You are here

  • Home
  • Beauty, heritage of Fifa mountains offer ideal tourist destination
﻿

Beauty, heritage of Fifa mountains offer ideal tourist destination

The old cylindrical mountain houses and the agricultural terraces of the Fifa mountains reflect the heritage and authenticity of the area. (SPA)
Updated 04 July 2019
SPA
0

Beauty, heritage of Fifa mountains offer ideal tourist destination

  • The stunning mountains in Jazan remain one of Saudi Arabia’s most popular tourist attractions
Updated 04 July 2019
SPA
0

FIFA, Saudi Arabia: The Fifa mountains, which rise more than 1,800 meters above sea level, are about 100 km from the southern Saudi city of Jazan and offer an idyllic tourist destination.

The governorate of Fifa looks like a modern city with its tall buildings that touch the clouds. This mountainous region in southwest Saudi Arabia enjoys generally mild weather during summer and cold temperatures in winter.

The mountains, part of the Sarawat range, are known for their parks and high tops, most notably Al-Absiyya, Al-Laghtha, Al-Kidra, Buqa’at Al-Washl, Al-Surra, Qardha and Al-Sima’a.

Neighboring governorates can all be seen from the pinnacles of this mountain group, including Al-Daer Bani Malik, Al-Aidabi and Al-Ardhah, in addition to the valleys of Jawra and Dhamd.

The old cylindrical mountain houses and the agricultural terraces of the Fifa mountains reflect the heritage and authenticity of the area.

The people of Fifa estimate there to be millions of agricultural terraces, and the fertile soils are protected from erosion by an elaborate system that collects water from the mountaintops and roofs of houses in specially built reservoirs to be used for irrigation during dry seasons.

The inhabitants of Fifa rely on agriculture and livestock as sources of income. They plant aromatic trees and grains of all kinds, in addition to pomegranates, Annona, coffee, cocoa, guava, tamarind and other fruits and vegetables. They also rely on beekeeping, with the Fifa mountains now well-known for the quality of its honey products.

Tourists visiting Fifa can enjoy the local heritage found in Al-Nafi’a souq, which is one of the first markets to be established in the governorate and preserves its traditional character and simplicity of its shops.

Alternatively, the Haqou Fifa market was established by the municipality of Fifa in a modern architectural style and provides municipal services to the market’s visitors and the large public squares, where local events are held.

Topics: Fifa mountains tourist destination Jazan heritage

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
ThePlace: Fifa Mountains in Jazan
0
Saudi Arabia
Taif emerges as top local tourist destination in Saudi Arabia

Princess Reema bint Bandar presents credentials as Saudi ambassador to the US

Updated 04 July 2019
Arab News
0

Princess Reema bint Bandar presents credentials as Saudi ambassador to the US

  • Princess Reema is Saudi Arabia's first female ambassador
  • She is 11th Saudi diplomatic representative to Washington
Updated 04 July 2019
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: Saudi Princess Reema bint Bandar presented her credentials as the Kingdom's ambassador to the US on Thursday, more than two months after she was appointed to the key post.

The new envoy made the announcement in a tweet.

"Honored to present my credentials today to @StateDept. Looking forward to starting this chapter of my life in Washington DC the journey begins with a wonderful team @SaudiEmbassyUSA," she wrote.

Princess Reema was nominated to the post on February 23 and took her oath before King Salman in Riyadh in April, becoming Saudi Arabia's first female ambassador and the 11th Saudi diplomatic representative to Washington.

 

 

She replaced Prince Khaled bin Salman, who is now the Kingdom’s deputy defense minister.

Princess Reema spent several years in the US during her youth when her father, Prince Bandar bin Sultan, was also Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the country.

She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in museum studies from George Washington University.

A noted entrepreneur and philanthropist, before her diplomatic appointment Princess Reema had been vice president of women’s affairs at the General Sports Authority since 2016. 

Topics: Princess Reema bint Bandar bin Sultan

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Princess Reema sworn in as new Saudi envoy to US
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Ambassador to US Princess Reema hailed as ‘inspiring figure’ for female empowerment

Latest updates

Tutankhamun bust faces London sale despite Egyptian outcry
0
 ‘Western ideologues’ to blame for Hong Kong unrest: Chinese state media
0
IMF board approves $6 billion loan package for Pakistan
0
Facebook blames outage to bug accidentally triggered by ‘routine maintenance operation’
0
Indian political scion Rahul Gandhi resigns as Congress party leader
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.