China and Britain wage war of words over Hong Kong

The Union Jack has featured in some anti-government protests. (Reuters)
AFP
China and Britain wage war of words over Hong Kong

  The protests sweeping the former British colony have also revived tensions inherent in the two sides' historic agreement on the global financial hub's handover
  Hong Kong was meant to continue enjoying broad freedoms under the 'one country, two systems' approach first adopted by China in the 1980s
AFP
LONDON: China bluntly told Britain on Wednesday to “refrain from further interference” and London summoned Beijing’s ambassador for a dressing down in a rapidly-escalating diplomatic feud over Hong Kong.
The protests sweeping the former British colony have also revived tensions inherent in the two sides’ historic agreement on the global financial hub’s handover to Chinese rule 22 years ago.
Hong Kong was meant to continue enjoying broad freedoms under the “one country, two systems” approach first adopted by China in the 1980s.
But fears and frustrations over Beijing’s gradual tightening of those rules spilled over into mass demonstrations against a now-stalled draft law on Hong Kong residents’ extradition to China.
They also saw UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt — one of two candidates to become Britain’s next prime minister — take the global lead in condemning China’s entire approach to its “special administrative region.”
Hunt called on Beijing not to use the protests as a “pretext for repressions” and warned of “serious consequences” if China breaches the commitments it made to London decades ago.
His comments provoked a cascade of condemnations from China that began with its foreign ministry in Beijing and continued with its embassy in London.
“He seems to be fantasising in the faded glory of British colonialism and in the bad habit of gesticulating while looking down on other countries’ affairs,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told a regular briefing in Beijing.
“I need to re-emphasize that Hong Kong has now returned to its motherland.”
The diplomatic offensive raged on at a hastily-convened press conference in London by Chinese ambassador Liu Xiaoming.
“I do hope that the British government will realize the consequences and would refrain from further interference from further damaging their relationship,” Liu said.
He spoke moments before being summoned by the Foreign Office for a private meeting with UK diplomatic service chief Simon McDonald.
Liu was informed “that the comments made on UK policy toward Hong Kong by the Chinese ministry of foreign affairs spokesperson were unacceptable and inaccurate,” a UK Foreign Office spokesman told AFP.
The sides’ relations are turning into a hot-button issue in London because of both Britain’s impending exit from the European Union and the imminent adoption of 5G technology.
Brexit is forcing Britain to seek closer trade relations with the United States and the booming economies of Asia.
And China’s controversy-hit Huawei telecoms giant has assumed the global lead in rolling out the next-generation mobile network that should serve as a gateway to the “Internet of things.”
Britain has been under pressure from the United States to drop Huawei from its plans over national security concerns — and from China about the consequences to trade if it does.
Hunt appeared to try to both soften his earlier comments and reassert his leadership credentials in a television interview broadcast on Wednesday evening.
“I’ve been very reasonable with the Chinese. I’m someone who believes we should be the best of friends with China, I want us to trade with China,” Hunt told Channel 4 News.
“I want us to have the best possible understanding between two of the great countries in the world.”
Hunt has been playing up his diplomatic and business credentials in the two-man race with former London mayor Boris Johnson to succeed Prime Minister Theresa May at the end of the month.
He has portrayed himself as an experienced one-time entrepreneur who knows how to reach agreements on prickly issues while securing Britain’s interests abroad.
Johnson told a campaign event on Wednesday that he backs the Hong Kong protesters “every inch of the way.”

Choppers retrieve 7 bodies believed to be Himalayan climbers

Updated 03 July 2019
AP
0

Choppers retrieve 7 bodies believed to be Himalayan climbers

  Veteran British mountaineer Martin Moran was leading three other Britons, two Americans, an Australian and an Indian on an expedition to climb Nanda Devi East
  After two weeks of climbing, soldiers retrieved the bodies at an altitude of more than 5,000 meters and moved them to a base camp, from where they were picked up by helicopters
Updated 03 July 2019
AP
0

LUCKNOW, India: Seven bodies believed to be from a missing team of international climbers were retrieved by helicopters from a notoriously dangerous Himalayan mountain in northern India on Wednesday, officials said.
Indian air force helicopters brought the bodies to Pithoragarh town in northern India’s Uttarakhand state, said Vijay Jogdande, a local civil administrator. He said the bodies were still unidentified because the faces were damaged and no identifying papers were found on them.
Veteran British mountaineer Martin Moran was leading three other Britons, two Americans, an Australian and an Indian on an expedition to climb Nanda Devi East. Moran’s Scotland-based company said contact with the team was lost on May 26 following an avalanche.
An eighth body hasn’t been found and authorities have abandoned the search.
“We tried our best but unfortunately we had to abandon the mission due to the limitation of terrain, snow hazards and inclement weather as monsoon has set in,” said Vivek Kumar Pandey, a spokesman for the Indo-Tibetan Border Force.
He said authorities are taking DNA samples from the bodies, and after identification will hand them over to their countries through diplomatic channels.
They were first spotted on June 3 from a helicopter but authorities were unable to retrieve them. On June 14, two teams from paramilitary soldiers and the Indian Mountaineering Federation were sent from two different directions to reach the area and retrieve the bodies.
After about two weeks of climbing, the soldiers retrieved the bodies at an altitude of more than 5,000 meters (16,400 feet) and shifted them to a base camp, from where they were picked up by helicopters on Wednesday.
Officials said the seven bodies were found roped together.
Sandwiched between India and China, Nanda Devi East is a twin peak of Nanda Devi, India’s second-highest mountain and the world’s 23rd highest. The two peaks are connected by a razor-sharp 2-kilometer (1.2-mile) ridge at an elevation of 6,666 meters (22,000 feet).
Tenzing Norgay, the first man to climb Mount Everest along with Sir Edmund Hillary, recently described Nanda Devi East as the toughest peak in the Himalayas. Since so few have managed to climb it, the mountain has remained pristine, unlike littered and congested Everest.

