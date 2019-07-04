Princess Reema bint Bandar presents credentials as Saudi ambassador to the US

You are here

﻿

Princess Reema bint Bandar bin Sultan, Saudi Arabia's ambassador to the US. (SPA file photo)
  • Princess Reema is Saudi Arabia's first female ambassador
  • She is 11th Saudi diplomatic representative to Washington
JEDDAH: Saudi Princess Reema bint Bandar presented her credentials as the Kingdom's ambassador to the US on Thursday, more than two months after she was appointed to the key post.

The new envoy made the announcement in a tweet.

"Honored to present my credentials today to @StateDept. Looking forward to starting this chapter of my life in Washington DC the journey begins with a wonderful team @SaudiEmbassyUSA," she wrote.

Princess Reema was nominated to the post on February 23 and took her oath before King Salman in Riyadh in April, becoming Saudi Arabia's first female ambassador and the 11th Saudi diplomatic representative to Washington.

 

 

She replaced Prince Khaled bin Salman, who is now the Kingdom’s deputy defense minister.

Princess Reema spent several years in the US during her youth when her father, Prince Bandar bin Sultan, was also Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the country.

She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in museum studies from George Washington University.

A noted entrepreneur and philanthropist, before her diplomatic appointment Princess Reema had been vice president of women’s affairs at the General Sports Authority since 2016. 

Saudi, UN official discuss ways to promote dialogue

Saudi, UN official discuss ways to promote dialogue

JEDDAH: The Saudi minister of Islamic affairs, dawah and guidance, Sheikh Abdullatif Al-Asheikh, met Miguel Moratinos, the UN High Commissioner for the Alliance of Civilizations, in Jeddah on Tuesday.

Moratinos, who is currently visiting the Kingdom, thanked Al-Asheikh for his warm reception and expressed the UN Alliance of Civilization’s appreciation of the ministry’s projects, programs and initiatives to promote dialogue and the values of coexistence, cohesion, tolerance, moderation and the rejection of violence and extremism.

Al-Asheikh highlighted the ministry’s keenness to build bridges of understanding and communication with different cultures.

Al-Asheikh provided details of the ministry’s mission and plans, and of the programs and activities carried out locally and internationally to promote coexistence and moderation according to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

During the meeting, the two also discussed joint cooperation in promoting and spreading dialogue, tolerance and coexistence among nations and peoples, as well as discussing projects and programs of mutual interest

 

