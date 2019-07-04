Beauty, heritage of Fifa mountains offer ideal tourist destination

FIFA, Saudi Arabia: The Fifa mountains, which rise more than 1,800 meters above sea level, are about 100 km from the southern Saudi city of Jazan and offer an idyllic tourist destination.

The governorate of Fifa looks like a modern city with its tall buildings that touch the clouds. This mountainous region in southwest Saudi Arabia enjoys generally mild weather during summer and cold temperatures in winter.

The mountains, part of the Sarawat range, are known for their parks and high tops, most notably Al-Absiyya, Al-Laghtha, Al-Kidra, Buqa’at Al-Washl, Al-Surra, Qardha and Al-Sima’a.

Neighboring governorates can all be seen from the pinnacles of this mountain group, including Al-Daer Bani Malik, Al-Aidabi and Al-Ardhah, in addition to the valleys of Jawra and Dhamd.

The old cylindrical mountain houses and the agricultural terraces of the Fifa mountains reflect the heritage and authenticity of the area.

The people of Fifa estimate there to be millions of agricultural terraces, and the fertile soils are protected from erosion by an elaborate system that collects water from the mountaintops and roofs of houses in specially built reservoirs to be used for irrigation during dry seasons.

The inhabitants of Fifa rely on agriculture and livestock as sources of income. They plant aromatic trees and grains of all kinds, in addition to pomegranates, Annona, coffee, cocoa, guava, tamarind and other fruits and vegetables. They also rely on beekeeping, with the Fifa mountains now well-known for the quality of its honey products.

Tourists visiting Fifa can enjoy the local heritage found in Al-Nafi’a souq, which is one of the first markets to be established in the governorate and preserves its traditional character and simplicity of its shops.

Alternatively, the Haqou Fifa market was established by the municipality of Fifa in a modern architectural style and provides municipal services to the market’s visitors and the large public squares, where local events are held.