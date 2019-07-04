You are here

  • Home
  • Iraqi PM takes a gamble with move on Iran-backed militias
﻿

Iraqi PM takes a gamble with move on Iran-backed militias

The move allows Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi to demonstrate a tough stance ahead of a planned visit to Washington. (File/AFP)
Updated 04 July 2019
AP
0

Iraqi PM takes a gamble with move on Iran-backed militias

  • The leaders of the larger militias, like Asaib Ahl Al-Haq, Badr and the Peace Brigades, welcomed the decision, calling it a step in the right direction
  • The move allows Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi to demonstrate a tough stance ahead of a planned visit to Washington
Updated 04 July 2019
AP
0

BAGHDAD: The Iraqi government’s move this week to place Iranian-backed militias under the command of the armed forces is a political gamble by a prime minister increasingly caught in the middle of a dangerous rivalry between Iran and the U.S, the two main power brokers in Iraq.
Facing pressure from the US to curb the militias, the move allows Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi to demonstrate a tough stance ahead of a planned visit to Washington, expected to take place in the coming weeks. It is unlikely, though, that he would be able to rein in the powerful Iran-supported militias, and he risks coming off as a weak and ineffective leader if he doesn’t.
Besides having built credibility as an effective force against the Daesh group, the mainly Shiite militias, known collectively as the Popular Mobilization Forces, are a significant political force, with government ministers and 48 seats in the 329-member parliament.
The PMF “is among the parties that achieved victory for Iraq against (the Daesh group), liberating Mosul and restoring security to the country. The time has come to organize their status in a legal way... meaning no weapons outside the framework of the state,” Abdul-Mahdi told reporters at a weekly news conference Tuesday.
That’s a tough sell in a country awash with arms and militias, many of which operate outside the state’s control.
The leaders of the larger militias, like Asaib Ahl Al-Haq, Badr and the Peace Brigades, welcomed the decision, calling it a step in the right direction. But one militia leader said his group has secret offices that they will not close, calling Abdul-Mahdi’s decision a “US directive.” Speaking to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity, he said the prime minister and the Americans “are dreaming” if they think they can implement the decision.
The PMF emerged following a call in the summer of 2014 by Iraq’s top Shiite cleric, Grand Ayatollah Ali Al-Sistani, for volunteers after Daesh militants overran nearly a third of Iraq, including the northern city of Mosul, Iraq’s second-largest. Iraq’s military and security forces collapsed in the face of the onslaught.
Tens of thousands heeded the cleric’s call, enlisting in multiple militia factions, many of which had existed for years and even fought American forces in Iraq following the 2003 invasion. Sanctioned by the Iraqi government but dominated by Shiite groups with close ties to Iran, the militias played a key role in the war against IS and the protection of Shiite shrines in Iraq. They came out of the war with the image of an almost holy force defending Iraq’s Shiite Muslim majority.
That has helped enshrine the militias as a major political and paramilitary player in post-IS Iraq, despite US suggestions that they should be disbanded after IS was driven from the country. Militia factions armed with tanks and heavy weapons are present in almost every Iraqi province, in many cases deeply embedded in local governance and rivaling state institutions. Together, they are believed to number more than 140,000 fighters.
The groups’ expanding power, including in some strategic predominantly Sunni areas, worries not only Iraq’s Sunni minority but also some officials in the military and the Shiite-led government, who fear the militias will dominate Iraq the way the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard does Iran and the militant group Hezbollah does Lebanon.
“The Iranian regime’s objective remains to incorporate the (PMF) as an independent formation within the military structure, a la IRGC, to become an Iraqi Revolutionary Guard,” said Joe Macaron, resident fellow at the Arab Center Washington DC, referring to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard. “However, there is another Iraqi view within the Shiite establishment that calls for fully integrating the militias in the military.”
In March 2018, then-Prime Minister Haider Al-Abadi sought to contain the Iranian-backed militias in Iraq by formally making them part of the armed forces — based on a parliament vote in November 2016 — but the militias remained largely independent.
Abdul-Mahdi’s decree, issued Monday night, went further than just placing them under the army’s command. It ordered the militias to relinquish their militia names and shut down their local headquarters and economic offices. It gave them until the end of the month to comply and said those who do not wish to do so can transform into unarmed political parties. Any armed faction working “openly or secretly” against the new rules would be considered illegitimate.
It did not say how the order would be implemented, nor did Abdul-Mahdi address that at his press conference on Tuesday.
The timing of the decree was noteworthy, amid spiraling tensions between the US and Iran and a string of unclaimed attacks on US interests in the country that have added to regional jitters and raised fears Iraq could be a become a battleground. The attacks, including rockets fired near the US Embassy and US military bases, have embarrassed the Iraqi leadership, making its delicate balancing act between its two allies significantly more difficult.
While clearly seeking to cater to the US, the move by Abdul-Mahdi was also clearly coordinated with Iran, with the understanding that these groups will not be disbanded, nor fully integrated into the military.
Critics called it a toothless decision that will not translate on the ground.
“These factions will not respond to the government, especially (because) they are ideologically aligned with Iran and directly receive orders from Tehran,” said Iraqi political analyst Watheq Al-Hashimi.
Thafer Al-Ani, a Sunni lawmaker, said he hoped it will not be merely “ink on paper,” adding that it would have been better to merge the PMF with the security forces and abolish the militias completely. Under the prime minister’s decree, the PMF reports to a military commander who reports directly to the premier, rather than being fully incorporated into the defense or interior ministries.
Macaron said Abdul-Mahdi is buying time as he is under pressure from both Washington and Tehran.
Formally placing the PMF under the command of the Iraqi military may be a way of deterring an attack by the US or others. American officials have suggested the US would retaliate against any attack targeting US interests in Iraq.
“Some in Washington and the Arab world are welcoming this Iraqi decree with jubilation but the fact is it will not be implemented without Iranian consent,” Macaron said.
“It actually preserves and legitimizes Iranian influence on the long-term,” he added.

