Indian police begin airlifting bodies of seven climbers killed in avalanche

Police. ambulances and mortuary vans were waiting for the bodies at the Pithoragarh airport. (AFP)
Updated 03 July 2019
Reuters
  • The climbers went missing on May 31
  • Nanda Devi and Nanda Devi East some of the hardest to climb peaks in the world
MUMBAI: Indian authorities on Wednesday began airlifting the bodies of seven climbers killed in an avalanche near India’s second highest mountain in May, down to lower ground where they will be identified, officials said.
Eight climbers — four from Britain, two from the United States, and one each from Australia and India — went missing on May 31 after they failed to return to their base camp near the 7,816 meter mountain, Nanda Devi.
The body of one of the climbers has not been found.
The paramilitary Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force is leading the mission to bring the bodies down from the mountains to the town of Pithoragarh, in the north of Uttarakhand state.
The first four bodies were brought down early on Wednesday, Vivek Kumar Pandey, a spokesman for the force, told Reuters.
“The remaining three will also be flown in to Pithoragarh shortly,” Pandey said.
Police, ambulances and mortuary vans awaited the bodies at the Pithoragarh airport, district police chief Ram Chandra Rajguru said.
The bodies will be identified after which they will be flown down to another town for postmortems, he said.
The climbers have been identified as Martin Moran, John McLaren, Rupert Whewell and Richard Payne, all from Britain, Anthony Sudekum and Ronald Beimel from the United States, Ruth McCance from Australia, and liaison officer Chetan Pandey from the Indian Mountaineering Foundation.
Nanda Devi and its sister mountain, Nanda Devi East, are among the world’s most challenging peaks and only a handful of people have climbed them.

Six killed in Bangladesh textile factory blaze

DHAKA: Fire tore through a textile factory in central Bangladesh killing at least six people, officials said Wednesday.
The fire brigade took 12 hours to control the blaze at the huge factory in Sreepur, near the capital Dhaka, which cast fresh attention on safety in Bangladeshi factories after a series of disasters.
The fire spread quickly late Tuesday as water supplies to the fire hydrant ran out, local fire chief Akhter uz Zaman said.
The fire brigade said six bodies had been recovered.
With about half of the complex destroyed, emergency services were searching for other victims, Zaman added. Authorities have launched an inquiry into the cause of the blaze.
Bangladesh, the world’s second largest clothes maker after China, has faced international criticism over lax factory safety standards. The pressure intensified after the 2013 Rana Plaza disaster when a complex of factories collapsed, killing more than 1,100 people.
Western retailers have pushed factory owners to boost safety standards and created two monitoring associations to help the effort.
These organizations have either stopped their work or are about to leave, and rights groups say the government is not yet ready to enforce international standards.
The debate was raised again in March when a fire in a Dhaka office building killed 26 people.

