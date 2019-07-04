You are here

Indian ambassador in talks with Saudi Space Commission chief

Indian Ambassador Dr. Ausaf Sayeed meets Prince Sultan bin Salman, chairman of the Saudi Space Commission, in Riyadh. (SPA)
Updated 04 July 2019
Arab News
Indian ambassador in talks with Saudi Space Commission chief

Updated 04 July 2019
Arab News
RIYADH: India’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Dr. Ausaf Sayeed, has held talks with Prince Sultan bin Salman, chairman of the Saudi Space Commission, on extending bilateral cooperation in space technology.

During the discussions, the envoy said that the historic relationship between India and Saudi Arabia had been strengthened by the visits of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Riyadh in 2016 and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s visit to India in February, 2019.

Sayeed said that the two leaders agreed to boost cooperation in the areas of space, science and technology, including remote sensing, satellite communication and satellite-based navigation. 

The envoy outlined the memorandum of understanding signed between King Abdul Aziz City for Science and Technology (KACST) and the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) in 2010, and said that space cooperation is one area where India could assist the Kingdom in human resources development and technology.

Sayeed highlighted ISRO’s cost-effective indigenous technologies and achievements since its inception in 1969, including the Indian space station, and the commercial launch of satellites for foreign countries. 

Prince Sultan said since the establishment of the Saudi Space Agency, the Kingdom’s focus was on developing potential in the field by learning from nations with advanced experience in space science, such as India.

Saudi Arabia plans to build on previous efforts between KACST and its counterparts abroad, he said.

Topics: Prince Sultan bin Salman Saudi Space Commission (SSC)  Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO)

Princess Reema bint Bandar presents credentials as Saudi ambassador to the US

Updated 04 July 2019
Arab News
Princess Reema bint Bandar presents credentials as Saudi ambassador to the US

  • Princess Reema is Saudi Arabia's first female ambassador
  • She is 11th Saudi diplomatic representative to Washington
Updated 04 July 2019
Arab News
JEDDAH: Saudi Princess Reema bint Bandar presented her credentials as the Kingdom's ambassador to the US on Thursday, more than two months after she was appointed to the key post.

The new envoy made the announcement in a tweet.

"Honored to present my credentials today to @StateDept. Looking forward to starting this chapter of my life in Washington DC the journey begins with a wonderful team @SaudiEmbassyUSA," she wrote.

Princess Reema was nominated to the post on February 23 and took her oath before King Salman in Riyadh in April, becoming Saudi Arabia's first female ambassador and the 11th Saudi diplomatic representative to Washington.

 

 

She replaced Prince Khaled bin Salman, who is now the Kingdom’s deputy defense minister.

Princess Reema spent several years in the US during her youth when her father, Prince Bandar bin Sultan, was also Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the country.

She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in museum studies from George Washington University.

A noted entrepreneur and philanthropist, before her diplomatic appointment Princess Reema had been vice president of women’s affairs at the General Sports Authority since 2016. 

Topics: Princess Reema bint Bandar bin Sultan

