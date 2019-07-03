You are here

Party pooper: Food served at birthday fete of ex-Philippine dictator's wife Imelda Marcos downs 200

Former Philippine First Lady Imelda Marcos became infamous for her massive collection of shoes, jewelry and artwork. (Reuters)
  • The incident cut short what was supposed to be a daylong celebration
  • Imelda Marcos’ husband, dictator Ferdinand, was ousted by an army-backed ‘people power’ revolt in 1986
MANILA, Philippines: More than 240 people were brought to hospitals in the Philippine capital Wednesday with suspected food poisoning in an event celebrating the 90th birthday of former first lady Imelda Marcos.
Bryant Wong, a disaster-response officer, said dozens of ambulances transported at least 244 people who either vomited or grew dizzy hours after eating a breakfast of chicken stew with egg and rice and drinking water in a sports center in suburban Pasig city.
Food and Drug Administration personnel took samples of the food to check if it caused the apparent poisoning.
The incident cut short what was supposed to be a daylong celebration by more than 2,000 Marcos followers, Wong said.
Imelda Marcos’s son, Bongbong, apologized and promised to help those who fell ill until they fully recover.
Imelda Marcos, who ended her term in May as a member of the House of Representatives, celebrated her birthday Tuesday. Her daughter, Imee, ran successfully for a Senate seat in the May 13 local and congressional elections.
Mrs. Marcos’s husband, dictator Ferdinand Marcos, was ousted by an army-backed “people power” revolt in 1986 amid accusations of massive corruption, which she steadfastly denies. He died in self-exile in Hawaii in 1989, while his widow and children made an impressive political comeback.
Mrs. Marcos drew international condemnation for her massive collection of shoes and expensive jewelry she left behind after the couple was overthrown.

Topics: Philippines Imelda Marcos

Seoul sacks army commander over North Korea defector boat

Seoul sacks army commander over North Korea defector boat

  • The incident has raised concerns about potential lapses in South Korea’s security
  • The ship’s arrival on June 15 was spotted by closed-circuit television cameras, but authorities failed to identify the vessel as North Korean
SEOUL: South Korea said on Wednesday it sacked an army commander and rebuked other senior officers after a North Korean fishing boat piloted by defectors went undetected in South Korean waters for more than two days last month.
The incident has raised concerns about potential lapses in South Korea’s security during fragile talks to end a technical state of war with North Korea since the 1950-53 Korean War.
The small wooden boat spent more than two days in waters south of the Northern Limit Line, which separates areas controlled by the two Koreas, before docking at the port of Samcheok.
The ship’s arrival on June 15 was spotted by closed-circuit television cameras, but authorities failed to identify the vessel as North Korean, said Choi Byung-hwan, vice minister of the Office for Government Policy Coordination.
The four fishermen waited, expecting to face South Korean security forces who never came. One man approached a South Korean resident and asked to use a telephone, Choi said, and police were alerted.
The commander of the South Korean Army’s 8th Corps, which oversees the area in eastern South Korea where the boat docked, was removed from his command, the defense ministry said.
The chairman of the joint chiefs of staff received a warning, and two other senior military commanders were referred to a disciplinary committee, the ministry said.
“Our analysis found that there was a failure in our security operation,” Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo told reporters in the capital Seoul.
“This failure was a grave error that cannot be acceptable in any case,” he added.
Two of the fishermen said they wanted to stay in South Korea, officials said, and the other two asked to go home.
At least 546 North Koreans defected to South Korea in the first six months of this year, up from 487 in the same period last year, South Korea’s unification ministry said on Tuesday, according to Yonhap news agency.
Most North Korean escapees make their way through China and Southeast Asia, rather than attempting to cross the heavily guarded border between North and South Korea.

Topics: South Korea North Korea

