Australian student missing in North Korea is released

Australian Alek Sigley is one of only a handful of Western students in secretive North Korea. (Courtesy of the Sigley family via AP)
SYDNEY: An Australian student who went missing in North Korea has been released, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday.
“Mr Alek Sigley has been released from detention in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea,” Morrison told Parliament, referring to North Korea by its official name.
“Alek is safe and well ... we were advised that the DPRK have released him from detention and he has safely left the country and I can confirm that he has arrived safely.”
North Korea-focused news site NK News earlier reported that Sigley had arrived in Beijing and would soon travel on to Tokyo, citing unidentified sources familiar with the situation.
Sigley, 29, one of only a handful of Western students in the secretive country, went missing last week, with his family saying they had not heard from the university student, who was based in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang, since June 25.
With no diplomatic presence in North Korea, Australia had mounted an aggressive search for Sigley through third parties.

Australian government proposes to ban extremist citizens for 2 years

CANBERRA, Australia: Australia’s government has proposed new laws that would prevent extremist Australians from returning home for up to two years as the country prepares for the return of Daesh group supporters from the Middle East.
Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton on Thursday introduced the legislation based on British law to Parliament as part of a raft of counterterrorism and asylum seeker bills in the first parliamentary session since elections in May.
The law would give Dutton the power to prevent suspected Australian extremists from returning home for up to two years while Australian law enforcement authorities made plans to manage the risk posed.
Dutton said 230 Australians had flown to Syria and Iraq to fight with extremist groups since 2012 and many were expected to try to return soon.

