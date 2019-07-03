You are here

Trump: 'Sad time' after controversial 2020 census change abandoned

Protesters gather at the US Supreme Court as justices finish deliberations regarding the 2020 census case on June 27, 2019 at Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP)
Updated 03 July 2019
AFP
Trump: 'Sad time' after controversial 2020 census change abandoned

  • The US Supreme Court ruled that the citizenship question in the 2020 census was not convincing
  • Opponents argued that the question — which has not been included since 1950 — would drive many immigrants to avoid answering out of fear
Updated 03 July 2019
AFP
WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said Tuesday it was a “very sad time” after the US government gave up a controversial attempt to put a question about citizenship on next year’s census.
The decision, announced earlier in the day, handed a victory to those who argued the new item would lead to discrimination against minority residents.
It followed a Supreme Court ruling that the case for adding the citizenship question was not convincing.
The president wrote on Twitter: “A very sad time for America when the Supreme Court of the United States won’t allow a question of ‘Is this person a Citizen of the United States?’ to be asked on the #2020 Census!”


Trump added he had asked the departments of commerce and justice to “do whatever is necessary to bring this most vital of questions, and this very important case, to a successful conclusion.”
Trump’s initial reaction to the ruling had been to call for a delay in the imminent printing of the 2020 census forms, holding up the census in order to allow time for a new appeal.
That bid has now been dropped, ending any chance of changing the format of the massive, once-every-decade survey.
“We’re glad the #2020Census will begin printing without a citizenship question,” said New York State Attorney General Letitia James, who led a group of states challenging the administration on the issue.
Just this Monday, Trump had been defiant, telling reporters he wanted the census to find out who was a citizen “as opposed to an illegal.”
“It is a big difference to me between being a citizen of the United States and being an illegal,” he said.
Opponents argued that the question — which has not been included since 1950 — would drive many immigrants to avoid answering out of fear of being caught up in Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration.
This would render them invisible, skewing the population count and resulting in fewer government resources for the areas they live in, while distorting the lines of congressional districts, which are based on numbers of residents.
This was the intention all along, said Joe Biden, the frontrunner in the contest to become the Democratic opponent to Trump in 2020 presidential election.
“Make no mistake, the Trump Administration added a citizenship question to the Census to deliberately cut out the voices of immigrants and communities of color. It’s wrong and goes against our core values as a nation,” the former vice president tweeted.
The Census Bureau’s experts said that 1.6 to 6.5 million immigrants, notably Hispanics, would avoid the census or lie to census takers if faced with the citizenship question.

 

Six killed in Bangladesh textile factory blaze

Updated 03 July 2019
AFP
Six killed in Bangladesh textile factory blaze

  • The fire brigade took 12 hours to control the blaze at the huge factory in Sreepur, near the capital Dhaka
  • Bangladesh, the world’s second largest clothes maker after China, has faced international criticism over lax factory safety standards
Updated 03 July 2019
AFP
DHAKA: Fire tore through a textile factory in central Bangladesh killing at least six people, officials said Wednesday.
The fire brigade took 12 hours to control the blaze at the huge factory in Sreepur, near the capital Dhaka, which cast fresh attention on safety in Bangladeshi factories after a series of disasters.
The fire spread quickly late Tuesday as water supplies to the fire hydrant ran out, local fire chief Akhter uz Zaman said.
The fire brigade said six bodies had been recovered.
With about half of the complex destroyed, emergency services were searching for other victims, Zaman added. Authorities have launched an inquiry into the cause of the blaze.
Bangladesh, the world’s second largest clothes maker after China, has faced international criticism over lax factory safety standards. The pressure intensified after the 2013 Rana Plaza disaster when a complex of factories collapsed, killing more than 1,100 people.
Western retailers have pushed factory owners to boost safety standards and created two monitoring associations to help the effort.
These organizations have either stopped their work or are about to leave, and rights groups say the government is not yet ready to enforce international standards.
The debate was raised again in March when a fire in a Dhaka office building killed 26 people.

Topics: Bangladesh

