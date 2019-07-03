You are here

  • Home
  • Sainsbury’s sales dented by weak general merchandise and clothing demand
﻿

Sainsbury’s sales dented by weak general merchandise and clothing demand

Mike Coupe, CEO of Sainsbury's, poses for a portrait at the company headquarters in London, on May 1, 2019. (Reuters)
Updated 03 July 2019
Reuters
0

Sainsbury’s sales dented by weak general merchandise and clothing demand

  • Sainsbury’s is the UK’s fifth-largest retailer by volume
Updated 03 July 2019
Reuters
0

LONDON: British supermarket group Sainsbury’s reported a third consecutive quarter of declining underlying sales, hurt by weak clothing and general merchandise markets.

The group, which had its £7.3 billion ($9.2 billion) takeover of rival Asda blocked by the UK competition regulator in April, said on Wednesday its like-for-like sales, excluding fuel, fell 1.6 percent in the 16 weeks to June 29, its fiscal first quarter.

The outcome compares with analysts’ forecasts in a range of down 1.1 percent to down 2 percent and a fall of 0.9 percent in the previous quarter.

“Retail markets remain highly competitive and promotional and the consumer outlook continues to be uncertain,” Sainsbury’s said.

The group said that while total grocery sales fell 0.5 percent, general merchandise sales declined 3.1 percent and clothing sales were down 4 percent.

Despite the sales falls, Sainsbury’s said it gained market share in key general merchandise categories and in clothing, where it is now the UK’s fifth largest retailer by volume.

Recent official data and updates from peers, including market leader Tesco, had already outlined a difficult backdrop for retailers in the period, reflecting ongoing political uncertainty and a tough comparison with the same quarter last year when Britain enjoyed record hot weather and major events including a royal wedding and the men’s soccer World Cup.

With Sainsbury’s shares down 37 percent over the past year, Chief Executive Mike Coupe is under pressure to show the group can prosper on its own after the Asda debacle. He will face investors on Thursday at the group’s annual shareholders’ meeting. In May he vowed to improve stores, cut prices on daily essentials and invest in online to restore sales growth.

Since February, Sainsbury’s has reduced prices on more than 1,000 own-brand products including dairy, meat, fish, poultry and fresh fruit and vegetables.

Prior to Wednesday’s update, analysts were forecasting that profits would go backwards in Sainsbury’s 2019-20 year. The pretax profit consensus was £632 million, down from the £635 million made in 2018-19.

Sainsbury’s market capitalization is about £4.43 billion.

Topics: Sainsbury's British United Kingdom Mike Coupe

Related

0
Business & Economy
UK regulator blocks Sainsbury’s $9.4bn Asda takeover
0
Business & Economy
Sainsbury’s puts sales growth slowdown down to price cuts

CBRE to buy Telford Homes to tap into Britain’s build-to-rent market

Updated 03 July 2019
Reuters
0

CBRE to buy Telford Homes to tap into Britain’s build-to-rent market

  • US real estate firm says it will buy UK developer for about $336 million
  • Telford board to vote in favor of the deal
Updated 03 July 2019
Reuters
0

LONDON: US real estate firm CBRE Group Inc. said that it would buy British property developer Telford Homes for about £267 million ($336 million) in a bid to expand into Britain’s apartment rental market.

The deal is an attempt to tap into the budding build-to-rent market in Britain, which is in its infancy compared to the US where the segment has boomed over the decades.

The all-cash deal for 350 pence per share represents a premium of about 11 percent to Telford’s closing price on Tuesday. Telford shares rose 12 percent to 353 pence on London’s AIM market on Wednesday.

“The UK is in the early stages of a secular shift toward institutionally-owned urban rental housing, similar to what we have seen in the US over the last two decades,” CBRE CEO Bob Sulentie said in a statement.

In particular, Los Angeles, California-based CBRE sees Telford as an entry into the build-to-rent market in Britain’s capital, said Aynsley Lammin, an analyst at Canaccord Genuity. “They’re seeing what’s happened in the US and they would expect more build-to-rent properties in London over time,” he said. “London is a big international city and it is obviously going to be the area where that model makes the most sense.”

In a separate property deal announced on Wednesday, Student housing provider Unite — in which a unit of CBRE holds a 1.7 percent stake — will acquire rival Liberty Living Group for £1.4 billion ($1.76 billion).

After the completion of the deal, Telford will become a part of its Trammell Crow Company, a Texas-based real estate developer and property manager, which CBRE acquired in 2006. As of March 31, it had projects worth $9.7 billion in process.

CBRE said Telford CEO Jon Di-Stefano will continue to lead the business and the company’s board had agreed to vote in favor of the deal. It will now need the approval of a majority of Telford shareholders.

Telford in May reported a nearly 13 percent drop in annual profit for fiscal 2019 as it sought to navigate a Brexit-dampened London housing market with an increased focus on low-risk build-to-rent properties.

UK builders and developers have been struggling due to a slowdown in European growth and home buyers holding off for fear of further falls in house prices as the country faces uncertainty over plans to leave the EU.

CBRE said its offer price is final, but that it reserves the right to raise it if another offer is made for Telford.

Topics: CBRE Telford Homes United Kingdom real estate

Related

0
Business & Economy
Dubai remains the second most important shopping destination in the world, CBRE report says
0
Business & Economy
It’s the ‘right time’ to move into Saudi Arabia, says CBRE

Latest updates

Indian political scion Rahul Gandhi resigns as Congress party leader
0
Princess Reema bint Bandar presents credentials as Saudi ambassador to the US
0
Saudi, UN official discuss ways to promote dialogue
0
Saudi GEA inaugurates international scholarship program for Saudi youth
0
Saudi specialists perform complicated surgeries on Tanzanian children
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.