Topics: Iraq Iran tensions

Related

0
Offbeat
British singer Joss Stone deported from Iran
0
Media
Iran state TV blasted over report on secret oil sales

Angered by police killing, Ethiopian-Israelis demand change

Updated 23 min 16 sec ago
AFP
0

Angered by police killing, Ethiopian-Israelis demand change

  • Solomon Teka’s death has been a deeply personal tragedy for his family, but for the wider Ethiopian-Israeli community, he has become a symbol
  • In Kiryat Ata, near Teka’s home in the neighboring community of Kiryat Haim in northern Israel, demonstrators burned tires and blocked roads
Updated 23 min 16 sec ago
AFP
0

KIRYAT HAIM, Israel: Woreka Teka sits in a mourning tent and accepts the hugs of supporters, but begged off when asked about the night his 19-year-old son was killed by a police officer’s bullet.
“I want the demonstrations to keep going, but not violently, until they charge the policeman who shot him,” the 58-year-old said in his native Amharic language through a translator as he and his wife sat near a picture of his smiling son.
Solomon Teka’s death has been a deeply personal tragedy for his family, but for the wider Ethiopian-Israeli community, he has become a symbol as well.
Violent protests erupted in areas across the country after he was killed on Sunday.
In Kiryat Ata, near Teka’s home in the neighboring community of Kiryat Haim in northern Israel, demonstrators burned tires and blocked roads, the burn marks on the street still visible.
Teka’s death has brought renewed attention to the longstanding grievances of the Ethiopian-Israeli community, who say they are discriminated against and targeted by police because of their skin color.
The community now numbers around 140,000, of whom some 50,000 were born in Israel. They are Jewish, but say they are in many cases still seen as outsiders.
One young man gathered with others at a junction in Kiryat Ata fired off an expletive against police when a journalist approached.
A young woman nearby waved him off and spoke of wanting to see “people stop dying because of the color of their skin.”
“The cops don’t understand what we’re all trying to explain to them,” said Lihi Achdari, 21.
“They don’t know what it is, that people look at you different because of the color of your skin.”
The protests turned violent in parts of the country, with police targeted with stones, bottles and firebombs.
Police say more than 140 people have been arrested and 111 officers wounded.
Early on, police kept their distance to avoid stoking tensions, but beginning late Tuesday they took a tougher stance and began clearing protesters from roads.
On Wednesday night, the number of protesters and the level of violence were vastly reduced.
Police said Teka was killed when an off-duty officer saw a fight between youths and tried to break it up.
After the officer identified himself, the youths threw stones at him and he opened fire at Teka after “feeling that his life was in danger,” a police statement said.
Other young men and a passer-by said the policeman was not attacked, Israeli media reported.
The officer is under house arrest while an investigation continues.
Ethiopian-Israelis arrived in the country as part of a unique history.
Their ancestors were cut off from the Jewish world for centuries before eventually being recognized by Israeli religious authorities as Jews.
Many arrived in two separate Israeli airlifts in 1984 and 1991.
Jews of Middle Eastern descent have faced their own forms of discrimination in Israel, where the government was for many years dominated by those of European descent.
But Ethiopian-Israelis face special challenges due to their relatively recent arrival and other factors, including the simple fact of their skin color.
Teka’s death was not the first time a police shooting led to protests.
In January, thousands of Ethiopian-Israelis demonstrated after a young man was shot dead as he allegedly rushed at a police officer with a knife.
His mother said she had called the police to subdue her son, who reportedly suffered from a mental condition, and alleged they used excessive force.
There have been many success stories of Ethiopian-Israelis, said Yaakov Frohlich of Fidel, a non-profit organization that helps the community integrate into society.
But discrimination combined with the struggles of families who arrived poor from a vastly different country have limited others’ advancement, he said.
The problem of what Frohlich and others call “overpolicing” of the Ethiopian-Israeli community has also created frustration.
Teka’s killing was in some ways the “straw that broke the camel’s back,” Frohlich said.
“You have a generation now who grew up in Israel who realized that by keeping it inside you don’t really get anywhere with it.”
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu trod carefully during the protests, calling Teka’s death a “tragedy” and acknowledging problems needed to be addressed before eventually declaring that violent demonstrations would not be accepted.
At an Ethiopian restaurant next to the protest site in Kiryat Ata, a suburban-style town of strip malls and industrial areas near the port city of Haifa, Ora Yakov said she supports the protests’ message but not violence.
The daughter of the restaurant owners, she said she is studying law to work to defend her community.
“It’s not only the kid that was killed,” said the 23-year-old, alleging young Ethiopians face regular police harassment.
“It’s also the way they treat us every day.”

Topics: Ethiopian-Israelis Solomon Teka

Related

0
Middle-East
Israel hit by protests over police killing of youth of Ethiopian origin
0
Middle-East
Ethiopian-Israelis decry family separation as discriminatory

Latest updates

Pakistan PM Imran Khan to meet Trump in US July 22: Pakistan formin
0
Saudi fund leads the way on empowering women
0
Angered by police killing, Ethiopian-Israelis demand change
0
Gloves off as world champion boxer Amir Khan dreams of ‘more fights in Saudi Arabia’
0
Tunis bombings death toll rises to two
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.