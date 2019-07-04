Saudi, UN official discuss ways to promote dialogue

JEDDAH: The Saudi minister of Islamic affairs, dawah and guidance, Sheikh Abdullatif Al-Asheikh, met Miguel Moratinos, the UN High Commissioner for the Alliance of Civilizations, in Jeddah on Tuesday.

Moratinos, who is currently visiting the Kingdom, thanked Al-Asheikh for his warm reception and expressed the UN Alliance of Civilization’s appreciation of the ministry’s projects, programs and initiatives to promote dialogue and the values of coexistence, cohesion, tolerance, moderation and the rejection of violence and extremism.

Al-Asheikh highlighted the ministry’s keenness to build bridges of understanding and communication with different cultures.

Al-Asheikh provided details of the ministry’s mission and plans, and of the programs and activities carried out locally and internationally to promote coexistence and moderation according to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

During the meeting, the two also discussed joint cooperation in promoting and spreading dialogue, tolerance and coexistence among nations and peoples, as well as discussing projects and programs of mutual interest