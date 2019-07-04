Indian ambassador in talks with Saudi Space Commission chief

RIYADH: India’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Dr. Ausaf Sayeed, has held talks with Prince Sultan bin Salman, chairman of the Saudi Space Commission, on extending bilateral cooperation in space technology.

During the discussions, the envoy said that the historic relationship between India and Saudi Arabia had been strengthened by the visits of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Riyadh in 2016 and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s visit to India in February, 2019.

Sayeed said that the two leaders agreed to boost cooperation in the areas of space, science and technology, including remote sensing, satellite communication and satellite-based navigation.

The envoy outlined the memorandum of understanding signed between King Abdul Aziz City for Science and Technology (KACST) and the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) in 2010, and said that space cooperation is one area where India could assist the Kingdom in human resources development and technology.

Sayeed highlighted ISRO’s cost-effective indigenous technologies and achievements since its inception in 1969, including the Indian space station, and the commercial launch of satellites for foreign countries.

Prince Sultan said since the establishment of the Saudi Space Agency, the Kingdom’s focus was on developing potential in the field by learning from nations with advanced experience in space science, such as India.

Saudi Arabia plans to build on previous efforts between KACST and its counterparts abroad, he said.