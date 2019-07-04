You are here

What We Are Reading Today: Emeralds of Oz by Peter Guzzardi

Updated 04 July 2019
Arab News
  • Guzzardi invites us all to consider the value of compassion, fear, faith in ourselves, home, compassion
In the bestselling tradition of “Everything I Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten,” a wise and inspiring collection of life lessons drawn from one of the most beloved movies of all time: The Wizard of Oz, says a review published on goodreads.com.

After a lifetime in book publishing, Peter Guzzardi had edited a remarkable group of diverse authors, from Stephen Hawking to Deepak Chopra, from Carol Burnett to Douglas Adams, from Byron Katie to Geneen Roth. Yet everything he had learned from working with them felt oddly familiar. One day it suddenly became clear: All that wisdom had its roots in a film he had loved as a child, The Wizard of Oz.

In this book, we discover what the most-watched film in history has to teach us. Moving seamlessly between the entertaining and profound Guzzardi invites us all to consider the value of compassion, fear, faith in ourselves, home, compassion, and more, as we each face our own heroic journey through life. With that knowledge we become free to embark on our own walk down the yellow brick road, having activated the magical power we possessed all along.

Written with the grace and insight of “It’s Not Easy Being Green” or “The World According to Mister Rogers,” this book is an instant classic, sure to change the way we think about this legendary movie—and our own lives.

Topics: Books What We Are Reading Today

