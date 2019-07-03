You are here

﻿

Japan whale restaurants cheer hunt resumption

A chef holds whale meat at a restaurant in Tokyo. (AFP)
Above, a lunch set of a whale meat restaurant in Tokyo. (AFP)
  • Japan’s resumption of commercial whaling has prompted fury from other countries and campaigners
  • Activists say that one of the three species targeted is threatened with extinction and sub-populations of the other two are depleted
TOKYO: “Two sashimis, three steaks,” cries the waitress at one of Tokyo’s most famous whale restaurants during a frantic lunchtime service where Japan’s resumption of commercial whaling has cooked up new hope.
Mitsuo Tani has spent 46 of his 64 years preparing and cooking whale meat and hosts a mixed clientele at his restaurant: salarymen in white shirts gulping down a quick lunch before heading back to the office, single women, retired couples.
Whale steak is the most popular dish at ¥980 ($9). A thin rectangular piece of meat with as much rice, miso soup, vegetables and iced tea as the customer can eat. Also flying out of the kitchen is whale sashimi — raw slices of whale flesh, skin or liver.
Japan’s resumption of commercial whaling has prompted fury from other countries and campaigners, with activists saying that one of the three species targeted is threatened with extinction and sub-populations of the other two are depleted.
But veteran whale chef Tani is keen to promote the health benefits of whale meat.
“It is five times lower in calories than beef, 10 times lower in cholesterol, two times less fat than chicken. It’s packed with iron. But abroad, people do not know this,” he said.
Not all would agree with Tani’s health-based sales-pitch, however. In 2015, when the Environmental Investigation Agency tested the mercury levels of whale meat sold in Japan, they found it riddled with the substance.
Whipping up a “whale roast beef” at the pass, Tani explained that he had to move from the northern city of Sendai after the 2011 tsunami and the price of whale meat soared amid a significant drop in supply.
In Tokyo, he has never had any problem procuring meat. While Japan was still part of the International Whaling Commission, the whales caught in Antarctic waters for “research” purposes still ended up as sashimi and steak on plates around the country.
Ironically, with Japan leaving the IWC and resuming commercial whaling off its own coast, the quantity of meat may decline.
Japan set an annual quota of more than 600 whales while in the IWC.
The cap now stands at 227 until the end of the year — 52 minke, 150 Bryde’s and 25 sei whales.
It is not the only country carrying out hunts, with Norway and Iceland conducting them in recent years and indigenous people from Alaska to Greenland allowed exemptions to the moratorium.
Hitting back at those who fear the resumption of commercial whaling further endangers whales, Japanese authorities say the quotas have been set carefully “to keep the whale population at a sustainable level.”
“I’m scared that the quantity of whale meat will go down,” admitted Tani.
Another whale restaurant boss, Sumiko Koizumi, hailed the resumption of whaling as “an excellent thing” and said it was down to chefs to promote the meat and dream up new recipes.
Removing the stigma around whale meat will make it easier for consumers, she said, “first because supermarkets will be more inclined to offer it and wholesalers will listen more to our needs and be in a position to meet them.”
Kenta Yodono, sales manager at the Kyodo whaling firm that operates Japan’s flagship whaling boat, said the commercial hunts would catch different species of whales, which would taste slightly different.
“The commercial species will be different and certain people might be concerned that they will not have the same taste. But in general, I think the quality will improve and we can respond to restaurants’ needs,” Yodono told AFP.
He acknowledged activists’ concerns over the cruelty of the whale hunt and said “the fishermen are conscious of the fact that the time the animal suffers should be reduced.”
Tani does have some fears however over the immediate future of his industry, with few chefs training to acquire the specialized cooking skills required.
“With commercial whaling halted for more than 30 years, no one has got into the business and that will not happen overnight,” he said.
“Even if some people get into it now, it will take 30 years. And if they find the work too hard, they will stop. Whale needs to be well cooked otherwise no one will start to eat it again,” added Tani.
Japan has defended the controversial whale hunt as a key part of its tradition and rich culinary heritage.
And Tani agreed. “A country that does not preserve its food culture has no future.”

