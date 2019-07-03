You are here

Saudi economy measure hits 19-month high despite geopolitical worries

Caught in the middle of a global trade war and regional political tensions with Iran, Gulf economies such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE are seeking to introduce rapid economic reforms as their oil revenues come under pressure. (Shutterstock)
Saudi economy measure hits 19-month high despite geopolitical worries

  • Purchasing managers’ index reveals that inflows of new orders from abroad rose for the fourth month running
LONDON: A key business output measure has hit a 19-month high in Saudi Arabia driven by new business growth but tempered by geopolitical worries.

The Emirates NBD Purchasing Managers’ Index revealed that inflows of new orders from abroad rose for the fourth month running.

However, overall business confidence in Saudi Arabia and neighboring UAE has suffered from rising regional geopolitical tensions, which has increased in recent months following attacks on shipping.

“While both output and new work increased at a solid rate in June, there was almost no change in private sector employment,”  said Khatija Haque, head of regional research at Emirates NBD. “Firms remained optimistic about future output, although this component of the survey declined to the lowest level since August 2018, possibly reflecting heightened geopolitical tension in the region.”

Caught in the middle of a global trade war and regional political tensions with Iran, Gulf economies such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE are also seeking to introduce rapid economic reforms as their oil revenues come under pressure amid rising shale production in the US and faltering global demand.

The headline seasonally adjusted Emirates NBD Saudi Arabia Purchasing Managers’ Index rose to 57.4 in June, up from 57.3 in May and the highest since November 2017. A reading above 50 indicates expansion.

“In contrast to the headline PMI, output growth in Saudi Arabia’s non-oil private sector slowed to a three-month low during June. That said, the rate of expansion remained sharp and was broadly in line with the long-run series average,” Emirates NBD said.

June also saw a second consecutive monthly rise in average cost burdens faced by non-oil private sector businesses in the Kingdom. Despite this, the rate of inflation was fractional and eased from May.

Business confidence towards future growth prospects was strongly optimistic during June, Emirates NBD said.

Sami Al-Obaidi, chairman of the Council of Saudi Chambers.

The Kingdom is seeking to grow foreign direct investment as part of a broader economic reform push.

Sami Al-Obaidi, chairman of the Council of Saudi Chambers, told the Arab British Economic Summit in London yesterday that it was important to boost economic cooperation and investment ties with the UK.

PMI data also released yesterday for the UAE reported a decline from 59.4 in May to 57.7 in June.

Backlogs of work increased amid reports of delays in receiving payments from customers, the bank noted.

Non-oil companies remained strongly optimistic that business activity will increase over the coming year, although sentiment eased again from April’s record high. 

Next year's Expo 2020 was highlighted as a key factor behind overall business optimism.

CBRE to buy Telford Homes to tap into Britain’s build-to-rent market

CBRE to buy Telford Homes to tap into Britain's build-to-rent market

  • US real estate firm says it will buy UK developer for about $336 million
  • Telford board to vote in favor of the deal
LONDON: US real estate firm CBRE Group Inc. said that it would buy British property developer Telford Homes for about £267 million ($336 million) in a bid to expand into Britain’s apartment rental market.

The deal is an attempt to tap into the budding build-to-rent market in Britain, which is in its infancy compared to the US where the segment has boomed over the decades.

The all-cash deal for 350 pence per share represents a premium of about 11 percent to Telford’s closing price on Tuesday. Telford shares rose 12 percent to 353 pence on London’s AIM market on Wednesday.

“The UK is in the early stages of a secular shift toward institutionally-owned urban rental housing, similar to what we have seen in the US over the last two decades,” CBRE CEO Bob Sulentie said in a statement.

In particular, Los Angeles, California-based CBRE sees Telford as an entry into the build-to-rent market in Britain’s capital, said Aynsley Lammin, an analyst at Canaccord Genuity. “They’re seeing what’s happened in the US and they would expect more build-to-rent properties in London over time,” he said. “London is a big international city and it is obviously going to be the area where that model makes the most sense.”

In a separate property deal announced on Wednesday, Student housing provider Unite — in which a unit of CBRE holds a 1.7 percent stake — will acquire rival Liberty Living Group for £1.4 billion ($1.76 billion).

After the completion of the deal, Telford will become a part of its Trammell Crow Company, a Texas-based real estate developer and property manager, which CBRE acquired in 2006. As of March 31, it had projects worth $9.7 billion in process.

CBRE said Telford CEO Jon Di-Stefano will continue to lead the business and the company’s board had agreed to vote in favor of the deal. It will now need the approval of a majority of Telford shareholders.

Telford in May reported a nearly 13 percent drop in annual profit for fiscal 2019 as it sought to navigate a Brexit-dampened London housing market with an increased focus on low-risk build-to-rent properties.

UK builders and developers have been struggling due to a slowdown in European growth and home buyers holding off for fear of further falls in house prices as the country faces uncertainty over plans to leave the EU.

CBRE said its offer price is final, but that it reserves the right to raise it if another offer is made for Telford.

