You are here

  • Home
  • Kremlin says details of sub fire that killed 14 ‘cannot be made public’
﻿

Kremlin says details of sub fire that killed 14 ‘cannot be made public’

Local newspaper Novaya Gazeta says the machine is a nuclear mini-submarine AS-12. (File/AFP)
Updated 28 sec ago
AFP
0

Kremlin says details of sub fire that killed 14 ‘cannot be made public’

  • Some local media reported that the submarine is nuclear-powered
  • Russian defense ministry said the machine was on a scientific research mission
Updated 28 sec ago
AFP
0

MOSCOW: The Kremlin on Wednesday said details of a fire that killed 14 crew on a deep-water submersible will not be made public because they include classified information.

The seamen died on Monday in Russia’s territorial waters in the country’s far-north, but the disaster was only made public Tuesday.

Officials have given little information about the vessel or the circumstances of the accident, with local media reporting the ship was a secretive nuclear-powered mini-submarine.

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Wednesday there were survivors of the accident, without clarifying how many.

“This information cannot be made public completely,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said of the disaster. “It belongs to the category of state secrets.”

Peskov said that President Vladimir Putin was informed immediately after the fire.

“It is completely normal when this kind of information is not made public,” Peskov said, adding that this was “within the law of the Russian Federation.”

Peskov said that “no decision has been made” about a period of mourning in the northern Russian region.

The defense ministry said the 14 crew were killed by inhaling poisonous fumes after a fire broke out on a “scientific research deep-sea submersible” studying the sea floor.

However the Novaya Gazeta newspaper cited sources as saying that the accident took place on an AS-12 nuclear mini-submarine, which is capable of going to extreme depths.

The presence of many senior ranking officers on board could suggest the submarine was not on an ordinary assignment.

Minister Shoigu was in Severomorsk, the restricted-access military port in the Russian Arctic, on Wednesday to direct a probe into the accident.

“Fourteen crew members died, the rest were saved,” he said, quoted by Russian news agencies, without disclosing the total number of seamen who were onboard.

He said the vessel was conducting “important research on the hydrosphere of the earth” in the Barents Sea and that those on board were “unique military specialists.”

According to Shoigu, a civilian “representative of industry” was successfully evacuated by the crew that acted “heroically.”

The crew managed to evacuate the civilian after which they closed the hatch to halt the spreading of flames, he said.

“They fought for the ship to survive until the end,” Shoigu said, adding that all the seamen will be posthumously given state awards.

The governor of Saint Petersburg, Alexander Beglov said Wednesday that the crew was based in the city.

Names of members crew have not been officially released. By Russian law, publishing names of servicemen engaged in conflict or special operations is illegal.

Putin has ordered a full investigation into what he called a “tragedy.”

The incident is the latest in a string of disasters and accidents to hit Russia’s navy, with echoes of the sinking of the Kursk submarine in 2000 that claimed the lives of 118 personnel and shook the first years of Putin’s presidency.

During a meeting with Shoigu Tuesday, Putin said the submarine in question was “not an ordinary vessel.”

“As we know, it’s a scientific-research vessel, its crew is highly professional,” the Russian leader said.

He said the victims included seven Captain First Rank officers — the most senior staff officers in the Russian navy — and two have been awarded Hero of Russia, a top title given out by the president.

A military expert who spoke to AFP on condition of anonymity rubbished claims that the fire happened during scientific research.

“Usually it’s a cover for different type of work conducted on the seabed” like laying cables, the expert said.

The fire was put out and the vessel returned to a military base in Severomorsk. It is unknown how many were on board the sub.

Topics: Russia submarine

Related

0
World
14 crew killed in Russian submarine fire in latest disaster for country’s navy
0
Press Review
The Nation: Pakistan-Russia defence ties enhanced for peace

Party pooper: Food served at birthday fete of ex-Philippine dictator’s wife Imelda Marcos downs 200

Updated 17 min 50 sec ago
AP
0

Party pooper: Food served at birthday fete of ex-Philippine dictator’s wife Imelda Marcos downs 200

  • The incident cut short what was supposed to be a daylong celebration
  • Imelda Marcos’ husband, dictator Ferdinand, was ousted by an army-backed ‘people power’ revolt in 1986
Updated 17 min 50 sec ago
AP
0

MANILA, Philippines: More than 240 people were brought to hospitals in the Philippine capital Wednesday with suspected food poisoning in an event celebrating the 90th birthday of former first lady Imelda Marcos.
Bryant Wong, a disaster-response officer, said dozens of ambulances transported at least 244 people who either vomited or grew dizzy hours after eating a breakfast of chicken stew with egg and rice and drinking water in a sports center in suburban Pasig city.
Food and Drug Administration personnel took samples of the food to check if it caused the apparent poisoning.
The incident cut short what was supposed to be a daylong celebration by more than 2,000 Marcos followers, Wong said.
Imelda Marcos’s son, Bongbong, apologized and promised to help those who fell ill until they fully recover.
Imelda Marcos, who ended her term in May as a member of the House of Representatives, celebrated her birthday Tuesday. Her daughter, Imee, ran successfully for a Senate seat in the May 13 local and congressional elections.
Mrs. Marcos’s husband, dictator Ferdinand Marcos, was ousted by an army-backed “people power” revolt in 1986 amid accusations of massive corruption, which she steadfastly denies. He died in self-exile in Hawaii in 1989, while his widow and children made an impressive political comeback.
Mrs. Marcos drew international condemnation for her massive collection of shoes and expensive jewelry she left behind after the couple was overthrown.

Topics: Philippines Imelda Marcos

Related

0
World
Philippine court defers Marcos arrest after her graft conviction
0
World
Former Philippine first lady Imelda Marcos convicted of graft, arrest ordered

Latest updates

Ron Howard on ‘Pavarotti’ — the first major documentary to screen in Saudi Arabia
0
Party pooper: Food served at birthday fete of ex-Philippine dictator’s wife Imelda Marcos downs 200
0
Palestinian FA postpones cup final after Israel denies travel
0
Hong Kong regulator bans former Goldman banker Tim Leissner for life over 1MDB scandal
0
200 corpses found in mass grave in Syria’s Raqqa: official
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.