War and turmoil in MENA region hitting youth job prospects, experts warn

Conflict and unrest n the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region are having a marked impact on youth unemployment, according to a former top UN official. (AP/File Photo)
Updated 03 July 2019
SARAH GLUBB
  • Christer Elfverson tells Arab News diversity in Arab worldpartly due to population growth and GDP
  • Unless tensions are eased the outlook for many young Arabs remained bleak
Updated 03 July 2019
SARAH GLUBB
LONDON: Wars and turmoil in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region are having a marked impact on youth unemployment, according to a former top UN official.
And unless tensions are eased the outlook for many young Arabs remained bleak, said international diplomatic adviser, Christer Elfverson.
His comments follow figures from the International Labor Organization (ILO), showing that one in five young people under the age of 25 in the region are jobless and have no skills, and in some countries the issue is becoming more acute.
Elfverson, who spoke at a recent event hosted by Education for Employment (EFE) in collaboration with Citi Foundation, told Arab News that the diversity in the Arab world was partly due to population growth and GDP.
But he added that turmoil and wars in the region had also affected unemployment rates, and a lack of initial education in some MENA countries was concerning for future generations.
Salvatore Nigro, EFE global VP and CEO, said that the MENA region had the highest percentage of young people, with 65 percent under the age of 25, yet unemployment rates were running at an average of 30 percent.
More than 27 million young people will come of working age in the next five years, creating even more pressure and competition in the jobs market. However, MENA countries often face very different problems.
In some mountainous regions of Morocco, for example, it is difficult and dangerous for children to undertake daily journeys, whereas Syrian or Palestinian refugees do not have the money for school transport or books.
“In some issues, it has gotten better and others it’s worse but at the same time those in the countries that have been able to find jobs then maybe the possibilities are greater now. But it is two different worlds,” said Elfverson, who is an EFE board member.
Abdesselam Aboudrar, the Moroccan ambassador to London, said that the education system in his country was currently being reformed. He added that the illiteracy rate had decreased from just over 40 percent to about 25 percent, which although “still a lot,” had been slashed over the past 10 years. “We are reforming the whole system to make it more effective and more empowering for youth,” the envoy said.
Aboudrar told Arab News that Morocco had been working with several NGOs and countries including Japan, China, Russia, Canada and EU nations to develop the maritime, industrial and textile sectors and encourage more young people to take jobs in these fields.
The ambassador said vocational training was a very important aspect in preparing young people for current and future jobs. It was also vital to simultaneously train youth in supplying water, maritime and fisheries, developing skills in the automotive, computing, agricultural and tourism industries, to curb poverty, educate women and provide young girls with access to education.
When it came to the MENA region, David Cowan, Citi Africa economist, compared Saudi Arabia with Algeria due to the oil factor.
“The level of growth and employment per dollar of government spending is one of the lowest in the world. If the Saudi government spends $10, the amount of jobs and growth that number generates is much lower than, for example, in many other countries. So that is a problem,” he said.
Cowan added that Saudi Arabia had a high level of revenue with no constraint but said: “It is how you spend that revenue wisely. Sometimes you need to spend money on lower-profile projects that may generate more employment in the long run.”
Jordan’s EFE chief executive officer, Ghadeer Khuffash, told Arab News that this quarter’s unemployment rate had increased to 19 percent. She said there was “economically active people in Jordan and there are economically inactive people.” The inactive ones were not working or looking for jobs.
“In Jordan 87 percent of females are economically inactive, which means only 14 percent of the women are contributing to the labor market. So, in our work we don’t only target unemployment or unemployed youth, but we also target those who are economically inactive.”
Not only is Jordan suffering from a high unemployment rate, but the country also has to bear the responsibility of millions of refugees or displaced persons and borders states that have endured years of war and unrest.
Refugees often do not have valid permits and are not able to leave camps. Those that do are barely able to move within the camp, let alone leave to go to work.
Regarding the challenges females face in employment, Khuffash said: “All the reports from the World Bank and so on, highlight the lack of public transportation systems and nursery care.”
She added that most of the work was predominantly in the capital Amman and the northern city of Irbid. The other governorates had minimal job opportunities.
One key factor however remains consistent: As candidates filter into the market, it has become evident that they are ill-prepared for the workforce, whether coming from a disadvantaged background or a more educated path. The problem cannot be solved by simply modernizing education and labor markets.
Speaking to Arab News, Cynthia Muller, board member of EFE-Europe, said the EFE had a measurable, traceable and easily comprehensible mission that did not need a lot of due diligence because “the money goes to where it is supposed to go. And it’s affectively being put to work.
“There is a bit of magic when you have humans together with a common mission who have not had the privilege of being attended to on a silver plate. I have been amazed to see people change their life with a very small amount of help by getting that first job,” the hedge fund banker added.
For any economy to advance it needs human talent. “Anything that affects the economy and the country, and the well-being of people affects the youth more than the adults,” said Elfverson.

