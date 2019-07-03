You are here

Iran warns it will increase nuclear enrichment within days

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani listens to explanations on new nuclear achievements at a ceremony to mark ‘National Nuclear Day’ in Tehran in this April 9, 2018 file photo. (Iranian Presidency Office via AP)
Updated 03 July 2019
AP
  • President Hassan Rouhani’s comments further increases pressure on European partners to salvage the unraveling 2015 nuclear deal
Updated 03 July 2019
AP
TEHRAN, Iran: Iran’s president warned European partners in its faltering nuclear deal on Wednesday that Tehran will increase its enrichment of uranium to “any amount that we want” beginning on Sunday, putting pressure on them to offer a way around intense US sanctions targeting the country.

The comments by President Hassan Rouhani come as tensions remain high between Iran and the US over the deal, which President Donald Trump pulled America from over a year ago.

Authorities on Monday acknowledged Iran broke through a limit placed on its stockpile of low-enriched uranium.

An increasing stockpile and higher enrichment closes the estimated one-year window Iran would need to produce enough material for a nuclear bomb, something Iran denies it wants but the nuclear deal sought to prevent.

Meanwhile, the US has rushed an aircraft carrier, B-52 bombers and F-22 fighters to the region and Iran recently shot down a US military surveillance drone. On Wednesday, Iran marked the shootdown by the US Navy of an Iranian passenger jet in 1988, a mistake that killed 290 people and shows the danger of miscalculation in the current crisis.

Speaking at a Cabinet meeting in Tehran, Rouhani’s comments seemed to signal that Europe has yet to offer Iran anything to alleviate the pain of the renewed US sanctions targeting its oil industry and top officials.

Iran’s nuclear deal currently bars it from enriching uranium above 3.67 percent, which is enough for nuclear power plants but far below the 90 percent needed for weapon-grade levels.

“In any amount that we want, any amount that is required, we will take over 3.67,” Rouhani said.

Meanwhile on Wednesday, relatives of those killed in the 1988 downing of the Iranian passenger jet threw flowers into the Strait of Hormuz in mourning.

Iranian state television aired footage of mourners in the strait, as armed Iranian Revolutionary Guard fast boats patrolled around them. They tossed gladiolas into the strait as some wept.

The July 3, 1988 downing of Iran Air flight 655 by the US Navy remains one of the moments the Iranian government points to in its decades-long distrust of America. The US Navy’s mistaken missile fire killed 290 people.

Topics: Iran iran tension Iran tensions Iran nuclear deal

Son of the ruler of Sharjah buried, fashion brand pays tribute

Updated 15 min 6 sec ago
Arab News
0

Son of the ruler of Sharjah buried, fashion brand pays tribute

  • Representatives of the seven emirates of the UAE attended the funeral
  • The ruler of Sharjah has instructed that flags be flown at half mast as the emirate observes three days of mourning
Updated 15 min 6 sec ago
Arab News
0

DUBAI: The Ruler of Sharjah, Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al-Qasimi, performed funeral prayers on Wednesday following the death of his son, Sheikh Khalid bin Sultan Al-Qasimi.

The funeral prayer for Al-Qasimi, 39, who died at a London apartment on Monday, was held at the King Faisal Mosque in Sharjah on Wednesday, where representatives from the other six emirates also attended.

As the founder and creative director of the London-based fashion brand Qasim he was widely seen as one of the region’s up and coming streetwear designers.

He debuted his first collection in 2008, and has since had success with his lines featuring at both London Fashion Week Men’s and Paris Men’s Fashion Week.

“His goal was to create ‘a world of beautifully crafted products infused with cultural, social and political undertones to inform and inspire.’ A statement from his company read.

“The design world has lost a great philosopher and artist, and we ask that the privacy of the family, team and brand are respected at this difficult time.”

The ruler of Sharjah has ordered that flags are flown at half mast and the emirate is currently observing three days of mourning.   

 

 

Topics: Sharjah UAE

