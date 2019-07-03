You are here

  • Home
  • Protests and Beijing’s tightening grip rattle Hong Kong business community
﻿

Protests and Beijing’s tightening grip rattle Hong Kong business community

Fishing boats sail through Victoria harbour in Hong Kong on Monday, to mark the 22nd anniversary of the handover from Britain to China. Many Hong Kong residents now fear the city is surrendering its independence to Beijing. (AFP)
Updated 03 July 2019
Reuters
0

Protests and Beijing’s tightening grip rattle Hong Kong business community

  • City's outlook as a finance hub clouded by violent unrest and fears of Chinese crackdown, managers warn
Updated 03 July 2019
Reuters
0

HONG KONG: Chaotic scenes of protesters rampaging through Hong Kong’s legislature, trashing furniture and daubing graffiti over walls, have sent jitters through the business community, which worries about the impact on the city’s status as a financial hub.

Plumes of smoke billowed among gleaming skyscrapers early on Tuesday as police fired tear gas to disperse protesters in the heart of the Chinese-ruled city, home to the offices of some of the world’s biggest companies, including global bank HSBC .

Escalating unrest over a controversial extradition bill, which would allow people to be sent to mainland China for trial, grabbed global headlines and clouded the former British colony’s outlook as a finance hub, one of the city’s main pillars of growth.

“I think there will be damage to the reputation of Hong Kong,” said Yumi Yung, 35, who works in fintech. “Some companies may want to leave, or at least not have their headquarters here.”

About 1,500 multinational companies make Hong Kong their Asian home because of its stability and rule of law. Some of the biggest and most violent protests in decades could change that perception.

Hong Kong returned to Chinese rule in 1997 under a “one country, two systems” formula that allows freedoms not enjoyed in mainland China, including freedom to protest and an independent judiciary. Monday was the 22nd anniversary.

Beijing denies interfering, but for many Hong Kong residents, the extradition bill is the latest step in a relentless march toward mainland control. Many fear it would put them at the mercy of courts controlled by the Communist Party where human rights are not guaranteed.

“If this bill is not completely scrapped, I will have no choice but to leave my home, Hong Kong,” said Steve, a British lawyer who has worked there for 30 years.

Daniel Yim, a 27-year-old investment banker, said both sides needed to sit down and work things out.

“I think the most effective way to address this will be that the government will actually tackle this and speak to the people, and I guess, you know, both sides sit together and come up with the appropriate solution.”

Others raised concerns about the future of human rights and the judiciary. Many did not want to use their full names.

“To me, the biggest worry is how Hong Kong is losing its independence bit by bit, and is getting dangerously close to a country that doesn’t value human rights and that doesn’t have an independent judicial system,” said Edward, an Australian who has worked in the financial sector for 10 years.

The extradition bill, now suspended but not scrapped, has also spooked some tycoons into moving their personal wealth offshore, according to financial advisers familiar with the details.

An Australian businesswoman who has worked in Hong Kong for 16 years lamented what she saw as Beijing’s tightening grip.

“China is just taking away more and more freedom from Hong Kong,” she said.

“I feel sorry for Hong Kong people, especially people who are here for more freedom, a better economy, a better life, and now it’s going backwards,” the woman said.

Such concerns came as China’s leading newspaper warned on Wednesday that outbreaks of lawlessness could damage Hong Kong’s reputation and seriously hurt its economy.

Calm has returned for now, but the events of recent weeks have set many people thinking.

“If it had escalated, I would consider moving elsewhere,” a 44-year-old hedge fund manager said of the ransacking of the legislature. “I employ four to five people in Hong Kong, so, yes, I would consider moving.”

Topics: Beijing Hong Kong financial hub

Related

0
World
China’s top paper warns ‘turbulence’ could hurt Hong Kong’s economy
0
Corporate News
Beijing to host New Economy Forum in November

CBRE to buy Telford Homes to tap into Britain’s build-to-rent market

Updated 03 July 2019
Reuters
0

CBRE to buy Telford Homes to tap into Britain’s build-to-rent market

  • US real estate firm says it will buy UK developer for about $336 million
  • Telford board to vote in favor of the deal
Updated 03 July 2019
Reuters
0

LONDON: US real estate firm CBRE Group Inc. said that it would buy British property developer Telford Homes for about £267 million ($336 million) in a bid to expand into Britain’s apartment rental market.

The deal is an attempt to tap into the budding build-to-rent market in Britain, which is in its infancy compared to the US where the segment has boomed over the decades.

The all-cash deal for 350 pence per share represents a premium of about 11 percent to Telford’s closing price on Tuesday. Telford shares rose 12 percent to 353 pence on London’s AIM market on Wednesday.

“The UK is in the early stages of a secular shift toward institutionally-owned urban rental housing, similar to what we have seen in the US over the last two decades,” CBRE CEO Bob Sulentie said in a statement.

In particular, Los Angeles, California-based CBRE sees Telford as an entry into the build-to-rent market in Britain’s capital, said Aynsley Lammin, an analyst at Canaccord Genuity. “They’re seeing what’s happened in the US and they would expect more build-to-rent properties in London over time,” he said. “London is a big international city and it is obviously going to be the area where that model makes the most sense.”

In a separate property deal announced on Wednesday, Student housing provider Unite — in which a unit of CBRE holds a 1.7 percent stake — will acquire rival Liberty Living Group for £1.4 billion ($1.76 billion).

After the completion of the deal, Telford will become a part of its Trammell Crow Company, a Texas-based real estate developer and property manager, which CBRE acquired in 2006. As of March 31, it had projects worth $9.7 billion in process.

CBRE said Telford CEO Jon Di-Stefano will continue to lead the business and the company’s board had agreed to vote in favor of the deal. It will now need the approval of a majority of Telford shareholders.

Telford in May reported a nearly 13 percent drop in annual profit for fiscal 2019 as it sought to navigate a Brexit-dampened London housing market with an increased focus on low-risk build-to-rent properties.

UK builders and developers have been struggling due to a slowdown in European growth and home buyers holding off for fear of further falls in house prices as the country faces uncertainty over plans to leave the EU.

CBRE said its offer price is final, but that it reserves the right to raise it if another offer is made for Telford.

Topics: CBRE Telford Homes United Kingdom real estate

Related

0
Business & Economy
Dubai remains the second most important shopping destination in the world, CBRE report says
0
Business & Economy
It’s the ‘right time’ to move into Saudi Arabia, says CBRE

Latest updates

Indian political scion Rahul Gandhi resigns as Congress party leader
0
Princess Reema bint Bandar presents credentials as Saudi ambassador to the US
0
Saudi, UN official discuss ways to promote dialogue
0
Saudi GEA inaugurates international scholarship program for Saudi youth
0
Saudi specialists perform complicated surgeries on Tanzanian children
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.