets trapped in a wooden cupboard belonging to a renowned Swedish furniture company and eventually finds himself in a hot-air balloon, meeting a motley group that includes illegal immigrants, pretty sales executive Marie (Erin Moriarty), and French actress Nelly Marnay (Berenice Bejo, made famous for her role in “The Artist”).

Patel falls in love with Marie and promises to meet her on the Eiffel Tower (a la “An Affair to Remember,” 1957, with Cary Grant and Deborah Kerr).

Scott uses jaded Indian stereotypes to push his plot. Patel loves his pet cow at home, talks about karma (destiny), levitates like a holy man and while he is no snake charmer, he sure is selling snake oil!

Scott’s work often appears condescending: In one scene, Patel is caught by a British immigration officer, who tears up his Indian passport and reduces him to a bumbling buffoon.

Scott can excuse himself by stating that his film is loosely adapted from Romain Puertolas’ bestseller, “The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir Who Got Trapped in an Ikea Wardrobe,” but surely the director had the freedom to turn his story around.

Instead, he falls into the age-old trap of presenting an India that is hardly true today, and, in the process, trivializing the horrors of the refugee crisis in Europe.

Topics: Ken Scott film review The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir

Fashion week fixture Nora Attal is in high demand in Paris

The model took to the runway for Alexandre Vauthier. (AFP)
Updated 43 min 5 sec ago
Arab News
0

Fashion week fixture Nora Attal is in high demand in Paris

Updated 43 min 5 sec ago
Arab News
0

DUBAI: British-Moroccan model Nora Attal is racing from show-to-show at Paris Couture Week and has walked the runway for an enviable list of luxury labels over the past few days.

Attal took to the Dior runway in a fantastical ensemble by the French fashion house on Monday, showing off a leather dress with cutouts and feather details.

The styles on show also mixed the old and the new, with lightweight materials giving some of the black dresses a diaphanous air, Reuters reported.

Skirts adorned with feathers, touches of velvet or lace were subtly structured to add volume; belted jackets came with exaggerated, bouffant sleeves.

A day later, Attal took to the runway for Chanel, showing off a demure buttoned-up look in the fashion house’s first hate couture collection since Karl Lagerfeld’s death earlier this year.

His successor and former right-hand woman Virginie Viard — who admitted that she spent more time with him than any other person — recreated one of the legendary designer’s libraries inside the Grand Palais, where Lagerfeld staged his shows.

The British-Moroccan model walked the runway for Dior. (AFP)

The bibliophile — who died in February aged 85 — is estimated to have owned up to 350,000 books, AFP reported.

In a rotunda worthy of the British Library, Viard — a book lover herself — sent out a sleeker, more restrained and more classically Chanel collection than the master delivered in his final years.

Nods to Karl were everywhere from the models wearing their hair in ponytails echoing his white powdered mane, to a series of dresses adorned with Lagerfeld’s signature starched collars and cuffs.

The two-tone bowed shoes evoked the court dandies of Lagerfeld’s favorite century, the 18th, with patent slippers adding another touch of boudoir glamor, according to AFP.

The discreet Viard — who did not talk to reporters — appeared briefly on the first floor of the set at the end to acknowledge the applause.

She did, however, put her own mark on the clothes.

A four-pocket belted trouser suit and coat spoke of a purer less flashy marriage of street style and couture in the future, as did some gorgeous retro silk bathrobe and pyjama pants combos.

As Chanel said later, the library theme was also about Viard writing her own new page in fashion history.

White buttons and models in bookish glasses were also prominent as were all the Chanel standards of tweeds and Lagerfeld’s sparkling highly-embroidered sequined pieces.

Topics: Nora Attal Paris couture week Alexandre Vauthier Dior

Latest updates

Fashion week fixture Nora Attal is in high demand in Paris
0
Six killed in Bangladesh textile factory blaze
0
Ron Howard on ‘Pavarotti’ — the first major documentary to screen in Saudi Arabia
0
Party pooper: Food served at birthday fete of ex-Philippine dictator’s wife Imelda Marcos downs 200
0
Palestinian FA postpones cup final after Israel denies travel
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.