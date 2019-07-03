You are here

  • Home
  • Luckin Coffee startup backer raises over $2bn
﻿

Luckin Coffee startup backer raises over $2bn

China’s Centurium Capital, a big backer of domestic startup Luckin Coffee, said it has raised more than $2 billion in its debut fund. (Reuters)
Updated 03 July 2019
Reuters
0

Luckin Coffee startup backer raises over $2bn

  • US dollar fund will help firm invest in Chinese VIEs
  • Centurium invested $180m in Luckin Coffee’s first two funding rounds
Updated 03 July 2019
Reuters
0

HONG KONG: China’s Centurium Capital, a big backer of domestic startup Luckin Coffee, said it has raised more than $2 billion in its debut fund, giving the private equity firm more firepower to cut deals involving the world’s second-largest economy.

The firm, co-founded by the former head of Warburg Pincus Asia Pacific, David Li, said on Wednesday that Centurium Capital Partners 2018 L.P. raised the sum in US dollars.

The fund secured strong interest from global investors, known as limited partners (LPs), such as pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and funds-of-funds, it said.

Investors in the fund include Singapore’s GIC Pte Ltd. and Temasek Holdings, Canada’s Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, China Investment Corp. (CIC) and US pension fund Washington State Investment Board, said two people with knowledge of the matter.

Centurium declined to comment on the fund’s LPs. All the investors didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

The US dollar fund will help Centurium invest in Chinese firms that use overseas structures such as variable-interest entities.

Centurium joins several China-focused private equity and venture capital managers who raised $17.3 billion in dollar-denominated funds in the first half of the year, versus $13 billion over the same period last year, according to data provider Preqin.

Launched in March 2018, Centurium’s maiden fund reached the first close of nearly $1 billion three months later and has beaten the $1.5 billion and $1.98 billion fundraising targets since then.

Beijing-based Centurium was set up in early 2017 by Li and two other partners. Li had worked with Warburg Pincus for 14 years and led several investments for the US buyout firm in China, including in top car rental service provider CAR Inc. 

“After helping several entrepreneurs fulfill their entrepreneurial dream for so many years, I also have my dream of launching our own (investment) firm,” Li said.

Centurium primarily seeks control and significant minority investment opportunities across China’s consumer, services and health care sectors where it looks to boost operational efficiency and tackle structural deficiencies.

“The Chinese business environment nowadays needs a new generation of investors that combine the global PE best practice and local experience,” Li said.

“Instead of being a pure capital provider, firms like Centurium can better integrate with local markets, and be more efficient and responsive to provide bespoke local solutions to new challenges and opportunities.”

Centurium began to gain recognition last year when it made a big bet on Luckin Coffee, the Chinese challenger to Starbucks Corp. It invested about $180 million in Luckin in the startup’s first two fundraising rounds.

Li said that Centurium has invested about 40 percent of the capital raised in the debut fund in five firms in China and aims to fully deploy the fund by the end of next year.

Topics: Luckin China Luckin Coffee

Related

0
Business & Economy
A fight brewing: Luckin targets Starbucks for China’s coffee crown
0
Business & Economy
Starbucks ties up with Alibaba for China coffee delivery to revive sales

CBRE to buy Telford Homes to tap into Britain’s build-to-rent market

Updated 03 July 2019
Reuters
0

CBRE to buy Telford Homes to tap into Britain’s build-to-rent market

  • US real estate firm says it will buy UK developer for about $336 million
  • Telford board to vote in favor of the deal
Updated 03 July 2019
Reuters
0

LONDON: US real estate firm CBRE Group Inc. said that it would buy British property developer Telford Homes for about £267 million ($336 million) in a bid to expand into Britain’s apartment rental market.

The deal is an attempt to tap into the budding build-to-rent market in Britain, which is in its infancy compared to the US where the segment has boomed over the decades.

The all-cash deal for 350 pence per share represents a premium of about 11 percent to Telford’s closing price on Tuesday. Telford shares rose 12 percent to 353 pence on London’s AIM market on Wednesday.

“The UK is in the early stages of a secular shift toward institutionally-owned urban rental housing, similar to what we have seen in the US over the last two decades,” CBRE CEO Bob Sulentie said in a statement.

In particular, Los Angeles, California-based CBRE sees Telford as an entry into the build-to-rent market in Britain’s capital, said Aynsley Lammin, an analyst at Canaccord Genuity. “They’re seeing what’s happened in the US and they would expect more build-to-rent properties in London over time,” he said. “London is a big international city and it is obviously going to be the area where that model makes the most sense.”

In a separate property deal announced on Wednesday, Student housing provider Unite — in which a unit of CBRE holds a 1.7 percent stake — will acquire rival Liberty Living Group for £1.4 billion ($1.76 billion).

After the completion of the deal, Telford will become a part of its Trammell Crow Company, a Texas-based real estate developer and property manager, which CBRE acquired in 2006. As of March 31, it had projects worth $9.7 billion in process.

CBRE said Telford CEO Jon Di-Stefano will continue to lead the business and the company’s board had agreed to vote in favor of the deal. It will now need the approval of a majority of Telford shareholders.

Telford in May reported a nearly 13 percent drop in annual profit for fiscal 2019 as it sought to navigate a Brexit-dampened London housing market with an increased focus on low-risk build-to-rent properties.

UK builders and developers have been struggling due to a slowdown in European growth and home buyers holding off for fear of further falls in house prices as the country faces uncertainty over plans to leave the EU.

CBRE said its offer price is final, but that it reserves the right to raise it if another offer is made for Telford.

Topics: CBRE Telford Homes United Kingdom real estate

Related

0
Business & Economy
Dubai remains the second most important shopping destination in the world, CBRE report says
0
Business & Economy
It’s the ‘right time’ to move into Saudi Arabia, says CBRE

Latest updates

Indian political scion Rahul Gandhi resigns as Congress party leader
0
Princess Reema bint Bandar presents credentials as Saudi ambassador to the US
0
Saudi, UN official discuss ways to promote dialogue
0
Saudi GEA inaugurates international scholarship program for Saudi youth
0
Saudi specialists perform complicated surgeries on Tanzanian children
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.