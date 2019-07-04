You are here

  • Home
  • Oil prices fall a signs of slowing US demand, economic concerns
﻿

Oil prices fall a signs of slowing US demand, economic concerns

US crude inventories dropped by 1.1 million barrels last week, the Energy Information Administration said. (Reuters)
Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters
0

Oil prices fall a signs of slowing US demand, economic concerns

  • US crude inventories dropped by 1.1 million barrels last week, the Energy Information Administration said
  • The weak US data followed a report of slow business growth in Europe last month as well
Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters
0

SYDNEY: Oil prices fell more than 0.5 percent on Thursday, weighed down by data showing a smaller-than-expected decline in US crude stockpiles and worries about the global economy.
Front-month Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were down 1 percent at $63.21 per barrel by 0538 GMT. Brent closed up 2.3 percent on Wednesday.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 1 percent at $56.78 per barrel. WTI closed up 1.9 percent on Wednesday.
US crude inventories dropped by 1.1 million barrels last week, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Wednesday. That compared with analyst expectations for a decrease of 3 million barrels.
Inventories fell less than expected as US refineries last week consumed less crude than the week before and processed 2 percent less oil than a year ago, the EIA data showed, despite being in the midst of the summer gasoline demand season.
That suggests oil demand in the United States, the world’s biggest crude consumer, could be slowing amid signs of a weakening economy. New orders for US factory goods fell for a second straight month in May, government data showed on Wednesday, adding to the economic concerns.
The weak US data followed a report of slow business growth in Europe last month as well.
“Tossing aside the short-term nature of fluctuations around the inventory data, it’s impossible to escape the economic reality that we are in the midst of a global manufacturing downturn,” said Stephen Innes, managing partner, Vanguard Markets.
The weakness in oil was offset slightly by the outlook for global supplies.
US energy firms this week reduced the number of oil rigs operating for the first time in three weeks as drillers follow through on plans to cut spending this year.
Drillers cut five oil rigs in the week to July 3, bringing the total count down to 788, General Electric Co’s Baker Hughes energy services firm said in its closely followed report on Wednesday.
Global supply is also expected to contract as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other producers such as Russia, a group known as OPEC+, agreed on Tuesday to extend oil production cuts until March 2020.

Topics: Oil energy Markets US OPEC OPEC+

Related

0
Business & Economy
Oil prices steady on extended supply cuts, US stocks draw
0
Business & Economy
9-month OPEC+ extension most likely, says Al-Falih

IMF board approves $6 billion loan package for Pakistan

Updated 04 July 2019
Reuters
0

IMF board approves $6 billion loan package for Pakistan

  • Board approval will allow immediate disbursement of around $1 billion
  • The remainder to be phased in over the period of the program, subject to quarterly review
Updated 04 July 2019
Reuters
0

ISLAMABAD: The International Monetary Fund Executive board approved a three-year, $6 billion loan package for Pakistan on Wednesday to rein in mounting debts and stave off a looming balance of payments crisis, in exchange for tough austerity measures.
Board approval will allow immediate disbursement of around $1 billion, with the remainder to be phased in over the period of the program, subject to quarterly review, the IMF said, highlighting the need for Pakistan to agree to tough conditions for the coming three years.
Just as important as the package itself, approval will also unlock an additional $38 billion from Pakistan’s international partners over the program period.
“Pakistan is facing significant economic challenges on the back of large fiscal and financial needs and weak and unbalanced growth,” IMF First Deputy Managing Director David Lipton said in a statement.
The program will require “decisive fiscal consolidation” and a multi-year plan to strengthen Pakistan’s notoriously weak tax system as well as large scale reforms that are likely to pile pressure on the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan.
Khan came to power last August, inheriting an economy plagued with problems. But he was initially deeply reluctant to turn to the IMF, which has provided more than 20 bailout packages to Pakistan over the decades.
However, despite securing billions of dollars in loans from friendly countries including China, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, mounting economic headwinds forced his government to turn to the fund.
With foreign exchange reserves shrinking to only $7.3 billion, less than the equivalent of two months’ worth of imports, and the budget deficit set to top 7 percent of gross domestic product this year, Pakistan faces tough economic medicine to tackle problems that have been years in the making.
Dominated by agriculture and textiles and with a large informal sector that pays no tax, the economy has struggled to develop export industries and successive governments have spent heavily to defend an overvalued exchange rate.
The $60 billion China Pakistan Economic Corridor, launched in 2015, had promised a new beginning. Its infrastructure projects were intended to become a new foundation for growth, but they also required heavy imports of capital equipment, widening the trade deficit.
According to IMF forecasts, real GDP growth is expected to slow to 2.4 percent in the current fiscal year to June 2020, down from 3.3 percent in the year just ended.
The IMF’s terms call for a “flexible market-determined exchange rate” to help correct an unsustainable current account deficit and make industries more competitive, while trying to expand the tax base in a country where only 1 percent of the 208 million population file returns.
The central bank, which controls the currency, has hiked interest rates to 12.25 percent and slashed the rupee to historic lows against the dollar, but this has piled more pressure on households facing inflation running at almost 9 percent.
In addition, in a bid to cut public debt, the government has set ambitious tax and revenue plans, despite failing to meet the previous year’s targets and hiked prices in the creaking energy sector, where mounting debt backlogs have acted as a growing drain on government resources.
The program also calls for expanded social spending to protect the most vulnerable.
However, the combined package of belt-tightening measures has prompted anger from opposition parties, which say the government hesitated too long before turning to the fund. They have pledged a campaign of protests this month.

Topics: economy IMF Pakistan

Related

Special 0
Business & Economy
Pakistan “engaged” with IMF for bailout package: Ministry of Finance
0
World
Pakistan’s finance minister steps down ahead of IMF deal

Latest updates

Gaultier goes fur-free as Saab channels Asian couture
0
Oil prices fall a signs of slowing US demand, economic concerns
0
Australian student missing in North Korea is released
0
Australian government proposes to ban extremist citizens for 2 years
0
Bangladesh court sentences 9 to death for 1994 attack on Sheikh Hasina
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.