Topics: Middle East youth Employment MENA

Rocky road to bridging Palestinian political divide

Updated 04 July 2019
HAZEM BALOUSHA
  • Proposal submitted to hold parliamentary elections ‘to restore national unity’
Updated 04 July 2019
HAZEM BALOUSHA
GAZA CITY: The idea of holding legislative elections in Palestine does not seem to have inspired Hamas and other factions as a solution to the political divide between the West Bank and Gaza Strip since 2007.

Hamas requires simultaneous elections, including the Palestinian Legislative Council and the presidency, with the possibility of postponing the elections of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) for some time.

Palestinian presidential adviser for international relations, Nabil Shaath, revealed that Fatah had submitted a proposal to hold elections to the Palestinian Parliament “to restore national unity and end the division” after years of failure to implement the various agreements reached by Hamas and Fatah with Egyptian help.

Shaath said that Fatah was waiting for an official response from Hamas during the upcoming visit of the Egyptian security delegation. The proposal included the holding of legislative elections in the West Bank, Gaza Strip and Jerusalem, with the participation of all factions, to form a government according to the proportion of each faction of votes and the result obtained in the elections.

Cairo and other Arab countries have been trying to mediate between Hamas and Fatah for many years, most recently in October 2017, which partially restored the Palestinian government to the Gaza Strip but failed after an assassination attempt on former Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah in March 2018.

Hamas spokesman in Gaza, Hazem Qasem, did not find in the offer of Fateh by Shaath an optimal solution to end the division, describing the proposal as a “political injustice,” and accusing Fateh of a lack of seriousness and continued evasion of the reconciliation, especially with regard to the agreement signed in Cairo in 2011.

Qasem pointed out that the presidential and legislative elections needed to be synchronized in order to “renew the different legitimacy.”

He told Arab News: “Elections need to prepare the situation to ensure transparency. It is unreasonable to hold elections under political arrests in the West Bank and without a consensus election law.”

The Constitutional Court in Ramallah issued a decision some months ago to dissolve the Legislative Council, which was dominated by a Hamas majority during the last elections in 2006, and effectively expired in 2010.

A member of the political bureau of the Islamic Jihad, Khaled Al-Batsh, told Arab News: “A national meeting should be held quickly for all secretary-generals of Palestinian factions and parties to agree to hold legislative and presidential elections and a national council of PLO and restore the role of the Palestine Liberation Organization.”

He called for the holding of general presidential and legislative elections and a national council as part of the reconciliation agreement signed in 2011, stressing that “if the elections came in a national context, we will support it, but our participation will be limited to PLO.”

Talal Abu Zarifa, a political bureau member of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine (DFLP), said that the holding of legislative elections only, was not an ideal option to overcome the bitter reality of division.

He told Arab News: “The DFLP believes that the re-correction of the Palestinian political system requires elections for the presidency, the legislature and the National Council, simultaneously, national consensus, on the basis of full proportional representation, and any other option is a waste of time.”

The declared positions may not be final, other interests might make changes. The reconciliation agreement between Hamas and Fatah has entered into several stages. The two parties are not eager to reach unity, while accusing each other of obstructing it.

Political analyst Hani Habib believes that without internal understandings, genuine reconciliation and sincere will to implement the previous agreements, it would be difficult to agree on any form of elections, despite rumors of an Egyptian approach to propose the first legislative elections and agreeing to postpone the presidential elections to a specific time.

“The agreement on holding the elections requires good preparation in terms of drafting the election law, unifying the judicial system, which suffers a sharp division in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and also agrees on the competence of the security bodies that protect the conduct of elections,” Habib added.

He stressed that there was Egyptian anger at the lack of commitment of the two rivals to understandings and agreements, sponsored by Cairo, by the delay in the implementation of the obligations imposed by the agreements.

Habib said that the solution to the internal Palestinian problem lay in identifying practical mechanisms and a timetable for the implementation of the reconciliation agreement signed in Cairo in 2017, if there was a genuine and sincere will of all parties.

Topics: Palestine Liberation Organization Palestine gaza city Hamas West Bank Gaza strip

