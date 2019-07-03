You are here

African Union condemns air strike on Libyan detention center

AU Chairman Moussa Faki Mahamat, above, reemphasized the importance of an immediate cease fire. (File/AFP)
Updated 03 July 2019
AFP
African Union condemns air strike on Libyan detention center

  • AU chairman called for an independent investigation on the matter
  • The hit on the migrant detention center is being blamed on Haftar and his LNA forces
Updated 03 July 2019
AFP
ADDIS ABABA: The African Union (AU) Wednesday condemned an air strike on a detention center in Libya that killed nearly 40 migrants and demanded those responsible for the “horrific crime” be held to account.
In a statement, the chairman of the AU Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat called for “an independent investigation to be conducted to ensure that those responsible for this horrific crime of innocent civilians, be brought to account.”
“The Chairperson reiterates his call for an immediate cease-fire, and for all parties to ensure the protection and safety of all civilians, especially the migrants trapped in detention centers,” the AU statement added, calling on the international community to “redouble efforts” to bring the warring parties to the negotiation table.
The direct hit on the detention facility housing 120 migrants in a Tripoli suburb has been blamed on Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar, who controls much of eastern and southern Libya.
He has been trying for three months to seize the Libyan capital.
The internationally recognized national unity government based in Tripoli accused pro-Haftar forces of having carried out a “premeditated” and “precise” attack on the migrant center at Tajoura.
No one has so far claimed responsibility.

Topics: Libya African Union African Union chief Moussa Faki Moussa Faki Mahamat

Six killed in Bangladesh textile factory blaze

Updated 03 July 2019
AFP
Six killed in Bangladesh textile factory blaze

  • The fire brigade took 12 hours to control the blaze at the huge factory in Sreepur, near the capital Dhaka
  • Bangladesh, the world’s second largest clothes maker after China, has faced international criticism over lax factory safety standards
Updated 03 July 2019
AFP
DHAKA: Fire tore through a textile factory in central Bangladesh killing at least six people, officials said Wednesday.
The fire brigade took 12 hours to control the blaze at the huge factory in Sreepur, near the capital Dhaka, which cast fresh attention on safety in Bangladeshi factories after a series of disasters.
The fire spread quickly late Tuesday as water supplies to the fire hydrant ran out, local fire chief Akhter uz Zaman said.
The fire brigade said six bodies had been recovered.
With about half of the complex destroyed, emergency services were searching for other victims, Zaman added. Authorities have launched an inquiry into the cause of the blaze.
Bangladesh, the world’s second largest clothes maker after China, has faced international criticism over lax factory safety standards. The pressure intensified after the 2013 Rana Plaza disaster when a complex of factories collapsed, killing more than 1,100 people.
Western retailers have pushed factory owners to boost safety standards and created two monitoring associations to help the effort.
These organizations have either stopped their work or are about to leave, and rights groups say the government is not yet ready to enforce international standards.
The debate was raised again in March when a fire in a Dhaka office building killed 26 people.

Topics: Bangladesh

