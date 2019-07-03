You are here

  • Home
  • Six killed in Bangladesh textile factory blaze
﻿

Six killed in Bangladesh textile factory blaze

Bangladeshi fire marshals took 12 hours to control the blaze that hit the huge textile factory on Wednesday. (AFP)
Updated 2 min 42 sec ago
AFP
0

Six killed in Bangladesh textile factory blaze

  • The fire brigade took 12 hours to control the blaze at the huge factory in Sreepur, near the capital Dhaka
  • Bangladesh, the world’s second largest clothes maker after China, has faced international criticism over lax factory safety standards
Updated 2 min 42 sec ago
AFP
0
DHAKA: Fire tore through a textile factory in central Bangladesh killing at least six people, officials said Wednesday.
The fire brigade took 12 hours to control the blaze at the huge factory in Sreepur, near the capital Dhaka, which cast fresh attention on safety in Bangladeshi factories after a series of disasters.
The fire spread quickly late Tuesday as water supplies to the fire hydrant ran out, local fire chief Akhter uz Zaman said.
The fire brigade said six bodies had been recovered.
With about half of the complex destroyed, emergency services were searching for other victims, Zaman added. Authorities have launched an inquiry into the cause of the blaze.
Bangladesh, the world’s second largest clothes maker after China, has faced international criticism over lax factory safety standards. The pressure intensified after the 2013 Rana Plaza disaster when a complex of factories collapsed, killing more than 1,100 people.
Western retailers have pushed factory owners to boost safety standards and created two monitoring associations to help the effort.
These organizations have either stopped their work or are about to leave, and rights groups say the government is not yet ready to enforce international standards.
The debate was raised again in March when a fire in a Dhaka office building killed 26 people.

Party pooper: Food served at birthday fete of ex-Philippine dictator’s wife Imelda Marcos downs 200

Updated 46 min 11 sec ago
AP
0

Party pooper: Food served at birthday fete of ex-Philippine dictator’s wife Imelda Marcos downs 200

  • The incident cut short what was supposed to be a daylong celebration
  • Imelda Marcos’ husband, dictator Ferdinand, was ousted by an army-backed ‘people power’ revolt in 1986
Updated 46 min 11 sec ago
AP
0

MANILA, Philippines: More than 240 people were brought to hospitals in the Philippine capital Wednesday with suspected food poisoning in an event celebrating the 90th birthday of former first lady Imelda Marcos.
Bryant Wong, a disaster-response officer, said dozens of ambulances transported at least 244 people who either vomited or grew dizzy hours after eating a breakfast of chicken stew with egg and rice and drinking water in a sports center in suburban Pasig city.
Food and Drug Administration personnel took samples of the food to check if it caused the apparent poisoning.
The incident cut short what was supposed to be a daylong celebration by more than 2,000 Marcos followers, Wong said.
Imelda Marcos’s son, Bongbong, apologized and promised to help those who fell ill until they fully recover.
Imelda Marcos, who ended her term in May as a member of the House of Representatives, celebrated her birthday Tuesday. Her daughter, Imee, ran successfully for a Senate seat in the May 13 local and congressional elections.
Mrs. Marcos’s husband, dictator Ferdinand Marcos, was ousted by an army-backed “people power” revolt in 1986 amid accusations of massive corruption, which she steadfastly denies. He died in self-exile in Hawaii in 1989, while his widow and children made an impressive political comeback.
Mrs. Marcos drew international condemnation for her massive collection of shoes and expensive jewelry she left behind after the couple was overthrown.

Topics: Philippines Imelda Marcos

Related

0
World
Philippine court defers Marcos arrest after her graft conviction
0
World
Former Philippine first lady Imelda Marcos convicted of graft, arrest ordered

Latest updates

Six killed in Bangladesh textile factory blaze
0
Ron Howard on ‘Pavarotti’ — the first major documentary to screen in Saudi Arabia
0
Party pooper: Food served at birthday fete of ex-Philippine dictator’s wife Imelda Marcos downs 200
0
Palestinian FA postpones cup final after Israel denies travel
0
Hong Kong regulator bans former Goldman banker Tim Leissner for life over 1MDB scandal
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.