Ron Howard on 'Pavarotti' — the first major documentary to screen in Saudi Arabia

A still from 'Pavarotti.' (Supplied)
Updated 19 sec ago
William Mullally
Ron Howard on ‘Pavarotti’ — the first major documentary to screen in Saudi Arabia

  • 'Pavarotti' opens in GCC cinemas on July 4
  • Howard and his team conducted more than 50 interviews with his family, friends, lovers and collaborators
Updated 19 sec ago
William Mullally
DUBAI: Luciano Pavarotti was more than the world’s most famous opera singer — he was a global pop-culture icon. While most people would be hard pressed to name an opera singer performing in 2019, Pavarotti brought opera to the world like no one else in the 20th century.

The Italian tenor sold over 100 million records, and performed with stars including Queen, Elton John and the Spice Girls, often for the benefit of refugees and the Red Cross. His group the Three Tenors sang at the 1990 FIFA World Cup, and he opened the 2006 Winter Olympics in what would become his final performance. Now, 12 years after his death, Pavarotti is still breaking new ground — “Pavarotti,” a documentary about his life directed by acclaimed filmmaker Ron Howard, is set to be the first major documentary released in theaters across Saudi Arabia when it opens on July 4.

Howard told Arab News that the key to the documentary is the extent to which Pavarotti’s life was reflected in the music he performed.

“I saw a cut where (Pavarotti sings from the opera) ‘Pagliacci’ — the sad clown who has to perform — linked with Luciano’s explanation of the character and the way it related to his life. That performance intercut with that time in his life was powerful. I recognized at that moment that if we chose performances that aligned age-wise with particular periods in his life, in a way we could make an opera about Pavarotti. That was really a creative lightbulb,” says Howard.

Pavarotti’s public and private lives had many highs and lows, from the joy of his friendship with Princess Diana of Wales to the pain of his romantic life becoming tabloid fodder. To capture that scope, Howard and his team conducted more than 50 interviews with his family, friends, lovers and collaborators. What surprised Howard was how universally the man was loved by everyone who knew him, despite his failures.

“Even with the family — though it was painful and emotional to go through some of the disappointment and heartbreak of their relationships — it kept coming back to how much joy and love there was and how much respect they had for him and his spirit,” says Howard. “Whether the people we interviewed had personal or professional relationships with him, the scales tilted tremendously to the positive in terms of their sense of what he meant to others and to them.”

Arab actor Rami Malek sought assurances Bond 25 villain would not be ‘Middle East caricature’

Updated 03 July 2019
Arab actor Rami Malek sought assurances Bond 25 villain would not be ‘Middle East caricature’

Updated 03 July 2019
LONDON: Oscar-winning actor Rami Malek said he had to seriously consider playing the lead villain in the upcoming James Bond film opposite Daniel Craig.
The American actor, who has Egyptian heritage, said he feared his Arab ancestry would lead to the part becoming a caricature of a Middle Eastern terrorist.
Malek, who won the Oscar this year for his performance as Freddie Mercury in “Bohemian Rhapsody”, told reporters that he raised his concerns with the film’s director Cary Fukunaga.
He then said he received “reassurances” that the director did not plan to take the character in that direction, according to the UK’s Daily Mirror.
“That was one thing that I discussed with Cary,” Malek said.
“I said: ‘We cannot identify him with any act of terrorism reflecting an ideology or a religion, that’s not something I would entertain, so if that is why I am your choice then you can count me out’. 
“But that was clearly not his vision. So he’s a very different kind of terrorist,” he added.
Malek was born in Los Angeles in 1981 to parents who had immigrated to the US from Egypt three years earlier.
The actor has often said he identifies strongly with his Egyptian heritage.
“I am Egyptian. I grew up listening to Egyptian music,” he told GQ magazine last year. “These are my people. I feel so gorgeously tied to the culture and the human beings that exist there.”
The as-yet untitled 25th Bond film has hit by problems, most recently with Craig undergoing minor ankle surgery after an injury on set.
Original director Danny Boyle quit the project and the script was consistently delayed over disputes on the direction the film would take.
The film is scheduled to premiere in the US, the UK and France in April 2020.
Malek revealed that he has already filmed some scenes in Norway — though without Craig — and praised the latest installment in the 007 spy series.
“It’s another extremely clever script from the people who have figured out exactly what people want in those movies,” he said.
“But I feel a substantial weight on my shoulders. I mean, Bond is something that we all grow up with.”

