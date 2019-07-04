Saudi specialists perform complicated surgeries on Tanzanian children

RIYADH: Medical specialists from Saudi Arabian nonprofit organization Albalsam International have completed surgeries on 14 Tanzanian children.

Dr. Zakaria Sobhy Habib, who led the team, told Arab News: “Our team conducted surgeries for 14 children during our week-long stay in Tanzania.”

The surgeries were performed free of charge on children with complicated cases such as heart and liver defects.

This was second visit by the Albalsam team, that started on June 22 and concluded on June 29, Habib added.

SPEED READ • The Tanzania visit was the second by Albalsam team, that started on June 22 and concluded on June 29. • The visit was in response to a request by the Tanzanian government, and in coordination with Tanzania’s ambassador in Riyadh, Hemedi Idd Mgaza. • Two more week-long visits are planned for this year in August and November.

The visit came in response to a request by the Tanzanian government, and in coordination with Tanzania’s ambassador in Riyadh, Hemedi Idd Mgaza.

Two more week-long visits are planned for this year in August and November.

This is part of Albalsam’s “pediatric surgery charity mission in Tanzania” that began in 2015 with four visits treating 48 children. In 2016 30 patients were treated, in 2017 the number was 41, and in 2018 the number rose to 58 In 2019, so far, 40 cases have been dealt with, said Habib.

He underlined that the vision and mission included serving less privileged people and teaching and training local staff.

Albalsam, which launched under the leadership of Saudi cardiologist and executive director Dr. Emad Bukhari, provides free medical services to underprivileged people around the world.