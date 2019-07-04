Facebook blames outage to bug accidentally triggered by ‘routine maintenance operation’

Facebook says users facing issues on its platforms, apologizes for outage

LONDON: Facebook said on Wednesday it is working to resolve issues faced by some users while sending media files on its social media platforms including WhatsApp and Instagram.

More than 14,000 users reported issues with Instagram, while more than 7,500 and 1,600 users reported issues with Facebook and WhatsApp, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

The website's live outage map showed that the issues mainly cropped up in parts of Europe and the US.

#Facebookdown and #instagramdown were trending on Twitter as users around the world reported these apps were not functioning.

Facebook had experienced one of its longest outages in March, when some users around the globe faced trouble accessing Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp for over 24 hours.

"We’re aware that some people are having trouble uploading or sending images, videos and other files on our apps. We're sorry for the trouble and are working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible," the firm said in a statement.