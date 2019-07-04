You are here

Bangladesh court sentences 9 to death for 1994 attack on Sheikh Hasina

At least 19 attacks or assassination attempts have been made against Sheikh Hasina, the eldest daughter of the Bangladesh’s founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. (AFP)
  • The main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party rejected the verdict, calling it politically motivated
  • At least 19 attacks or assassination attempts have been made against Sheikh Hasina
DHAKA: A court in Bangladesh has sentenced nine opposition activists to death and 25 others to life in prison for an attack on a train carrying political leader Sheikh Hasina 24 years ago.
The main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party, led by Hasina’s archrival and former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, rejected Wednesday’s verdict, calling it politically motivated.
The current prime minister and then-opposition leader, Hasina was riding a passenger train attacked at Pakshi Rail Station on Sept. 23, 1994. The attackers fired shots and hurled bombs at the train, injuring scores of people, though Hasina was unhurt.
The Paban district trial court also Wednesday sentenced 13 other people to 10 years in jail in a case filed under the Explosives Substances Act of 1908.
The prosecution and local Awami League leaders voiced satisfaction the offenders had been convicted even after the completion of the trial took 24 years.
BNP’s Pabna unit office secretary Jahirul Islam said all of the convicts are leaders and activists of the party and its associate bodies.
In a statement, BNP Secretary-General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir alleged the verdict was “dictated” and “cruel” and alleged the train attack had been staged to create a political issue. “The verdict is part of the government’s policy to eliminate BNP using the court,” the BNP leader added.
Hasina won her fourth term and her third straight with an overwhelming victory in Bangladesh’s last election in late December. Amid worry that the dominating victory would allow her to become more authoritarian, she vowed when Parliament opened that she would allow criticism from the opposition.
The main opposition alliance received only seven of the 300 seats in Parliament. Zia’s party is the main partner of the alliance.
Hasina and Zia have ruled the country alternately since 1991, when democracy returned after nine years of military rule. Zia is serving two corruption sentences in cases she says are politically motivated.
At least 19 attacks or assassination attempts have been made against Hasina, the eldest daughter of the country’s founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, who was brutally killed along with several family members in a coup by an army cabal in 1975.

 ‘Western ideologues’ to blame for Hong Kong unrest: Chinese state media

Updated 28 min 25 sec ago
Reuters
0

 ‘Western ideologues’ to blame for Hong Kong unrest: Chinese state media

  • ‘... their actions have caused misery and chaos in country after country in Latin America, Africa, the Middle East and Asia’
  • Hong Kong police have arrested more than two dozen people in connection with the protests
Updated 28 min 25 sec ago
Reuters
0

SHANGHAI/HONGKONG: Chinese state media blamed meddling by Western governments on Thursday for unrest in Hong Kong amid an escalating diplomatic spat between China and the United Kingdom over protests in the former British colony.

“Ideologues in Western governments never cease in their efforts to engineer unrest against governments that are not to their liking, even though their actions have caused misery and chaos in country after country in Latin America, Africa, the Middle East and Asia,” the official China Daily said in an editorial.

“Now they are trying the same trick in China,” the English-language newspaper said.

Hundreds of protesters besieged and broke into the Hong Kong legislature on Monday after a demonstration marking the anniversary of the return to Chinese rule in 1997 under a “one country, two systems” formula that includes freedoms not enjoyed in mainland China, including the right to protest.

That followed weeks of protests against a now-suspended extradition bill that opponents say would undermine Hong Kong’s much-cherished rule of law and give Beijing powers to prosecute activists in mainland courts, which are controlled by the Communist Party.

Hong Kong police have arrested more than two dozen people in connection with the protests. Investigators and forensics teams have been combing through evidence in the legislature and more arrests are expected.

Widespread damage inside the Legislative Council building, where protesters smashed furniture and daubed graffiti over chamber walls, forced the government to close it for two weeks.

The Legislative Council Commission is due to hold a closed-door special meeting at an undisclosed venue later on Thursday.

The China Daily accused Western forces of instigating unrest against Hong Kong’s government “as a means to put pressure on the central government.”

“The violent behavior that these Western agitators are emboldening tramples on the rule of law in Hong Kong and undermines its social order,” it said.

An editorial in the widely read tabloid The Global Times, published by the Communist Party’s People’s Daily, criticized comments by British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt and said “the UK’s diplomacy toward China will pay for his behavior.”

Hunt warned on Tuesday of consequences if China did not abide by the Sino-British Joint Declaration in 1984 on the terms of the return of Hong Kong.

His comments were met by a sharp rebuke from China’s ambassador to the UK, who told Britain on Wednesday to keep its hands off Hong Kong.

