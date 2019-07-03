Iran marks 1988 US downing of passenger jet

You are here

Iranian Revolutionary Guards patrolled the strait on fast boats while mourners tossed flowers. (File/AFP)
TEHRAN: Relatives of those killed in the US Navy’s 1988 shootdown of an Iranian passenger jet have thrown flowers into the Strait of Hormuz to mark their deaths.
Iranian state television aired footage Wednesday of mourners in the strait, as armed Iranian Revolutionary Guard fast boats patrolled around them. They tossed gladiolas into the strait as some wept.
The July 3, 1988 downing of Iran Air flight 655 by the US Navy remains one of the moments the Iranian government points to in its decades-long distrust of America. The US Navy’s mistaken missile fire killed 290 people.
This year’s commemoration comes amid heightened tensions with the US, after President Donald Trump pulled America from Iran’s nuclear deal. Iran this week broke a low-enriched uranium stockpile limitation set by the deal.

  • The dead are thought to include victims of Daesh which occupied the city
  • While 200 corpses have been found, it is feared more will follow
BEIRUT: Two hundred corpses, including those of people believed to have been executed by the Daesh, were found near the Syrian city of Raqqa, a local official and a war monitor said.
The mass grave contained the bodies of five men in orange jumpsuits of the kind typically worn by Daesh hostages, Yasser Al-Khamees and the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
More bodies could be uncovered as search operations continue, Khamees said.

