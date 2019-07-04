You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi specialists perform complicated surgeries on Tanzanian children
﻿

Saudi specialists perform complicated surgeries on Tanzanian children

Doctors from Albalsam inside a surgical theater in Tanzanian hospital. (Photo/Supplied)
Updated 04 July 2019
Rashid Hassan
0

Saudi specialists perform complicated surgeries on Tanzanian children

  • Mission and vision of the project includes serving less privileged people
Updated 04 July 2019
Rashid Hassan
0

RIYADH: Medical specialists from Saudi Arabian nonprofit organization Albalsam International have completed surgeries on 14 Tanzanian children.

Dr. Zakaria Sobhy Habib, who led the team, told Arab News: “Our team conducted surgeries for 14 children during our week-long stay in Tanzania.”

The surgeries were performed free of charge on children with complicated cases such as heart and liver defects.

This was second visit by the Albalsam team, that started on June 22 and concluded on June 29, Habib added.

SPEED READ

• The Tanzania visit was the second by Albalsam team, that started on June 22 and concluded on June 29.

• The visit was in response to a request by the Tanzanian government, and in coordination with Tanzania’s ambassador in Riyadh, Hemedi Idd Mgaza.

• Two more week-long visits are planned for this year in August and November.

The visit came in response to a request by the Tanzanian government, and in coordination with Tanzania’s ambassador in Riyadh, Hemedi Idd Mgaza.

Two more week-long visits are planned for this year in August and November.

This is part of Albalsam’s “pediatric surgery charity mission in Tanzania” that began in 2015 with four visits treating 48 children. In 2016  30 patients were treated, in 2017 the number was 41, and in 2018 the number rose to 58 In 2019, so far, 40 cases have been dealt with, said Habib.

He underlined that the vision and mission included serving less privileged people and teaching and training local staff.

Albalsam, which launched under the leadership of Saudi cardiologist and executive director Dr. Emad Bukhari, provides free medical services to underprivileged people around the world.

Topics: Saudi doctors Albalsam Tanzania Tanzanian children Albalsam International Organization

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi doctors perform surgeries in Tanzania
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabian doctors save lives around the world with Albalsam International

Princess Reema bint Bandar presents credentials as Saudi ambassador to the US

Updated 04 July 2019
Arab News
0

Princess Reema bint Bandar presents credentials as Saudi ambassador to the US

  • Princess Reema is Saudi Arabia's first female ambassador
  • She is 11th Saudi diplomatic representative to Washington
Updated 04 July 2019
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: Saudi Princess Reema bint Bandar presented her credentials as the Kingdom's ambassador to the US on Thursday, more than two months after she was appointed to the key post.

The new envoy made the announcement in a tweet.

"Honored to present my credentials today to @StateDept. Looking forward to starting this chapter of my life in Washington DC the journey begins with a wonderful team @SaudiEmbassyUSA," she wrote.

Princess Reema was nominated to the post on February 23 and took her oath before King Salman in Riyadh in April, becoming Saudi Arabia's first female ambassador and the 11th Saudi diplomatic representative to Washington.

 

 

She replaced Prince Khaled bin Salman, who is now the Kingdom’s deputy defense minister.

Princess Reema spent several years in the US during her youth when her father, Prince Bandar bin Sultan, was also Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the country.

She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in museum studies from George Washington University.

A noted entrepreneur and philanthropist, before her diplomatic appointment Princess Reema had been vice president of women’s affairs at the General Sports Authority since 2016. 

Topics: Princess Reema bint Bandar bin Sultan

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Princess Reema sworn in as new Saudi envoy to US
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Ambassador to US Princess Reema hailed as ‘inspiring figure’ for female empowerment

Latest updates

Gaultier goes fur-free as Saab channels Asian couture
0
Oil prices fall a signs of slowing US demand, economic concerns
0
Australian student missing in North Korea is released
0
Australian government proposes to ban extremist citizens for 2 years
0
Bangladesh court sentences 9 to death for 1994 attack on Sheikh Hasina
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.