Topics: Offbeat Food whale whale hunt Japan wildlife

NEEDLES, California: The Old West desert town of Needles, California, is where the beleaguered Joad family crossed the Colorado River into California in John Steinbeck’s classic novel “The Grapes of Wrath” and was a boyhood home to “Peanuts” creator Charles Schulz.

These days, Needles is gaining notoriety for another reason. Leaders have declared it a “sanctuary city” for people who believe California’s strict gun laws have encroached too much on their constitutional right to keep and bear arms.

The City Council in the town of 5,000 that borders Arizona and is a few miles from the southern tip of Nevada last month unanimously declared Needles a “2nd Amendment Sanctuary City.” The vote had no immediate practical impact on how guns are treated in the city. Rather, the Needles city attorney was directed to draw up a resolution asking the California Legislature to allow licensed gun owners in other states to carry their firearms in town.

This effort is part of a national trend of officials in more conservative areas resisting tougher state gun laws. In New Mexico, more than two dozen sheriffs in predominantly rural areas vowed to avoid enforcement, equipped with supportive “Second Amendment Sanctuaries” resolutions from county commissions. In Washington, sheriffs in a dozen counties said earlier this year that they won’t enforce the state’s sweeping new restrictions on semi-automatic rifles until the courts decide whether they are constitutional.

The sponsor of the “2nd Amendment Sanctuary City” measure in Needles, City Councilman Tim Terral, acknowledged it could be a long shot to go anywhere in California’s overwhelmingly Democratic Legislature, noting the title is a poke in the eye to places like Los Angeles, San Francisco and the state itself, which have declared themselves sanctuaries for people living in the country illegally.

“They want to pick and choose what they follow,” he said. “It’s ‘We’re going to shield this person, but we’re going to go after that person.’ And in our opinion, they have violated the 2nd Amendment of the Constitution in many ways.”

But don’t get Needles wrong, said he and other officials. They don’t want any would-be gunslingers sauntering down Historic Route 66 brandishing six-shooters.

“We’re not crazy,” said City Manager Rick Daniels, chuckling. “We’re not proposing that everyone have a gun on their hip or open carry or anything like that.”

What the city wants is to make it easier for visitors to this roadside stop on the way to Las Vegas and Los Angeles to not worry they could face a felony arrest if a traffic stop turns up a loaded but legally registered gun from outside California.

“We have had that happen,” Daniels said. “Now not a lot. Not often. But occasionally that occurs.”

The city also wants the state Legislature to tweak a law that took effect Monday. It requires gun owners to undergo a background check to purchase ammunition and outlaws people from bringing ammunition into California from other states. California Gov. Gavin Newsom and other Democratic leaders say that the state’s new ammunition laws will save lives by helping authorities discover so-called ghost guns that aren’t registered with the state.

Most Needles residents buy their ammunition in neighboring Arizona because the nearest California stores are more than 100 miles away. City leaders want residents to be able to continue purchasing in neighboring states.

That and a request that California recognize concealed carry permits from other states will be spelled out in another resolution the City Council plans to adopt at its meeting on July 9.

Terral, a longtime gun owner who fondly recalls hunting with his grandfather, has reached out to state officials who are waiting to see exactly what the city adopts on Tuesday.

He said he was inspired after friends in Arizona told him they were steering clear of Needles.

“I’m asking them, ‘Why won’t you come out to a barbeque at my house? Or why won’t you come out here and buy X, Y or Z because we can sell it cheaper,’” he said. “They said basically it’s because we’re not going to disarm ourselves, and California won’t accept our concealed weapons permits.”

Needles, founded in 1883, was once a booming railroad hub and a gateway to California because of its location on Route 66, which before the interstate highway system was the main east-west thoroughfare for the region. Schulz spent part of his childhood in Needles and made it the home of Snoopy’s brother Spike in his Peanuts comic strip.

But as railroading declined and interstates relegated Route 66 to a back road, Needles’ fortunes declined. Now every visitor dollar is crucial to a town where summertime temperatures routinely hit 110 degrees.

Topics: guns US California

